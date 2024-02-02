Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
January Non-Farm Payrolls Review: The Post Phillips Curve World

Feb. 02, 2024
Christopher Robb profile picture
Christopher Robb
1.64K Followers

Summary

  • January jobs report beats expectations, indicating accelerating momentum in the labor market.
  • The market's reaction to the strong jobs report shows a shift in sentiment towards a more positive reaction function.
  • Fed Chairman Powell has strongly signaled a change in the relationship between labor market strength and inflation, abandoning the old Phillips Curve thinking.

At this point we want to see strong growth, we want to see a strong labor market. We’re not looking for a weaker labor market. We’re looking for inflation to continue to come down, as it has been coming

I was Senior Writer and Vice President at Fundstrat Global Advisors for over 2 years. Prior to that, I was Senior Research Analyst at Dentons, now the world's largest law firm. I focus on company management, fundamentals, earnings, contrarian investing, and the effects of geopolitical developments on risk assets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

Samsara Growth profile picture
Samsara Growth
Today, 2:14 PM
Comments (3.6K)
Thanks for your article Christopher, interesting as usual.
