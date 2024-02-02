sergeyryzhov/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:CMT) has a beneficial feedback loop stemming from its core strength and customer relationships, and its potential growth strategy is towards diversification based on its history of acquisition since 2015. Despite a weak Q3 earnings release, the company is still strong from both its operation and liquidity points of view. We projected its future growth and concluded with a buy rating on the stock.

Company Overview

Core Molding Technologies, founded in 1988 and headquarters in Columbus, Ohio, is a manufacturer and engineer of thermoplastic and thermosets structural products with large North American production footprints spanning Canada, United States and Mexico. It reports as one segment.

Strengths and Weaknesses

Core Molding Tech specializes in large form sheets using heat and pressure in process to combine resins, fiberglass, fillers and catalyst compounds with a computerized system. Such a system can bulk mold compounds tailored to customers' requirements and needs while offering a wide range of structures through either thermoplastic or thermoset processes. The major value proposition for investors is twofold: the company's leading position in providing products in the thermoplastic and thermoset categories, and its long-term relationship with major blue-chip companies.

Core Molding is one of the largest compounders and molders in North America. in thermoplastic process, the company has no significant competitors in Direct Long-Fiber process and only has one other large competitor from Molded Fiber Glass Companies in Structural Foam or Web Molding. In thermoset process, it is one of the leading and core providers composing 90% of the industry, while in Reaction Injection Molding and Hand Layup specialties, its competitors are mostly smaller or less sophisticated players. Entering the thermoplastic and thermoset molding industry has major barriers in high tooling and equipment costs, while the molding precision knowledge that is refined through years working with the customers is an asset of its own. The quality of work and being able to bulk produce yield better value for its customers to stay for the long haul.

Core Molding Tech: Industrial Leading Position (Company Q3 Presentation)

In turn, The company's the leading position in these categories means a command of better order flow from customers and a more steady revenue. Core Molding has won numerous blue-chip customers from different industries, such as AB Volvo (publ) (OTCPK:VOLAF), PACCAR Inc (PCAR) in Truck and Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:YAMHF) in Powersport. The long-term relationship the company has with these customers provides single-source manufacturing arrangements to engineer proprietary, highly customized technical solutions.

Core Molding Tech: Blue-Chip Customers (Company Q3 Presentation)

Because of Core Molding's leading position, it was able to secure major customers and build a long-term relationship with them. And these long-term relationships brought in stable revenue and, in turn, helped the company to develop and strengthen its lead over its competitors. These two folds provide a beneficial feedback loop to each other. But some of these customers can have major impact to the revenue due to their outsize contribution. Navistar consistently had the highest share in the high teens for the past three years, although it has no supply agreement in place with Core Molding. PACCAR has an supply agreement expiring in November last year, and we will be looking for a renewal in the next earnings report. BRP's agreement serving mostly propulsion systems is expiring in another six months, while Volvo's and Universal Forest Products's ("UFP") are secured through 2027.

Core Molding Tech: Major Customer Concentration (Company 2022 10K)

Since 2018, except for the year 2020, the company's revenue started to exhibit a seasonality that reached a high point during mid-year and a low point during winter seasons. This seasonality extends into gross profits and earnings. The earnings reported in Q3 last year coincided with such a pattern, and as the management explained, this is a "return to historical seasonality". The market's near 36% sell-off after the earnings report, in our opinion, was not justified. In some sense, it was also a return to rational norm after the initial excitement of CMT being included in the Russell 3000 worn off. The increase in both revenue and profits after recovering from the pandemic-induced slump in 2020 has been sustained. One of its priorities in 2023 was to fix some "known challenges" operationally to gain immediate improvement in margin. Its Q3 gross margin indeed was lifted by 440 bps YoY.

Core Molding Tech: Top Line vs Bottom Line (Calculated and charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

In particular, Core Molding has maintained a strong growth in its operation. Through the past four years of volatility, its earnings from operation seem to have climbed out the slumping period since 2017 and reached a new height. In addition, not only does it generate the highest earnings from operation, but also in a strong position in its net working capital.

