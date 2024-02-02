tupungato

Investment Thesis: I continue to take a bullish view on Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) given strong net booking growth and encouraging performance of EA SPORTS FC.

In a previous article back in November 2023, I made the argument that Electronic Arts has the potential for further upside based on strong net booking growth and healthy free cash flow generation.

Since then, the stock has ascended to a price of $137.16 at the time of writing:

The purpose of this article is to assess whether Electronic Arts has the ability to see continued growth from here taking recent performance into consideration.

Performance

When looking at the most recent earnings results for Electronic Arts as released on January 30, we can see that with net revenue up by 3.4% from that of the prior year quarter - this was due to strong growth in the live services and other segment which helped to offset the decline in full game revenue.

Electronic Arts: Q3 FY24 Earnings Release

Diluted earnings per share also saw growth of 46% from that of the prior year quarter. When looking at net bookings from a longer-term standpoint, we can see that each quarter for this year has shown growth as compared to the prior year quarter.

Net booking figures (in $ millions) sourced from historical Electronic Arts quarterly reports (Q1 FY21 to Q3 FY24). Heatmap generated by author using Python's seaborn library.

With regards to short-term liquidity, we can see that the quick ratio of Electronic Arts (calculated as total current assets less inventories all over total current liabilities) has increased to 1.10 as compared to a ratio of 0.98 for the prior year quarter. This is encouraging, as a quick ratio of above 1 indicates that the company is able to meet its current liabilities using its existing liquid assets.

Dec 2022 Dec 2023 Cash and cash equivalents 2202 2742 Receivables, net 836 867 Total current liabilities 3113 3280 Quick ratio 0.98 1.10 Click to enlarge

Source: Figures sourced from Electronic Arts Q3 FY24 Earnings Release. Quick ratio calculated by author.

In addition, we also see that free cash flow growth has continued to be strong - up by 12.7% as compared to the prior year quarter and up by 85% on a trailing twelve month basis:

Electronic Arts: Q3 FY24 Results: Earnings Slides

Overall, growth in net bookings and net revenue has been encouraging, and the company's free cash flow position continues to improve.

My Perspective and Looking Forward

As regards my take on the above results and the implications for the growth trajectory of the stock going forward, I had previously stated that continued growth in earnings could push the stock back to the $140-150 level, near a high seen at the beginning of 2021 when gaming demand was high during pandemic restrictions. The stock is now trading just shy of this level at $137.

We can see that on a P/E basis, the stock is still more expensive than levels seen in 2020 - but the ratio is also down substantially from 2021 highs. In addition, while earnings per share still remains significantly below 2020 levels - growth still remains on an upward trajectory.

I am optimistic that earnings growth has the capacity to grow further. For one, performance of EA Sports FC has been highly encouraging - in spite of prior apprehension that the gaming title may not sell as well following the rebrand from FIFA. However, expectations for Q3 were outperformed, with net bookings growth of 7% as compared to a prior year which included the World Cup. Moreover, with the UEFA Euro 2024 games coming up this summer - this is likely to boost a significant boost to the gaming title which should also help to spur on further growth in net bookings.

As regards upcoming gaming titles for FY24, we can see that Electronic Arts also has several major titles across the EA SPORTS segment set for release, including PGA Tour and UFC 5.

Electronic Arts Inc. Q3 FY24 Results Presentation

In this regard, I take the view that net bookings has the capacity for continued growth. Should this result in a significant upward trend in earnings, then it is possible that the stock could exceed the $140-150 level that I had previously forecast for the stock.

Risks

In terms of the potential risks to Electronic Arts at this time, I take the view that the primary risk is if earnings and booking growth come in below expectations in the upcoming quarter - this could give investors pause regarding further growth and we could see a risk of downside in the stock as a result.

For instance, Electronic Arts is expecting a GAAP EPS from between $4.21 to $4.68 for FY24 along with net bookings from $7.389 billion to $7.689 billion.

Electronic Arts Inc. Q3 FY24 Results Presentation

We had seen last summer that the company had previously seen downward pressure on its stock price as a result of lower spending by consumers and increased competition. In particular, the Season 17 (of Apex Legends) gaming title had under-performed, which had contributed to the decline. While EA SPORTS FC performance has been impressive - growth across this gaming title will likely need to be sustained to drive booking growth higher. Should we start to see a plateau in booking demand for this title going forward, then this could give investors pause.

Conclusion

To conclude, Electronic Arts has seen strong growth in net bookings and earnings, and the performance of the EA SPORTS FC title has been highly encouraging. I continue to take a bullish view on Electronic Arts.