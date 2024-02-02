imaginima

Shakespeare's Hamlet delivered one of the most-quoted lines in history when he said, "To be, or not to be." While the Prince of Denmark opined on the question of life or death, the energy markets are pondering the future of U.S. fossil fuel production and consumption in early 2024.

One of the leading issues of the 2024 U.S. election is whether to frack and drill for oil and gas or not to frack and drill for hydrocarbons.

The path of least resistance of the VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) could be a function of the 2024 U.S. election results. Until the November contest, expect lots of volatility in this exchange-traded fund, or ETF, that holds shares in the leading oil and gas services companies.

OIH edged only 1.8% higher in 2023, outperforming the leading U.S. energy company ETF, as the Energy Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF (XLE) fell 4.15% in 2023. In early 2024, the XLE was virtually unchanged from the December 2023 closing price, while OIH was lower.

OIH is the ETF that tracks the leading oil and gas services companies

OIH invests in traditional energy, energy equipment and services, oil and gas drilling, and oil and gas equipment and services companies. The ETF's most recent top holdings include:

Top Holdings of the OIH ETF Product (Seeking Alpha)

At $291.23 per share on February 2, OIH had $2.03 billion in assets under management. OIH trades an average of over 474,000 shares daily and charges a 0.35% management fee. The $4.22 annual dividend translates to a 1.45% yield. Owning OIH for one quarter pays the ETF's annual expense ratio.

OIH tracks oil prices

In April 2020, as the global pandemic gripped markets across all asset classes, nearby NYMEX crude oil prices fell below zero for the first time, reaching a negative $40.32 per barrel low as market participants holding long positions had nowhere to store petroleum during the delivery period.

The OIH ETF plunged and experienced a reverse one-for-twenty split at that time.

Long-Term Chart of the OIH ETF Product (Barchart)

The chart shows that as oil prices (CL1:COM) dropped and the demand for oil services evaporated, OIH's pre-split price fell to a $3.30 per share low in March 2020. The decline was significant as OIH had traded to a record pre-split $76.25 peak in 2008 when Brent and WTI crude oil prices rose to all-time highs.

As crude oil prices have recovered from the 2020 lows, OIH has moved from the post-split $66 March 2020 low to a $364.08 high in September 2023. At just over the $290 level on February 2, crude oil prices remain the most significant factor for the path of least resistance of the oil services ETF product.

Hydrocarbons on the U.S. ballot in 2024

The Biden administration has supported addressing climate change by promoting alternative and renewable fuels and inhibiting fossil fuels since it took office in early 2021. One of the administration's first moves was to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline.

Former President Trump and his administration followed a "drill-baby-drill" and "frack-baby-frack" policy to achieve energy independence. The upcoming November election will likely be a repeat of the 2020 contest. The polls have been swinging back and forth. President Biden's approval ratings are low, and former President Trump faces 91 felony counts and upcoming trials in federal and state jurisdictions.

Meanwhile, whether the election is a rematch or not, Democrats favor a continuation of the current energy policy, while Republicans support a return to Trump-era policies. Hydrocarbons and climate change initiatives will be significant debate topics over the coming months. OIH is an ETF that could move higher and lower with the polls, and the election results could determine its path of least resistance, higher or lower. We will likely see lots of volatility until Election Day.

Moreover, the war in the Middle East has transcended Israel's battle against Hamas as Iranian-backed militias have attacked the U.S. military in the region, causing fatalities. As the conflict escalates, the Persian Gulf and Straits of Hormuz, critical petroleum logistical choke points, could experience significant delays or worse. The potential for sudden crude oil rallies is a clear and present danger. Since OIH tends to move higher and lower with crude oil prices, we should expect wide price variance over the coming months as the Middle East events and U.S.-Iranian hostilities unfold.

Consolidation with a bullish bias since the 2020 low

After reaching a record low in 2020 and undergoing a one-for-twenty reverse split, OIH has recovered with a bullish bias, but the ETF has not run away on the upside.

Ten-Year Chart of the OIH ETF Product (Barchart)

The ten-year chart shows the mostly bullish price action. However, OIH reached a split-adjusted $1,525.00 per share in 2008 when Brent and WTI crude oil prices moved to record highs. In March 2022, the rallies to over the $130 per barrel level only took OIH to a peak at just over $300 per share. While OIH has made higher lows and higher highs since the 2020 low, the highest price over the past years has been $364.08 in September 2023. The bullish bias has not caused oil services companies to recover to pre-2019 levels.

To drill and frack or not to drill and frack, that is the question for OIH

The path of least resistance of shares of the leading oil services companies will depend on U.S. energy policy, which is a function of the upcoming U.S. election. While OIH will likely hold its value over the coming months, even a significant rally in crude oil is not likely to take the price over the $400 per share level. A Republican victory in November 2024 could ignite a bullish fuse, even though petroleum prices may slip as a shift in U.S. energy policy would cause the oil services business to flourish. Another term for the incumbent administration may not send the ETF too much lower because petroleum and natural gas remain the energy commodities that power the U.S. and the world.

Buying OIH on dips and taking profits on rallies could be the optimal approach over the coming weeks and months. The 1.47% yield will cover the ETF's expense ratio in three months. OIH is a trading vehicle as the U.S. decides if, as Shakespeare wrote, "Tis nobler" to frack and drill or not later this year.