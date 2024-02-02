aquaArts studio/E+ via Getty Images

Seeking Alpha analysts have been cautious about investing in Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) because of its high P/E ratio. And I was initially skeptical when, after recommending Asbury Automotive (ABG) to readers in November in part because David Abrams owns such a large stake, one of my readers recommended I look into Cantaloupe, another one of Abrams' holdings. But after looking closely at recent operating performance, I have found that analyst estimates are unreasonably low. If Cantaloupe continues growing revenue in new verticals and regions and shifting its customers to a subscription model - as currently planned - EPS should increase several times over in the next three years. Even if the P/E falls by half, investors could still end up doing very well. With a long runway for growth beyond that, Cantaloupe has the potential to become a long-term compounder.

Sentiment

The Seeking Alpha community has rated CTLP a solid hold. While the quant ratings for growth and profitability have been improving, CTLP gets bad marks for valuation, momentum, and revisions.

Seeking Alpha

Among SA analysts, there was only one buy recommendation, in 2020. Since then, all articles have ranked CTLP a hold, highlighting management turnover and accounting irregularities, lack of profitability, and the rich valuation. Since CTLP has a ttm P/E nearly 50 as of my writing, this hesitancy is understandable. At some level, it represents market consensus, as reflected in the share price. CTLP has been basically flat for the last five years and has been down about 35% since its 1999 IPO. Shares have just tracked fintech (KOIN) (FINX), mobile payments (IPAY), and digital payments (FDIG) indexes.

Seeking Alpha

At the same time, insiders, analysts, and hedge funds are very bullish.

Hedge funds: Over the last few years, David Abrams' Pamet Capital and David Nierenberg's Investment Company have built large stakes. Abram's stake is only about 1.5% of the portfolio, which is over 10% of outstanding shares. According to WhaleWisdom, Abrams started buying in Q1 2021 and has a cost basis of $6.98. Nierenberg, whose AUM is much smaller, has 11.1% of his funds invested in CTLP. He first bought in Q4 2020 and has an estimated cost basis of $6.59.

Insiders: Last September, the CEO and one director each bought 16,000 shares at prices ~$6.50. Insiders have been buying over the last two years.

Analysts: In November, four Wall Street analysts issued price targets around $10. (This price target hasn't changed in years.) Their revenue and EPS forecasts have been trending lower over the last six months.

Cantaloupe is less expensive than it looks. The company's price has been flat, and the stock has mirrored its index despite impressive revenue growing at a 20% CAGR for a decade and five years of improving profitability. This would suggest to me that Cantaloupe is being unfairly ignored by investors, which seems counterintuitive since the P/E is so high. But if we account for the explosive growth in EPS expected over the next three years, Cantaloupe's forward P/E (30 for FY25, which ends in June) is not unreasonable. Since Cantaloupe is barely profitable, the share price is highly sensitive to the expected growth rate.

The Business

The self-service retail market has a TAM of $3 billion in the U.S. (CTLP says $3.8; BCC says $2.4) and $10-$20 billion globally according to market research (CTLP estimates are even higher). Now that digital payments technology - and video surveillance technology - are cost-effective, self-service retail is growing rapidly. Two thirds of vending machines and laundromat payments in the U.S. are now cashless. Self-service retail is a better value proposition for retailers. Even Steve Ells, the founder of Chipotle, is trying to figure out self-service fast casual dining.

Cantaloupe is the U.S. market leader in self-service commerce, and they aspire to be a global leader in this space. Management describes CTLP as a "hardware as a service company," comparable to Apple or Peloton; in 2021 the company was renamed as a fruit after Apple. They sell hardware which enables the unattended sale of food and drinks in vending machines and micro-markets, but also at laundromats, carwashes, arcades, and EV charging stations. According to a 2023 company report, they have over 28,000 customers, ~700,000 active readers on 1.1 million connection points, and processed over $2 billion in transactions in 2022. Around half of their active devices are administered by around 160 enterprise clients with over 1,000 devices. 450,000 of these connections processed under $2,000 in transactions last year, and about 85% of their customers are SMBs.

CTLP makes money in three ways: selling the equipment (~20% of revenue), processing the payments (~40%), and selling associated ERP software to its clients (~40%). CTLP's value proposition is that their systems increase same store sales 25-30% and decrease operating costs 20-30%. Their readers enable customers to accept a wider variety of payment options, which leads to their customers buying more products. Cantaloupe's software then drives down costs by improving inventory management, product choice, and pricing.

