Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX:CCA:CA) reported an expansion of the Fibre-to-the-home and wireless spectrum coverage expansion, which may serve as net sales drivers. In addition, the current increase in dividend expected and stock repurchases promised could bring a significant number of new investors in the stock. Taking into account the new efforts with respect to sustainability performance and carbon efficiency, Cogeco could receive a lot more demand from investors focused on ESG investments. Yes, there are relevant risks from the total amount of debt, and lower demand for the Fibre-to-the-home network could lower net sales expectations. However, given the current valuation of 5x EBITDA, I believe that Cogeco is cheap.

Cogeco is a telecommunications and media business model headquartered in Montreal, Quebec. Focused on the North American telecommunications sector, Cogeco appears to offer services to 1.6 million residential and business customers. Cogeco's business units include Cogeco Connexion, Breezeline, and Cogeco Media, which provide Internet, video, and phone services in Canada and the United States.

I believe that it is a great time for reviewing Cogeco's expectations and valuation given the most recent guidance. For 2024, management expects stable revenue with Adjusted EBITDA close to that in 2023 and positive FCF.

In addition, most analysts gave an average target price close to CAD84 and a high price target of CAD110, which is lower than the current market price. With these figures in mind, I ran my own financial model to understand what Cogeco could be worth.

#1 Assumption: Wireless Spectrum Coverage Expansion Will Most Likely Bring FCF Margin Growth

With regard to recent technological developments, management recently noted coverage for 100% of the company's wireline footprint. As a result, Cogeco now expects lower costs, which I believe could have a beneficial impact on both the EBITDA margin and the FCF margins. Long-term shareholders of Cogeco may want to have a look at the following lines.

Another important milestone for us was when we secured wireless spectrum critical for the 5G technology and now have spectrum coverage for 100% of our wireline footprint. This spectrum was secured at a significantly lower cost compared to past spectrum auctions. Source: Quarterly Press Release

In addition, among the announcements made with respect to new network expansion projects, it is worth having a look at the Fibre-to-the-home network expansion. The company noted 13k new homes in 2024. In my view, new capacity and capex could bring new clients and net sales growth.

Fibre-to-the-home network expansion projects continued in both Canada and the United States, with homes passed additions of more than 13,000 during the first quarter of fiscal 2024. Source: Quarterly Press Release

#2 Assumption: Sustainability Performance And Carbon Efficiency Could Bring Demand For The Stock

Recently, Cogeco was highlighted by experts in sustainability performance and carbon efficiency, which I believe could bring investments from ESG investors.

Cogeco Communications' efforts in the area of ESG continue to be recognized. Last year, Cogeco was included in Corporate Knights' ranking of Canada's Best 50 Corporate Citizens and was named in S&P Global's prestigious Sustainability Yearbook 2023 for its excellence in implementing ESG best business practices. Source: Press release Companies on the Global 100 index represent the gold standard for sustainability performance, with Cogeco excelling on the diversity of its leadership, linking compensation to sustainability outcomes and carbon efficiency. Source: Press release

The global Environmental Social and Governance ESG Investing Market is expected to grow at close to 9.4% CAGR. If Cogeco successfully makes more efforts to adapt its business model to the requirements of this market, I believe that the company may receive further liquidity from equity investors.

The global Environmental Social and Governance ESG Investing Market size is expected to record a CAGR of 9.4% from 2023 to 2032. In 2022, the market size is projected to reach a valuation of USD 17.2 Trillion. By 2032, the valuation is anticipated to reach USD 46.5 Trillion. Source: Custommarketinsights

#3 Assumption: Dividends And Stock Repurchase Promises May Bring Demand For The Stock

I think that we may see an increase in demand for the stock because of the recent expectations delivered about future 10% annual dividend increases. Dividend payout is expected to be close to 39%, which is larger than the 33% expected for the year 2023.

Cogeco's promises with respect to stock buybacks, 5% reduction in the share count, and public increase in float are also quite beneficial. A reduction in the share count will most likely bring higher fair price and demand for the stock.

