Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.65K Followers

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 2, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Ryan Crowe - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Leonard Schleifer - President and Chief Executive Officer

George Yancopoulos - Co-Chair, Co-Founder, President and Chief Scientific Officer

Marion McCourt - Executive Vice President and Head of Commercial

Bob Landry - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Tyler Van Buren - TD Cowen

Brian Abrahams - RBC Capital Markets

Mohit Bansal - Wells Fargo

Christopher Raymond - Piper Sandler

Colin Bristow - UBS

Evan Seigerman - BMO Capital Markets

Salveen Richter - Goldman Sachs

David Risinger - Leerink Partners

Carter Gould - Barclays

Operator

Welcome to the Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Shannon and I'll be your operator for today's call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later we will conduct a question-and-answer session. Please note that this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the call over to Ryan Crowe, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. You may begin.

Ryan Crowe

Thank you, Shannon. Good morning, good afternoon, and good evening to everyone listening around the world. Thank you for your interest in Regeneron, and welcome to our fourth quarter 2023 earnings conference call. An archive and transcript of this call will be available on the Regeneron Investor Relations website shortly after the call ends.

Joining me today are Dr. Leonard Schleifer, Co-Chair, Co-Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer; Dr. George Yancopoulos, Co-Chair, Co-Founder, President and Chief Scientific Officer; Marion McCourt, Executive Vice President and Head of Commercial; Bob Landry, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Chris Fenimore, Senior Vice-President and Controller.

As many of you already know. Bob will retire from Regeneron, after our Form 10-K as filed next

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About REGN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on REGN

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.