Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Panasonic Holdings Corporation (PCRFY) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.66K Followers

Panasonic Holdings Corporation (OTCPK:PCRFY) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 2, 2024 1:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Conference Call Participants

Shiro Nakamura - Asahi Newspaper

Fumika Sato - Nikkei Asia

Shigeki Okazaki - Nomura Securities

Mikio Hirakawa - BoA Securities

Mika Nishimura - Okasan Securities

Masahiro Ono - Morgan Stanley MUFG

Unidentified Company Representative

I would like to go over the Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2024. These are the highlights. Regarding the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act or IRA, the accounting treatment is the same as in the first and second quarters. Proposed rules for section 45X was released last December, but there are no major changes to the contents.

Next, the results for the third quarter. Those sales and profit increased, even excluding the IRA impact. Overall sales increased due to increased sales in Automotive and currency translation, despite lower sales in Lifestyle and Industry.

Adjusted operating profit increased overall on higher profit and Lifestyle, Automotive and Energy, despite lower profit in Connect and Industry. Net profit increased mainly on above factors, as well as improved finance, income and expenses. Operating cash flows for nine months significantly increased year-on-year, due mainly to reduced inventories.

For the full year forecast, the Group-wide forecast remains unchanged. The partnership with Apollo regarding Panasonic Automotive Systems business announced in November is not factored into our forecast.

By segment, the forecasts are revised, reflecting changes in each business environment. In Automotive, both sales and profit are revised upward, while in Lifestyle, both sales and profit are revised downward. In Connect and Energy, sales are revised upward.

First, the impact of the U.S. IRA tax credit on our financial results and forecast. The accounting treatment and items remain unchanged since the first quarter. The amount recorded for the third quarter and full year forecast are

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About PCRFY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PCRFY

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.