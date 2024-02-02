Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

TomTom N.V. (TMOAF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 02, 2024 12:08 PM ETTomTom N.V. (TMOAF) Stock, TMOAY Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.65K Followers

TomTom N.V. (OTCPK:TMOAF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript February 2, 2024 7:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Freek Borst - Investor Relations Officer

Harold Goddijn - Co-Founder, Chairman of the Management Board & CEO

Taco Titulaer - Member of Management Board & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Hayman - Independent Minds

Marc Hesselink - ING

Freek Borst

Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our conference call. Today, we will be discussing key highlights from the fourth quarter and full year 2023, together with Harold Goddijn, our CEO; and Taco Titulaer, our CFO. Harold will kick off the call, providing an overview of our operational highlights and strategic priorities for the year ahead. Following Harold, Taco will provide detailed insights into the financial results and outlook. After that, we will take your questions. As usual, I would like to point out that safe harbor applies.

And with that, Harold, I would like to hand it over to you.

Harold Goddijn

Yes. Thank you very much, Freek. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome and thank you for joining us today. I will provide an overview of our 2023 progress and strategic objectives for this year, after which Taco will delve into the financial details.

2023 marks a significant milestone for TomTom as we advanced towards our strategic goals. We've achieved revenue growth in Location Technology, we've bolstered profitability, and we've successfully launched our new Maps platform.

During the fourth quarter, we commenced the commercial rollout of our TomTom Orbis Maps. Initially targeting our primary markets in Europe and North America, we're now expanding geographic coverage and introducing new features to enhance the map further. Our new Maps now encompass an industry-leading 86 million kilometers of transportation networks, many new data types and are also powering our new SDKs and state-of-the-art map display solutions.

We are

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About TMOAF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TMOAF

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.