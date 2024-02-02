Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

My Top February Stock Pick: Cantaloupe Poised For Margin Expansion

Feb. 02, 2024 1:34 PM ETCantaloupe, Inc. (CTLP) Stock
Charles Argon profile picture
Charles Argon
185 Followers

Summary

  • Cantaloupe is a market leader in the growing self-service retail industry and has potential for long-term growth in new verticals and regions.
  • Analysts are cautious about investing in Cantaloupe due to its high P/E ratio.
  • Cantaloupe's transformation to a subscription model should drastically increase margins.
  • Even if the P/E multiple contracts, Cantaloupe's earnings growth could power outsized investor returns over the next three years.

Contactless Payment On Vending Machine

aquaArts studio/E+ via Getty Images

Seeking Alpha analysts have been cautious about investing in Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) because of its high P/E ratio. And I was initially skeptical when, after recommending Asbury Automotive (ABG) to readers in

This article was written by

Charles Argon profile picture
Charles Argon
185 Followers
Charles Argon uncovers micro-cap growth stocks for SeekingAlpha readers. He brings the research ability of a Princeton Ph.D. student and the long-term perspective of a trained historian to bear on the task. By doing deeper research, adopting a longer time horizon, and remaining greedy when others are fearful, he tries to maximize his advantage over institutional investors. He is also interested in buying high-quality large-cap companies on the cheap due to irrational bouts of fear in the market. If you FOLLOW, he promises not to spam you with articles about mediocre companies that he will never personally invest in. He only writes about companies that he is considering investing in right now, and only publishes updates when new information becomes available about them. He is investing with you, not trying to generate content for its own sake.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CTLP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About CTLP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CTLP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CTLP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.