Competitive Position

CTLP has a limited number of competitors: Nayax (NYAX), Crane NXT (CXT), and 365 markets (which is privately held). Nayax, based in Israeli, has a market cap of $600 million, revenue growth of ~20%, and gross margins of ~35%. It has never been GAAP profitable. My sense is that much of Nayax's business is in EMEA, and they compete less in North America. Crane NXT is larger - with a market cap is $3 billion - but they also have a broader product portfolio and focus. Crane is profitable, but revenue has been flat since 2020.

Cantaloupe's industry dynamics are favorable. Management emphasizes that competition is stiff, but from what I can tell, it is more limited than they say. In any case, The Cantaloupe CEO has repeatedly emphasized that he is not seeking a price war. Since the industry is growing, I think that competition for market share will remain unnecessary over the next three to five years.

In the meantime, CTLP is becoming more entrenched. Cantaloupe has competitive advantages in each of its three segments.

Payments: Setting up a processing system requires sophisticated hardware and software, and having this sort of system is essential for CTLP's small customers. CTLP processes the payments through their own networks and therefore helps their customers minimize onerous processing fees charged by credit card companies.

Equipment and R&D: Equipment is somewhat standardized, and margins are low, but Cantaloupe does have some IP here. Some of Cantaloupe's 70 patents are for hardware. In 2023, this number increased by around 30% from the 2022 number in the 50s. Since the company is now generating enough cash to fund $8-$10 million in R&D every year and focusing that spending on innovation, they should be able to sustain this leadership.

Subscription: is building a differentiated ERP software suite. Increasingly, these solutions integrate AI to help customers manage inventory and costs. The bigger that CTLP gets, the more data that they will have to refine these systems. Cantaloupe is already "the largest commerce transacting IOT network on the planet." This provides a large and unique set of customer data which enables CTLP to refine their software in unique ways. For example, when pandemic restrictions and inflation required their customers to increase prices, Cantaloupe introduced a remote price change feature. The most convincing evidence that CTLP already has the lead in this market is that SEED costs four times as much as competitors' software, and business is still growing at an incredible pace (as emphasized at the Northland SaaS Conference in December). According to the investor presentation, customer "stickiness" is around 95% for SEED customers.

Together: these segments enable CTLP to operate a "razor and blades" model with switching costs. Businesses are famously reluctant to change their ERP software. There are installation costs for switching out Cantaloupe's hardware. Combining a large installed base of equipment with software integrated into their customers' back-end systems generates a great feedback loop. Hardware provides data which enables the company to improve proprietary software, which makes the equipment irreplaceable: think Apple.

To sum up, Cantaloupe has several markers of a quality company capable of generating ROIC > WACC, as identified in Quality Investing:

Recurring revenue - is around 80% (payments + subscription revenue), driven by equipment installation and software integration switching costs.

Pricing power - in software, driven by differentiation and patents

Innovation dominance - could develop through R&D and customer data

Cost to replicate - is probably already prohibitively high, as shown by a recent wave of M&A and the fact that bigger players like Square and PayPal are not entering this market.

Management

Management competence and buy-in is above average, but I am not yet convinced that they are exceptional. Insiders own 4.3%, or about $20 million worth, of shares. This is something, but it is not a big multiple of c-suite salaries for most executives. Management seems competent, but they do not yet have a long track record. After a major shake-up during the pandemic, Cantaloupe management turned over. Accounting irregularities were discovered, the financial statements going back several years had to be restated; the company was delisted from the Nasdaq. A major activist, Hudson Executive Capital, came in and forced a change. The CEO, CFO, and CRO were all replaced in 2022.

Today, the company is led by CEO Ravi Venkatesan. Venkatesan started his career at Accenture. He was brought to Cantaloupe under Hudson, and rose from CTO to COO, and then to CEO in October 2022. I am impressed by Venkatesan's candor. In a late 2022 interview, he said that his biggest takeaway from his career in business is the need to deliver bad news fast. Given the floor at an investor conference in November 2023, he brought the accounting regularities up again, explicitly addressing them. I would encourage interested readers to watch Venkatesan's public interviews.

