Topline Summary and Update

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) is a cell therapy-focused biotech trying to push through engineered T-cell therapies in solid tumors, with their first shot on goal being in soft tissue sarcomas. With news that their BLA has been accepted for review with the FDA, the clock is now ticking down until one of the largest potential catalysts is realized. I think at these price levels, they are very much worthy of a speculative position, assuming you take into account the risks.

Pipeline Updates

Afami-cel

The lead candidate for ADAP remains Afami-cel, a T-cell receptor-based autologous engineered T-cell therapy targeted against a novel cell surface antigen, MAGE-A4. The first main shot on goal for the company is synovial sarcoma, a rare tumor with very few treatment options, and nothing that has really moved the needle.

One of the main benefits being pursued by ADAP with this treatment is that it is a "one and done" treatment option, unlike chemotherapy or multikinase inhibitors (e.g., pazopanib), which require multiple, indefinite cycles of treatment to maintain disease control, with consequential complications and impacts on patient quality of life. Therefore, the company sees an endpoint like "time off therapy" as important for patients with soft tissue sarcoma.

Their biggest data to date have come from cohort 1 of the phase 2 SPEARHEAD-1 trial, which demonstrated 3.8 months of progression-free survival (14.3 months among the patients who had an objective response by RECIST criteria). The study also showed encouraging overall survival and time of "treatment-free" interval (i.e., patients needing no further therapy).

These findings are the basis for the new drug application for Afami-cel submitted to the FDA, which was accepted on January 31 and given a PDUFA date of August 4, 2024. The agency will make an approval decision on or before that date.

In a presentation at the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference, ADAP CEO Adrian Rawcliffe highlighted the critical unmet need for soft tissue sarcomas, emphasizing the potential $400 million projected size of their market if and when their 2 sarcoma-directed projects are approved.

Needless to say, FDA approval is kind of a make-or-break situation for ADAP. If the decision goes their way, they won't be able to realize this $400 million in annual sales immediately, but they stand to capture a significant chunk of it, pushing them quickly toward profitability.

The company also reported findings from a phase 1 trial in patients with ovarian, urothelial, and head/neck cancers that showed an initial response rate of 75%. This has led to plans to initiate other studies in these tumors, most notably the phase 2 SURPASS-3 trial enrolling patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

Lete-cel

Lete-cel is the other critical piece of the puzzle for ADAP. This is a NY-ESO-targeted T-cell project that has demonstrated positive findings from an interim analysis of their IGNYTE-ESO study. Lete-cel treatment led to an objective response in 18 of 45 patients (40% response rate), with a median duration response in the 11-month range.

ADAP expects that the findings from IGNYTE-ESO will be sufficient for registration with the FDA, and the full dataset is anticipated in the latter half of 2024.

Other programs

ADAP is not fixed only on the sarcoma-engineered T-cell programs, but for the purposes of evaluating them as a near-term investment thesis, the status of the later-stage trials is by far the main driver of value for the company at this time. For the purposes of this update, I have opted to focus on Afami-cel in particular. But there are other interesting things going on under the hood here, you should know.

Financial Overview

As of their latest quarterly report, ADAP held $219.4 million in total current assets, including $90.1 million in cash and equivalents and another $71.7 million in marketable securities. They recognized $7.3 million in revenue related to collaborations with Genentech, Astellas, and GSK (the latter 2 having been terminated, it should be noted).

The operating expenses for the quarter were $53.9 million. Factoring in the revenue, interest income, and a few other small items, the net loss after taxes was $45.6 million for the quarter, slightly higher than in the 2nd quarter. This leaves them with somewhere around 3-4 quarters of cash, taking them into late 2024 before running out of funds.

ADAP in their guidance believes that with additional payments expected from their Genentech collaboration, they should be able to fund operations into 2026.

Strengths and Risks

Strength: An accepted BLA is an accepted BLA

ADAP has accomplished one of the toughest feats for a developmental biotech in getting their drug application in with the FDA. This may lead to one of the biggest catalysts in company history. And sarcoma is one of those areas of unmet need where the FDA has historically allowed accelerated approval due to the unmet need, even without a randomized trial.

At this time, ADAP is looking at a horizon that looks something like this:

August 4 - FDA approval.

Q1/Q2 2025 - Launch Afami-cel to the relapsed soft tissue sarcoma market.

Q3 2025 - Likely gauge for the first sales of Afami-cel.

Risk: Approval is never guaranteed

That said, there's nothing saying that the FDA must approve the drug. And they've been burned big time in the soft tissue sarcoma space before. I remarked in my last coverage of ADAP about the olaratumab story that showed similarly spectacular phase 2 trial results, only to bomb in phase 3, leading to an embarrassing market pull. These lessons might not be forgotten, and the FDA could ask for a higher standard of evidence before allowing approval.

Risk: Cash position is low

At first blush, the balance sheet looks very strong, until you see the screaming burn rate. Normally, I'd balk at 3 to 4 quarters of cash on hand as likely to be a strong sign of imminent dilution needed. However, their strategic collaboration with Genentech is likely to lead to some milestone payments that help to extend that runway.

Still, what they have on hand is a short cash runway, and even with those expected revenues yet to be realized, dilution is not off the table. I would, in fact, count on it and make sure I'm comfortable with it at this point if I'm thinking of buying in.

Risk: Cell therapies are complex, and manufacturing bottlenecks could be a barrier to profitability

There is also the question of whether an approval will mean a guarantee of success. A lot of companies that get their first approval see their fortunes forever changed, with big profits and fat buyouts often resulting. But there are those cases, like ADC Therapeutics or Gamida Cell, where even after they get an approval they continue to struggle to reach solvency.

Engineered T-cell therapies have significant bottlenecks in terms of manufacturing, so even penetrating deep into a sarcoma market could be a challenge for ADAP if their manufacturing capabilities are not up to snuff.

Bottom Line Summary - Why No Change in Rating?

ADAP is now on the threshold of an important approval decision. And at the time of writing, their valuation is still reflective of a company that has little to no near-term chance of approval.

That, to me, says this is a stock being disregarded by the market. With a drug approval, this should be a company sitting at a $500 million market cap or more. There are substantial risks, but I reiterate my buy recommendation at these levels.