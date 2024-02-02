January Non-Farm Payrolls Review: The Post Phillips Curve World

JLco - Julia Amaral

At this point we want to see strong growth, we want to see a strong labor market. We’re not looking for a weaker labor market. We’re looking for inflation to continue to come down, as it has been coming down for the last six months. -Chairman Powell at January FOMC Press Conference.

The first jobs report in 2024 showed an extraordinary beat of the consensus forecasts, coming in at 353,000 compared to only 185,000 expected. This was also higher than last month's substantial numbers, indicating that momentum in the labor market is accelerating, not slowing as many expected. The unemployment rate stayed at 3.7% for the third month in a row. It is now undeniable that the Labor market's strength in this cycle has been much more robust than in previous recessionary cycles.

BLS

But one important thing about this non-farm payroll report is not the number itself but the market's reaction. A few quarters ago, as the market was anticipating an end to the Fed tightening cycle, a blowout jobs report like this may have caused a significant selloff on the "good news is bad news" rationale.

The market's reaction function has changed, and so has the positivity of consumer sentiment. The job market strength is congruent with the recently increased Atlanta Fed Nowcast GDP tracker. Multiple indicators suggest building positive economic momentum. The most recent reading from the GDP tracker tool indicated next quarter's growth will be upwards of 4%.

CNBC, Atlanta Fed

But after blockbuster Technology earnings, accelerating economic activity, and a robust labor market, good news has become good news again. The Fed specifically let the market know it no longer sees labor market strength and economic strength as a high probability cause of reigniting inflation. This is a major change that has significant consequences for markets.

BLS

Many bears had postulated that inflation would not be able to come down as precipitously as it has without a corresponding rise in the unemployment rate and accompanying economic carnage. However, it now seems that this is not the case. Fed Chair Jerome Powell explicitly stated that he no longer feels suppressing growth or labor market strength is necessary to achieve the committee's inflation target. While he had been warming markets up to this message over the last few meetings, he had never stated it this explicitly.

This means we are living in a post-Phillips Curve world. While FOMC officials have discussed observations of a flattening Phillips Curve since well before the pandemic, Powell's opening statement shows that the acceptance of the diminished relationship between inflation and unemployment is playing a central role in how the FOMC approaches what is hopefully the last chapter of the most significant modern fight against inflation in the 21st century.

This month's exceptional labor market strength seems to defy many economic assumptions, and the strength in the jobs market is yet another feather in the hat of those like myself who have predicted an economic soft landing would come to fruition in 2023 and 2024.

One of the main arguments of the critics of this thesis has been based on something known as the Phillips Curve or an observed past inverse relationship between unemployment and inflation. This relationship is the basis for why so many feel the Fed must bash economic activity to bash inflation.

The Decline of The Phillips Curve: The Sick Man of Economic Models

Another key development in recent decades is that price inflation appears less responsive to resource slack. That is, the short-run price Phillips curve—if not the wage Phillips curve—appears to have flattened, implying a change in the dynamic relationship between inflation and employment.” —Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida.

The reason this 20th-century relationship holds so much significance is that the narrative widely accepted by Wall Street and many on the FOMC is that Monetarism and Paul Volcker's willingness to bash growth with a comically high Federal Funds Rate (by today's standards) was what saved the economy from an inflationary spiral.

This may have some truth to it, but the economy has changed an awful lot since then. As you can see from what Powell said in the opening quote, for practical purposes, the Fed seems to have entirely abandoned the old Phillips Curve thinking for the last leg of the inflation fight.

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

First, let's talk briefly about what kind of year 2023 was for jobs. Last year, the employers added 2.7 million jobs, down from 4.8 million in 2022 but still a very strong number. The jobs numbers repeatedly exceeded expectations. While many had expected dislocations in the labor market to be necessary for inflation to come down from four-decade highs, it doesn't appear that is the case.

But what happened in 2023 is significant evidence of whether the Phillips Curve is dead or dormant. It suggests it is dead and that deep-seated changes in our economy and technological capability have rendered the 20th-century relationship pretty much extinct. Some economists postulate that the Phillips Curve has become less linear. Still, if that were the case, the relationship between inflation and unemployment should have become tighter during the post-COVID periods of economic overheating. Instead, the opposite occurred.

This suggests a particular relevance to what is causing the suppression or elimination of the Phillips Curve relationship. There are varying explanations for what has caused it, and who is right will have significant implications for the future path of monetary policy and how the Federal Reserve uses the Federal Funds Rate to achieve its dual mandate.

