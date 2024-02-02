Sezeryadigar/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

In today's article, we'll discuss Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL), an aircraft lease company; in prior articles, I've discussed companies with a similar business model of renting out expensive capital equipment.

For some companies and some industries, this makes a lot of sense and can yield impressive returns for investors; I'm thinking of construction equipment and rental housing as prime examples where this model really excels.

Data by YCharts

In the case of airplanes and Air Lease in particular, I consider myself skeptical, to say the least. And judging by its share price history, the market seems to agree with me. Though I can't speak for the market, I can only espouse my own view, so I will do that in today's article.

Context

Before we get into why I am bearish on its business model, it might be helpful to provide some context regarding the company and industry. Air Lease Corporation, headquartered in Los Angeles, California, operates in the niche yet capital-intensive aircraft leasing industry. The company's core business involves purchasing commercial jet aircraft and leasing them to a global airline clientele. Moreover, Air Lease sells aircraft from its fleet to a diverse set of entities, including other leasing companies, financial services corporations, airlines, and various investors. While diversifying revenue streams, this strategy also exposes the company to the volatility of the secondary market for aircraft sales.

As of December 31, 2022, Air Lease's fleet consisted of 417 aircraft, predominantly narrowbody models, indicative of a strategic emphasis on the most in-demand aircraft types for commercial airlines. The fleet composition, featuring 306 narrowbody and 111 widebody aircraft, reflects a calculated response to market demands, yet it also underscores the company's exposure to sector-specific risks, including fluctuating demand for different aircraft types based on economic cycles and fuel prices.

Furthermore, Air Lease offers fleet management services, catering to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios. While this diversification mitigates some risk by not solely relying on leasing income, it also implies a venture into service areas that require distinct expertise and resource allocation, potentially diverting focus and capital from its core leasing operations.

Customer Concentration

Despite its critical role in global aviation, the aircraft leasing industry is characterized by high customer concentration. This concentration often results in significant revenue dependency on a limited number of airlines, leading to heightened vulnerability during sector-specific downturns or individual airline insolvencies. For Air Lease, navigating this industry means capitalizing on its comprehensive service offerings and sizable fleet and contending with the inherent risks of high customer concentration, market volatility, and the intense capital requirements intrinsic to the aircraft leasing sector.

Department of Transportation - Upgraded Points

The concentration in the airplane leasing industry presents inherent risks, significantly amplified by the cyclical nature of the airline industry's customer base. Unlike sectors such as construction equipment rental, where potential customers are in the tens of thousands, offering a diversified and robust revenue stream, the airplane leasing industry serves a much smaller, specialized clientele. This high concentration means that each airline represents a considerable portion of the leasing company's revenue, granting substantial bargaining power to these customers. Airlines can influence leasing terms and conditions significantly, potentially leading to less favorable outcomes for leasing companies.

This customer concentration risk is further compounded by the vulnerability of the airline industry to economic slowdowns. Travel is often one of the first expenditures individuals and businesses cut back on during a recession. As consumer and business spending on travel diminishes, airlines immediately face a demand reduction, which can lead to a reassessment of their operational expenses, including aircraft leases. In such downturns, airlines may negotiate aggressively to lower leasing costs or delay taking on new aircraft, severely impacting leasing companies' revenues and cash flows. Moreover, the financial distress of an airline can lead to defaults on lease payments or bankruptcies, leaving leasing companies with high-value assets that are challenging to re-lease or sell in a weakened market.

Therefore, the combination of high customer concentration and the sensitivity of the airline industry to economic cycles creates a particularly precarious situation for airplane leasing companies. They must navigate not only the substantial bargaining power of their limited clientele but also the broader economic factors that can abruptly and severely affect the demand for air travel, directly impacting their business stability and financial health.

The airline business is so challenging that the famed investor Warren Buffett notoriously commented on how difficult it was to win in that space.

In short, the business model is so challenging in this niche due to the concentration of its customer base and their underlying exposure to economic shocks.

Revenue and Profitability

Data by YCharts

The problems I just outlined are clearly outlined in the chart above. While the company has scaled, profitability has actually decreased. The best companies exhibit operating leverage, a simple concept whereby the larger they grow, the more that margins grow as fixed costs decrease on a per-unit basis. Think about an IT office; it can stay around the same size regardless of whether the fleet has ten planes or 100 or if a factory makes 100 or 1000 chocolate bars.

In the case of Air Lease, the opposite is true; the bigger they grow, the worse margins get. While revenues stand at a high of ~$2.57B, its operating margin is now below levels seen at the end of 2021. This is a troublesome development.

Returns on Capital and Stock-Based Compensation

Data by YCharts

In a recent article I wrote on Snap Inc. (SNAP), I detailed my concerns with excessive stock-based compensation. While I wouldn't consider Air Lease to be in that camp, it is troublesome that SBC is drifting upward while performance is lagging. Returns on capital stand at an abysmal 2.1%; this is an indicator to me that they are purchasing unprofitable growth as they scale.

The benchmark I employ personally for returns on invested capital is 10%; this is close to the average historical return of investing in the stock market. Whenever I see a company investing capital at a rate of return lower than the market as a whole, I grow worried.

Risks to Bear Thesis

In my view, the most significant risk to a bearish thesis on Air Lease Corporation hinges on the potential for a global resurgence in travel, particularly if the Federal Reserve successfully orchestrates a soft landing for the economy, avoiding a severe recession. Should this scenario unfold, consumer confidence and business sentiment could rebound sharply as layoffs subside and economic conditions stabilize or improve. A resurgence in travel demand would directly benefit the airline industry, leading to increased utilization of leased aircraft and potentially higher lease rates.

Airlines might then expand their fleets to meet the growing demand, bolstering the demand for leased aircraft. This uptick in activity could significantly enhance Air Lease's revenue streams, asset utilization, and profitability, countering bearish expectations predicated on economic downturns and reduced travel spending. In such a climate of renewed optimism and increased air travel, the strategic positioning and diversified portfolio of Air Lease could enable it to capitalize on the upswing, mitigating the risks associated with customer concentration.

Conclusion

Data by YCharts

In conclusion, despite Air Lease's seemingly attractive forward P/E of 6.3x, the company's business model harbors intrinsic vulnerabilities that significantly overshadow the potential upsides. The stark concentration of its customer base, coupled with the high sensitivity of the airline industry to economic fluctuations, crafts a business environment fraught with peril. The cyclical nature of the airline sector, where travel is often the first casualty of budget cuts during economic downturns, exacerbates this risk, potentially leading to a cascade of detrimental impacts on Air Lease's operations and financial stability.

Furthermore, the observed decline in profitability and returns on capital, despite scaling revenues, signals underlying inefficiencies and a potential misallocation of resources. These factors collectively underscore a fundamental flaw in the business model that no valuation, however low, can adequately compensate for in my opinion. Therefore, considering the disproportionate balance of risks against benefits, Air Lease presents a strong sell.