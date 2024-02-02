Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ING: Still Too Cheap Despite Disappointing Results

Feb. 02, 2024 1:06 PM ETING Groep N.V. (ING) Stock, INGVF Stock
Mark Dockray profile picture
Mark Dockray
1.27K Followers

Summary

  • ING has underperformed since prior coverage, with weak Q4 2023 results and 2024 guidance driving a big chunk of that.
  • Though net interest income will be weaker than anticipated, the bank should still post solid profitability even assuming modestly lower interest rates and more normal levels of provisioning.
  • Relative to tangible book value, these shares are cheaper than when interest rates were zero, which continues to look puzzling given the bank's step-up in profitability.
  • Catalysts for a re-rate are admittedly few, though capital returns potential remains compelling through 2025.
ING Bank

tupungato/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

ING (NYSE:ING) continues to frustrate. Shares of the Dutch lender are down around 6% since prior coverage, materially underperforming broader European financials following poor Q4 2023 results and guidance.

Results were clearly disappointing, with a bottom line beat

This article was written by

Mark Dockray profile picture
Mark Dockray
1.27K Followers
I like to take a long term, buy-and-hold approach to investing, with a bias toward stocks that can sustainably post high quality earnings. Mostly found in the dividend and income section. Blog about various US/Canadian stocks at 'The Compound Investor', and predominantly UK names on 'The UK Income Investor'.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ING either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ING Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ING

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ING
--
INGVF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.