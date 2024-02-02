Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
ZIM: Sudden Ceasefire Risk

Stone Fox Capital profile picture
Stone Fox Capital
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. slumped over 10% just on signs of a peace deal in the Middle East.
  • Ceasefire risks could bring an end to Yemen Houthi attacks on ships, leading to a return to normal shipping rates.
  • The company could report strong Q1 '24 results, but the stock will fall back to the lows when shipping rates collapse from an end to the conflict in the Red Sea.
Photograph of Ceasefire written newspaper

ardasavasciogullari/iStock via Getty Images

Signs of a peace deal in the Middle East led to ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) slumping over 10% back to $13. The container shipping stock soared over the last month due to the Yemen Houthi

This article was written by

Stone Fox Capital profile picture
Stone Fox Capital
46.04K Followers

Stone Fox Capital (aka Mark Holder) is a CPA with degrees in Accounting and Finance. He is also Series 65 licensed and has 30 years of investing experience, including 10 years as a portfolio manager.

Mark leads the investing group Out Fox The Street where he shares stock picks and deep research to help readers uncover potential multibaggers while managing portfolio risk via diversification. Features include various model portfolios, stock picks with identifiable catalysts, daily updates, real-time alerts, and access to community chat and direct chat with Mark for questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (8)

A
Amateur1
Today, 3:38 PM
Comments (203)
It is a very volatile stock. it rose up to 15 before and dropped pretty quickly to 12.75 or so and then rose back up. It does have rather violent moves. Lets see, what happens next week.
I think both Israel and Hamas were forced to the table by their backers. Qatar is where hamas leadership lives and US is Israel's biggest backer. Looks like this proposal was brought in by then-US, Qatar, Egypt etc.
So both parties couldn't say no and are now trying to scuttle it by making demands they know the other side will refuse. Lets see. However it will be interesting to see what happens to the stock, without making huge quarterly losses.
D
Doug De Bono
Today, 3:27 PM
Comments (49)
The current administration is incapable of negotiating a cease fire. If you want the Houties to cease and desist, then systematically target and degrade their offensive capability, and quit sending billions to Iran.
F
Foxed
Today, 3:16 PM
Comments (623)
Everyone's hooked up with this stock, but nobody wants to marry it. Once a ceasefire starts, it's going to be a mad dash for the door.
Bill Cunningham profile picture
Bill Cunningham
Today, 2:55 PM
Comments (25.5K)
" until mi-March "

@Stone Fox Capital

Did you mean MID-March?
Y
YOUNGWARREN1950
Today, 2:49 PM
Comments (11)
Bit soon here Mark. You think a ceasefire is going to have everyone off their tenderhooks and banking on a return to the old routes. I don't think so. There is plenty more chance here for ZIM to keep making money. Any ceasefire will be short and doesn't mean the Houthis will stop.
Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
Today, 2:39 PM
Comments (45.68K)
Wow, doubling down on a thesis that has already fired back terribly. Not even CMA CGM is routing through the Suez Canal anymore after seafarers complained about security risks.

In addition, a temporary ceasefire is unlikely to result in the Houthis stopping their attacks while a permanent cesasefire appears highly unlikely.

The company is likely to guide Q1 MUCH higher than consensus estimates.
C
Cloudchaser
Today, 3:23 PM
Comments (68)
@Henrik Alex I agree. First, all I have is media reports, and we know how reliable those are in this day and age. But from what I have read, Hamas wants like 100 prisoners in exchange for each female Israeli captured, and they have to know once their hostages are freed, they're pretty much dead meat. Israel isn't about to stop, as the rockets keep coming and Hamas and company are no less dedicated to Israel's complete slaughter and destruction than before. Iran is provoking a bigger war, and apparently Israel and Lebanon are on the brink of a spin off battle also.

I wouldn't take my sailboat through there myself or let anyone else take it either, let alone even consider dispatching a multi-million/billion dollar cargo fleet. Insurers would have to balk at that risk. I think investing in Mideast turmoil is likely a reasonable bet to make. Unless there's more to the story that I don't know....

Henrik, I've appreciated your comments on anything cargo related. Thank for you for your time and wisdom.
valuinvst profile picture
valuinvst
Today, 2:33 PM
Comments (2.8K)
This is the dumbest way to invest in a stock. Cease fire or no cease fire. Just stick with tech. FAANG or magnificent 7. Rest of market just struggles to keep up.