Employee reviews are good, even if the company is small (~200 employees), and there are not very many of them. CTLP gets 4.4 stars on Glassdoor; 87% of employees would recommend it to a friend, and 82% approve of the CEO. Cantaloupe has won awards for board diversity for the last three years. According to Apollo, employee churn is about 1-2%, which is remarkably low.

It is also worth noting that the largest shareholder (~17% of shares) is Hudson Executive Capital, the activist firm which pushed for management change in 2021-2022. Hudson first bought shares in 2018 and has a cost basis around $6.50. Led by a former J.P. Morgan CFO, Hudson does friendly activist investing, using their network of executives to coach and advise management. 9% of their assets are in Cantaloupe, and 88% are in Deutsche Bank. This is how their website describes Hudson's strategy:

We apply a private equity approach to investing in public markets, pursuing similar operational and strategic actions sought by private equity investors; however, by staying in the public small/mid-cap market and affecting collaborative change without taking majority stakes, we can avoid control premiums, illiquidity, and overcrowded names, limiting potential overlap with other hedge funds. The investment team performs deep research to identify fundamentally undervalued companies, focusing on those where actionable operational improvements and strategic transactions can enhance shareholder value. The Firm's investment universe is primarily 2,500+ U.S. public companies with market values between $500 million and $15 billion, focused on our Founder's and CEO investors' expertise across sectors, including: Consumer/Retail, Financials, Healthcare, Industrials, Real Estate, and Technology/Media/Telecom.

I see Hudson's continued involvement in Cantaloupe as a good sign. Not only is it a vote of confidence in the company's prospects, but it's also a source of advice. The fact that Hudson's founder was a CFO also gives me more confidence in Cantaloupe's internal financial controls.

Cantaloupe meets my standards for management competence and buy-in, but they do not yet have the levels of insider ownership or longevity required for me to be very confident.

Revenue: Multiple Engines

I think the consensus revenue growth forecast of 15% is very achievable. Revenue has been growing at a CAGR above 20% for the last decade, and the tailwinds have not abated. Over the next three years, there are numerous growth drivers. The first is higher product volumes. Management highlighted this in the Q3 2023 call:

We've had five sequential quarters of average ticket size growth. Initially, we wrote it off to inflation, but now we're doing more analysis on it and see it's really the form factor that's changing, as Ravi mentioned, and a lot more focus on micro markets. People are buying $10 salads as opposed to a $1 candy bar. And oh, yes, by the way, that helps us sell Seed because salad's really good for a couple of days. So having an inventory system that can manage that is very beneficial.

I think volume can drive revenue growth ~3% for the payments segment. Add another ~3% of price increases from inflation, and you get a payment segment growth rate of ~5-7% p.a.

Second, CTLP is experiencing exponential growth in international revenues. The company is halfway through a three-year Phase I expansion into Latin America and Europe. Today, these regions make about 5% of revenue. They are projected to become 20-25% of revenue by 2026. In dollar terms, I estimate that they expect about $50 million in new revenue. Given the massive and growing size of their TAM, this is definitely feasible, even if it's hard to independently assess.

Third, CTLP is expanding into new verticals. Management highlighted micro-markets at the Stephens Conference in November and the Northland Virtual Communications SaaS Conference in December (transcript available on FactSet). These small grab-and-go, self-service kiosks allow consumers in car dealerships, company offices, airports and other locations with some theft-prevention capabilities to buy foods, drinks, and even more expensive items like headphones. Since they sell a wider variety of more expensive products, average sales are around 10x those of vending machines. Cantaloupe entered this business through the acquisition of a kiosk company, Three Square Market, and is now the market leader in ERP software for micro-markets. Micro-markets accounted for less than 10% of revenue in Q4 2023, but the industry has been growing at ~40% CAGR over the last 5 years according to CTLP, so management projects that micro-markets will grow to be 25% of revenue in three years, implying compound annual growth of around 50%. Micro-markets have higher sales volumes and require more software purchases from CTLP because they often need theft protection, custom equipment, and product freshness management systems. CTLP is developing "AI-powered camera monitoring security solutions" which have the potential to drive even more growth in this segment of the business. Cantaloupe is also expanding into arcade games, EV charging, and waste management.

