Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Cogeco Communications: Fibre Network Expansion, Dividend Increase, And Cheap

Dahlia Investments profile picture
Dahlia Investments
7 Followers

Summary

  • Cogeco Communications Inc. reported expansion in Fibre-to-the-home and wireless spectrum coverage, which could drive net sales.
  • The company's efforts in sustainability performance and carbon efficiency may attract investors focused on ESG investments.
  • Dividend increases and stock repurchases are expected to generate demand for the stock, although there are risks from debt and lower demand for the Fibre-to-the-home network.

3D illustration of a Blue Wireless network icon or technology wifi icon on white background

Wirestock/iStock via Getty Images

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX:CCA:CA) reported an expansion of the Fibre-to-the-home and wireless spectrum coverage expansion, which may serve as net sales drivers. In addition, the current increase in dividend expected and stock repurchases promised could bring a significant

This article was written by

Dahlia Investments profile picture
Dahlia Investments
7 Followers
Currently living in Belgium, I am an analyst with around 15 years of experience in capital markets. I have worked in several banks, and one investment fund based in America, and Europe. I do like investment picks based on value investing, DCF models, and trading multiples. Stock market investments are risky forms of investment available in the financial markets and is suitable for institutions and sophisticated individual investors only. I do not offer financial advice, and all my comments about companies only include my opinion. I recommend consulting financial advisors, investment advisors, or private bankers.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CGEAF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About CCA:CA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CCA:CA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CGEAF
--
CCA:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.