Those on the more Hawkish and Monetarist side of the FOMC tend to think that the Fed itself caused the Phillips Curve to flatten. One of the quotes that emblemizes this theory was made by James Bullard, St. Louis Fed President. “The Fed has been much more mindful about targeting inflation in the last 20 years,” he explained. He said that that has resulted in lower, more stable inflation in the U.S., adding, “So there isn’t much of a relationship anymore between labor market performance and inflation.”

Those that are more Dovish tend to have a few different explanations that involve changes to the economy rather than causality based on the Fed's actions. Some of the explanations include the deflationary effect of innovation, the decline of organized labor and workers' bargaining rights, and the globalization of labor markets.

Who Killed the Phillips Curve? A Murder Mystery David Ratner and Jae Sim

I am partial to the more dovish explanations, and I think COVID-19 supply disruptions were the primary culprit of inflation. There is evidence to support this assertion. This means that the fire-and-brimstone Fed of the past that many lionized is no longer a productive or effective disposition for the world's most consequential economic entity. And this is a decidedly bullish development for stock markets.

Risks and Where I Could Be Wrong

There is a risk that several other data points, which suggest labor market cooling, could be sending a signal that this report is missing. However, this seems unlikely to me. The composition of job gains suggests that genuine economic strength afoot shouldn't suddenly collapse.

WSJ

However, there is a chance that trends like layoffs and other indications of labor market cooling are sending an ominous signal rather than being economic noise. Of course, as inflation rapidly falls, the relative tightness of monetary policy increases. Given that there are known lag effects in monetary policy, I think one of the most significant risks is now that the Fed waits too long to cut and needlessly sends the economy into recession. This is the "Upside-down Burns" scenario, as named by Fed economist Claudia Sahm.

I am not an economist, and there could be reasons why the Phillips Curve re-emerges. I have spent a lot of time covering the economy, and the solutions of the doves make intuitive sense to me, given my experience and observations, but this doesn't mean I am necessarily correct. Some indications indicate that elements of the Phillips Curve relationship may be intact, such as the effect of non-compete contracts on employer labor costs.

The following risks could also still result in a recession if they re-emerge in an unanticipated way:

Escalation of geopolitical risks in China, Ukraine, or the Middle East.

Fed policy error.

The banking crisis worsens.

Return of inflation.

CRE meltdown.

Write-downs of private assets.

IMF

Yet, I find the bullish currents in the U.S. economy to be increasingly compelling. The geographic isolation from many of the world's most precarious risks, record energy output, and substantial wage gains create positive forces in the U.S. economy that should persist and build upon each other over the coming quarters if no major unforeseen risk catalysts worsen or develop. Current projections indicate U.S. economic strength will persist in 2024, though projections last year were widely wrong. So always take them with a grain of salt or two!

Conclusion: Productivity Gains Helping Prevent Inflation From Reigniting

One of the critical assumptions that made markets fear a fire-and-brimstone Fed appears increasingly likely to be permanently relegated to the past. This has short-term and long-term consequences for the vital relationship between stock markets and the U.S. Federal Reserve.

So many economists and experts doubted the possibility of a soft landing, where inflation could come down, and growth and employment could stay positive. But, in this cycle, those hanging their hat on the Phillips Curve have been mainly proven wrong based on the path of growth and inflation. Many factors drive this, but I think it validates the assertion that inflation was indeed transitory and primarily driven by supply-side, not demand-side, factors.

BEA, Bloomberg, Atlanta Fed

We crave ordered explanations for the world around us, sometimes to a degree where the desire for order trumps the need for rationality. The order we crave is not always observable or existent, and it is not a stretch of the imagination to understand why dramatic economic changes could affect the relationship between inflation and unemployment. The thing many missed was that wage gains need not ignite inflation if productivity gains mitigate their adverse effects on employers. Consumers still have gas left in the tank as well.

Bank of America

So, the key to the soft landing is continued productivity gains that prevent wages from pushing up prices again. If the Fed has to revisit hikes to vanquish re-emerging inflation, the market and the economy will respond severely. As long as productivity gains can continue the strength they've shown in recent months, the economic strength we've seen over the past months should be able to persist. Productivity has surged more than 3% in the last three quarters.

E-Toro

But one of the things that gives me confidence in the continued ability of the U.S. economy to outperform on productivity is that we are still the undisputed leader in what Google founder Eric Schmidt referred to as "Innovation Power." The U.S. still leads the world in innovative potential, and innovation both increases productivity and is highly deflationary. These profound forces, I think, will win out over the familiar laundry list of inflationary drivers from debt scold types.

I am confident of this, but I think Chairman Powell is also. Otherwise, he would be much more troubled by the recent economic strength and wouldn't have gone out of his way to say he's not worried about labor market strength and high growth.