Fourth, Cantaloupe is creating new software features to increase average revenue per unit (ARPU). ARPU has increased in the last two years from $120 to $180, and the theoretical maximum based on available product offerings has increased from $240 to $395. For example, a "cash accountability" program uses product sales quantities to estimate how much cash delivery drivers should be picking up and delivering, which has helped customers stop theft from their employees. Using AI, Cantaloupe is helping customers more precisely calibrate the freshness and variety of their merchandise as well as the scheduling of their drop-offs and pick-ups, and automatically recognize theft or other problems happening live on surveillance cameras. These higher-value-added offerings should enable Cantaloupe to sustain very high gross software margins, and to sell at least some of their SaaS products to a larger percentage of their customers. It may take years, but I think Cantaloupe's focused strategy and R&D spending will probably enable them to provide ERP solutions that are worthwhile even for their larger, more self-sufficient clients.

investor presentation

Finally, there is M&A. On February 1, CTLP acquired Cheq Lifestyle Technology, a company which sells self-service retail hardware and software to sports stadiums. From what I can tell, Cheq is a privately-held company with several dozen employees. It has some impressive clients, such as the Washington Commanders and Miami Marlins. Buying it, CTLP will win some technology and clients, and further expand their installed base of devices. I would expect more small acquisitions like this as the industry continues to consolidate. But since the company has not focused on M&A as a quantified part of their growth strategy, I view it as a 'bonus' on top of other drivers.

If we conservatively assume that most of the international and micro-market revenue is in the faster-growing payments and subscription segments (and not double-count this growth), we can model top-line revenue growth by segment. This gets us to 15% topline growth, roughly in line with consensus estimates.

International: 5% of revenue, 100% growth contributes 5%

Micro-markets: 10% of revenue, 50% growth contributes 5%

Equipment: 20% of revenue; 0% growth contributes 0%

Payments (remaining): 30% of revenue, 5% growth contributes 1.5%

Subscription (remaining): 35% of revenue, 10% growth contributes 3.5%

Cantaloupe has significant greenspace for growth. Not all these opportunities need to pan out to sustain a growth rate of 15%.

Margins: A New Subscription Model

A much more important driver of Cantaloupe's projected EPS growth over the next two years is margin expansion. In 2023, EBITDA was up 80% because of a 1,000 basis-point (10%) increase in gross margins. Subscription/transaction gross margins edged up from 39.5% to 44.2%, and equipment margins went from -4.6% to 20.8%. Equipment discounts ended, perhaps because of supply chain issues impacting the overall economy, and perhaps because industry M&A has decreased competition. Cantaloupe switched their payment processing from Oracle to AWS, so they can now onboard new clients faster.

Cantaloupe forecasts equipment margins of ~10%, payment margins ~20%, and subscription margins ~85%. Obviously, then the best way for Cantaloupe to improve margins will be to shift revenue from equipment and payments into subscriptions. This is exactly what they are doing: encouraging customers to shift from an up-front purchase model to a subscription "Cantaloupe ONE" model in which they rent the equipment and charge a fee.

investor presentation

While revenue looks comparable, profit is much higher in the ONE subscription model due to higher margins. Here is my rough calculation.

OLD MODEL year 1 year 2 year 3 total equipment revenue 1.80 0.00 0.00 1.80 margin 10% 10% 10% 10% profit 0.18 0.00 0.00 0.18 transaction revenue 1.70 2.10 2.10 5.90 margin 20% 20% 20% 20% profit 0.34 0.42 0.42 1.18 subscription revenue 0.60 0.70 0.70 2.00 margin 85% 85% 85% 85% profit 0.51 0.60 0.60 1.70 total revenue 4.10 2.80 2.80 9.70 margin 25% 36% 36% 33% profit 1.03 1.02 1.02 3.06 Click to enlarge

NEW MODEL year 1 year 2 year 3 total equipment revenue 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 margin 10% 10% 10% 10% profit 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 transaction revenue 1.80 1.80 1.80 5.40 margin 20% 20% 20% 20% profit 0.36 0.36 0.36 1.08 subscription revenue 2.10 2.10 2.10 6.30 margin 85% 85% 85% 85% profit 1.79 1.79 1.79 5.36 total revenue 3.90 3.90 3.90 11.70 margin 55% 55% 55% 55% profit 2.15 2.15 2.15 6.44 Click to enlarge

Values are based on the bar chart above, which has no units. They should be understood relative to each other

With ~20% higher revenue and 60% higher profit margins (55% vs. 33%), profits in the subscription model are more than twice those of the traditional one. Even if we subtract out the cost of the equipment, which CTLP will have to hold on their balance sheet and depreciate in the subscription model, expected profits will still be much higher. Under current prices, CTLP is selling equipment close to cost. So, if we subtract the equipment cost in the first model (1.80) from the total profit in the second (6.44), we still end up with profit of 4.64, an increase greater than 50%. If customers choose to continue using the same equipment after year three to save the hassle of reinstallation, Cantaloupe's overall margins will be even higher. Will it happen?