Balance Sheet, And Debt

In my view, the balance sheet reported in the last quarter shows a healthy financial profile. With cash of CAD86 million, the company reported CAD140 million in trade and other receivables and total current assets close to CAD319 million. I do not appreciate the fact that the current ratio is lower than 1x. However, I believe that given the total amount of property and equipment and goodwill, banks would offer liquidity if it becomes necessary.

Properties stand at CAD3 billion, with intangible assets of CAD3.6 billion and goodwill of about CAD2.1 billion. Total assets stand at about CAD9.6 billion, and the asset/liability ratio is larger than 1x. Hence, in my view, the balance sheet appears solid.

With little current debt and short-term liabilities, I believe that investors may want to have a look at the total amount of debt. Long-term debt decreased a bit in the last part of 2023, however in my view, further reductions in the total amount of debt would be beneficial for the EV/FCF ratio. Long-term debt is currently close to CAD4.7 billion, and the total amount of assets stands at CAD6.1 billion.

Debt Ratings

With a net debt/EBITDA ratio close to 3.4x and average cost of debt close to 5.5%, I believe that most investors may want to know more information about the total amount of debt.

S&P Global Ratings gave a valuation of BBB-, which inhibits adequate capacity to meet its financial commitments. Please have a look at the following lines.

Adequate capacity to meet its financial commitments. However, adverse economic conditions or changing circumstances are more likely to lead to a weakened capacity of the obligor to meet its financial commitments. Source: Spglobal

My Financial Model Based On Previous Assumptions

My expectations include 2032 net sales of about CAD2889 million, 2032 EBITDA worth CAD1458 million, and 2032 EBIT of CAD598 million. In addition, with operating margin of 20%, 2032 net income is expected to be around CAD189 million, with 2032 free cash flow of about $874 million.

The valuation of peers seems a bit higher than that of Cogeco. PE sector median stands at 17x, and the EV/EBITDA is close to 9x. Cogeco trades at 7x earnings, and exhibits an EV/EBITDA close to 5x. I believe that there exists some undervaluation. Under these circumstances, I assumed an exit multiple of 9x FCF, which I believe is conservative.

By assuming a WACC close to 6.7%, which is not far from that assumed by other investors, I obtained an implied enterprise value of CAD8.1 billion and equity valuation of CAD3 billion. Finally, the implied forecast price would be CAD75 or $55.

Risks, And Peers

Among the risks that Cogeco may suffer are the change in financial markets and Cogeco's ability to receive financing from banks and equity investors. In my opinion, increase in the interest rates or liquidity crisis could lead to an eventual increase in the cost of capital or cost of debt. As a result, Cogeco may see a decrease in net income or the FCF margins. The WACC could increase, which may lead to a reduction in the DCF models designed by investors. In the worst-case scenario, shareholders may suffer a reduction in the stock price.

In addition, if clients are reluctant to change to the new Fibre-to-the-home network in Canada or the United States, net sales expectations may also decline. Given the total amount of capex reported by Cogeco, I believe that FCF margins and FCF growth would also diminish.

Among the competitors of Cogeco Communications I found Cineplex (CGX), TeraGo (TGO), TELUS (T), WildBrain (OTC:WILD), Bragg Gaming Group (BRAG), VerticalScope (FORA), and East Side Games Group (EAGR). These companies are part of the communication services industry, however Cogeco may also suffer competition from other players offering internet, video, and phone services, such as traditional telecom operators, and even large technological companies offering new communication channels such as Meta (META).

I also believe that the emergence of new technologies, changes in the law, or new regulatory framework in the United States and Canada could diminish Cogeco's market share or FCF margins.

My Conclusion

Recent news about wireless spectrum coverage expansion or Fibre-to-the-home network expansion in the United States and Canada could represent new net sales catalysts from 2024. In addition, lower share count, the massive stock repurchases announced, and dividend increases could bring a lot more demand for the stock. Besides, I believe that the recent efforts with regard to sustainability performance may also accelerate the demand for the stock. I see a lot of risks from the total amount of debt, the ratings given by S&P, or lower demand for the Fibre-to-the-home network. With that, I think that under the current circumstances, Cogeco trades quite undervalued at 5x EBITDA.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.