Core Molding Tech: NOWC vs Earnings From Operation (Calculated and charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

For the company's growth, The diversified specialty in different industries in general gave Core Molding a balanced portfolio. However, we see it has a reverse order for the addressable market and its current sales contributors, ie, the highest shares of sales contribution are from the smaller addressable markets, while the lower shares of sales are from the larger addressable markets. For the smallest addressable markets in Truck and Power Sports totaling $0.9 billion, the company has the the highest combined source of revenue of over 68%. While Building Products, Industrial & Utilities and Others, such as Packaging and Consumer Products, their combined addressable market of $8.7 billion, it only has 32% revenue contribution. In a way, it has to do with the company's dominance. By estimates based on the company's info and other resources, it has over 40% of the compounding and molding services in Truck market in the North America. So with such a leading position, it is easier to derive revenue from this market for the company. It still has diversified revenue mix, but the potential growth could be lifted if it makes a more committed move into the bigger addressable markets.

Core Molding Tech: Net Sales Contribution vs Addressable Markets (Calculated and charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

Core Molding has been implementing a growth-by-acquisition strategy along with its organic growth. The processes and materials the company acquired in 2015 contributed to 50% of 2022's revenue. It went from 100% thermosets to a composition of 54% thermosets and 46% thermoplastics. It acquired to additional processes plus automation and robotics. And most of all, it went from 83% Truck, to its current more diversified composition. It currently has over $18 million cash at hand. Combined with its line of credit available, it is capitalized with $68 million at its disposal. Its CEO mentioned that it will "seek attractive acquisitions to continually support our diversified growth goals". It is possible the management could make bolder moves in the industries with larger addressable markets going forward, and make the diversification scale more towards other industrial products such as government-funded infrastructure projects and other sustainability strategies. It has criteria to not over-leverage itself with borrowing when it comes to acquisitions. We think the acquisition size could be controlled around $5-8 million initially this year. This is another aspect we will pay close attention to in the upcoming earnings report.

Molding Tech: Growth by Acquisition (Company Q3 Presentation)

Current projection for Q4 by the management is to be 15-20% down YoY. Our expectation is if Core Molding's 2024 quarterly revenue can stay within the range of $85 to $100 million, then it is a step up from its growth three years ago. The cyclicality of the industries it serves determined that its revenue growth should be viewed through a multi-year lens.

Financial Overview & Valuation

Molding Tech: Financial Overview (Calculated and charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

Based on our analysis above, we use our proprietary models to assess the fair value of Core Molding Technologies. We assume a cost of equity of 5.63% and a WACC of 5.84%. In the bullish case, with the goal of broadening its diversification of revenue stream, it is likely Core Molding's cash flow can become less volatile in the next two to three fiscal years. If the company continues to implement prudent financial leverage criteria during the acquisition expansion, its financials will continue to improve on both momentum and the path towards a better growth. It was priced at $45.04. In the base case, the diversification strategy implementation coincided with the macroeconomic risks in the next two years, delaying the benefits to show in the financials. It was priced at $24.78. In the bearish case, there is little improvement from diversifying with similar volatility in the trajectory of growth, it was priced at $15.19. The current stock price is at the bearish end of the sentiments. Added with the improved liquidity from the introduction into Russell 3000, institutional holding of its stock will induce more rational valuation going forward. We think the post-earnings sell-off since Q3 last year is overdone. Interested investors can start accumulating at or below the current level.

The key risk to our thesis is the volatility derived from the customers Core Molding serves. For example, the Truck industry's demand is highly cyclical coinciding with the general economic condition and the business environment. Countering that argument though, is the infrastructure spending in the US heating up from road construction to industrial revamp. All of this needs machines. When their customers receive orders from increasing demand, they will still turn to their trusted long-time partners, such as Core Molding Tech. This is like the tailor that knows your measurements and has made you a tailor-fit satisfying suit in the past, even if you have grown you are still likely to go back to the same tailor for that new suit. Through think-and-thin, the tailwind in the medium term is still with the company.

Conclusion

The leading technical position of its core products and the long-term relationships with its major customers are two mutually beneficial feedback loops for Core Molding Technologies. With diversification as the key growth strategy deemed by the management, the company is in a comfortable position to pursue better growth on top of its strong momentum in the past two years. The stock price will have better liquidity for the next 6 to 12 months. Long-term investors can start snapping shares at or below the current level. We recommend buying from this initial coverage.