Customers have rapidly shifted over to the Cantaloupe ONE subscription model. Out of 28,000 customers, Cantaloupe ONE subscriptions increased from 0 to 10,000 in 2022. By Q2 2023 (ending February), there were 15,000 subscribers. By Q4 (ending June), there were 24,000. In the last quarter, the company declined to give a figure, but said that growth had continued (it's probably slowing down). In revenue terms, this adoption has been slower, since Cantaloupe's bigger customers are slower to switch. As of Q4, with 4,000 customers yet to switch over, there were still 40-50% of Cantaloupe's 1.17 million connections with no software program subscription. Management explained this on the Q3 call:

The small and medium businesses tend to adopt that faster because they care less about depreciating assets on their balance sheet. And then the large enterprises tend to lag behind but eventually get with it when the benefits and simplicity of a subscription model outweigh the benefits of picking up assets and depreciating on the balance sheet. So that's exactly what we are seeing here.

This is how Cantaloupe could grow earnings by 70-80% p.a.: ~15% revenue growth combined with ~50% growth in profit margins.

Valuation

I make the following assumptions for my base case. In all cases, they are more conservative than management's guidance, sometimes significantly.

Revenue growth meets consensus target of 15% (below 10-year average)

Equipment gross margins drop to 10% from 20% recently (below forecast)

Payment gross margins stay flat at 15% (below last quarter and forecast)

Subscription gross margins rise to 90% (same as last quarter and forecast)

R&D and SG&A stay flat in percentage terms (above forecast)

D&A expenses increase rapidly due to subscriptions (as explained above)

Taxes, preferred dividends, and interest expenses are flat (following trends)

Unforeseen expenses of 2.5% of revenue (above recent averages)

Share dilution is 5% per year (above the recent average)

The final assumption that I make, and the most important one, is that 50% of Cantaloupe's clients - measured by volume - switch to the Cantaloupe ONE subscription model in the next two years. As of today, most of CTLP's customers have already switched. I estimate that they make up about half of total volume. I am assuming that these customers start booking subscription revenue in FY24, and that by FY24 another 25% (for a total of 75%) of Cantaloupe's customers switch over. Given the incredibly rapid pace of adoption so far, I think this is reasonable.

Base Case Income

Year FY23 FY24 FY25 (ending) June, 2024 June, 2025 June, 2026 Revenue revenue ($ mil) $ 243.60 $ 280.14 $ 322.16 growth % 18.7% 15.0% 15.0% Equipment revenue % 20.0% 15.0% 10.0% gross margin 5.0% 10.0% 10.0% Payments revenue % 40.0% 35.0% 30.0% gross margin 15.0% 15.0% 15.0% Subscription revenue % 40.0% 50.0% 60.0% gross margin 77.3% 87.5% 90.0% Total revenue % 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% gross margin 37.9% 50.5% 59.5% Expenses - SG&A 20.0% 19.5% 19.0% - R&D 8.5% 8.3% 8.0% - D&A 4.0% 8.0% 12.0% = Operating Margin 5.4% 14.8% 20.5% - income tax 0.5% 0.5% 0.5% - preferred dividends 0.6% 0.5% 0.5% - interest expense 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% - unforeseen expenses 0.0% 2.5% 2.5% = Net Margin 4.3% 11.3% 17.1% Net Income $ 10.47 $ 31.52 $ 54.93 Diluted WASO 72.5 75.6 78.9 (growth rate) 4% 4% 4% Diluted EPS $ 0.14 $ 0.42 $ 0.70 Consensus $ 0.14 $ 0.12 $ 0.22 Click to enlarge

If Cantaloupe continues transforming its business model over the next two years, they will blow analyst estimates out of the water. I assume that the P/E multiple will come down from the 40s, which is unsustainably high for almost all companies. But even if Cantaloupe's P/E multiple comes back to a normal level for a fast-growing technology company, it still has the potential for significant share price appreciation over the next two years.

Base Case Valuation

Year FY23 FY24 FY25 Diluted EPS $ 0.14 $ 0.42 $ 0.53 Price if P/E = 35 $ 5.06 $ 14.59 $ 24.38 Price if P/E = 25 $ 3.61 $ 10.42 $ 17.41 Price if P/E = 15 $ 2.17 $ 6.25 $ 10.45 Click to enlarge

Based on the scenario outlined above, I think the most likely outcome would be that the P/E ratio would stay in the 20s for the next several years. If Cantaloupe transforms into a SaaS company with much higher margins and achieves the amazing growth they are outlining, such a valuation would be more than justified. My base case gives a target price of $15 in 2.5 years for an annualized return of 40%. Even if the multiple contracts significantly or growth is slower than I expect, the current share price would remain flat.

I think the base case outlined above is already bullish, so I will not give a separate bull case here. The only kinds of additional upside that seem plausible to me are (1) slightly lower costs, (2) slightly higher revenue growth, and (3) slightly higher P/E multiples. If you adjust the model above in these three ways, the price target ends up somewhere around $25.

Risks

Business risks: Cantaloupe's business is recession-resistant, so I think that the main risk of investing in CTLP is that its valuation is too high. Most of Cantaloupe's business is in small-ticket food items - not exactly a form of discretionary expenditure. Even during COVID, when people were staying home and presumably spending less time out buying food, Cantaloupe's revenue continued to grow, and its margins were stable. Management has repeatedly emphasized this in interviews, earnings calls, and conference conversations. I am also not inclined to worry very much about the company's internal financial controls, for reasons I outlined in the 'management' section. A third headwind is labor and parts shortages, which could slow down the pace of Cantaloupe's equipment installations. But it seems unlikely that this will impact the shift to the subscription model. The final risk is competition. Since there are barriers to entry in the industry, this risk comes from existing market participants outcompeting Cantaloupe. This is certainly possible, but it is also mitigated by the fact that these industries (especially Cantaloupe's growth areas such as micro-markets and EV charging) are growing rapidly. Cantaloupe does not need to fight for market share.

Correlation: One additional risk for me - and hopefully also my readers - is that Cantaloupe is highly dependent on the market for small-ticket food purchases, something to which I am already heavily exposed through my large stake in Mama's Creations (MAMA), which I wrote about for Seeking Alpha in December. This correlation is part of the reason why I am building only a moderate position (~3% of portfolio) in Cantaloupe for the time being.

Bear case: The main risk to this investment is that earnings fail to grow as fast as expected, and it turns out that the high multiple is not justified. If larger corporate clients fail to adopt Cantaloupe ONE, or SMBs decide not to buy the additional software features, margins could remain relatively low. If international expansion proves more difficult than expected (as it often does), revenue growth could be slower than expected. If margins failed to expand, and EPS increased by ~20% p.a., I would expect the P/E to drop into the 20s, leading to a ~40%-50% drop in the share price. Since Cantaloupe has such a strong business model and so much recurring revenue, I think the risk of catastrophic loss is not as high as it might be for other businesses of this size. But if the margin expansion plan fails to meet expectations, investors should expect a significant downwards rerating.

Bottom Line

Cantaloupe is slated to release FY24 Q2 earnings this coming week (February 8). There should be some updates on the adoption of Cantaloupe ONE and some preliminary financial results from this transition, as well as updated company guidance for the coming year. These could be catalysts for a rerating of the stock as the market releases some of the things I've outlined in this article. But I doubt all of this will happen at once. I've bought some shares ahead of the release, and I'll write again after we know more.

In short, market expectations have yet to catch up with the transformation of Cantaloupe's business model. I would guess that sometime in the next few quarters, as the results start to come in from Cantaloupe ONE subscription revenue and management issues updated guidance for FY25, the stock will rerate upwards to account for much higher than expected margins and profitability. Investors have a chance to get in on this opportunity at the same price as Abrams and Einhorn, but I doubt that opportunity will last until the summer. I am going to buy shares this week and will consider building a larger position over the next few months. As always, it is possible that this plan does not work for some reason, and the high current P/E creates significant downside risk for investors at this price. Risk is unavoidable.