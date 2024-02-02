hdagli

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) just reported its fourth quarter results for 2023, and since it has been basically a year since we last covered the company, it is a good time for an update. While financial results were weaker for 2023 compared to 2022, this is hardly surprising given the number of headwinds the company faced, including interest rates that were increased to the highest in more than a decade.

While the company carries a very manageable amount of debt, with long average maturities and fixed interest, the impact mostly comes from some of its customers purchasing boats with the help of some form of financing. Consumer sentiment was also low during 2023, which affected the purchase of discretionary items like the ones the company sells, but it has recently seen a noticeable improvement. Still, the company delivered decent results for the fourth quarter and all of 2023, and while guidance for 2024 is relatively soft, we believe shares remain a bargain given the long-term prospects.

Company Overview

As a reminder, Brunswick is the number one company in the boat industry, dominating several segments. It is the global number one in high performance and racing boat engines, drives, and propellers. It is the largest recreational boat manufacturer, with many leading brands, and it owns the largest boat club in the world. It is also a leading supplier of marine electronics, navigation systems, and power management solutions.

Gaining Market Share

One of the main reasons we remain very optimistic about the company's prospects, is that for the most part the company is gaining market share. For example, its Mercury Marine brand gained about 50 basis points in retail share compared to the previous year.

With respect to boats, the company shared that Brunswick brands outperformed the market in many segments. Its boat club business also continues growing, opening up in new locations and gaining new members. This has a compounding effect, as the growth in the boat club business not only delivers more profits, it also results in more orders for Brunswick boats, motors, and parts.

Product Innovation

Brunswick has also been a leader in automation and electrification in the marine industry. While the high-performance high‐voltage market is currently limited by battery constraints, such as energy density and battery cost, the company is already selling significant numbers of low-voltage lower performance electric motors. The Mercury Marine Avator electric outboard brand now offers five models. Demand for them has been strong, particularly in Europe, with nearly 60 percent of shipments in 2023 going to there.

The company recently acquired another electric platform with the Fliteboard acquisition, which is a leader in e‐foiling technology. The market for these devices is growing rapidly, and the company's global distribution relations should help further accelerate growth, and its manufacturing know-how and scale will probably help reduce manufacturing costs.

Q4 2023 Results

Given the headwinds we previously mentioned, it is not surprising that net sales in the quarter were down 14%, resulting in earnings declining even more given the deleverage, which resulted in a roughly 27% decrease in adjusted EPS, or $1.45 per share. Earnings could have seen an even more significant decline had it not been for company efforts to reduce costs. Still, it is important to remember that the comparison is to a record year, and that sales and profits are still significantly above 2019 levels.

Balance Sheet

Brunswick ended the fiscal year with $480 million in cash and short-term investments, and its investment grade credit rating remains strong. Its balance sheet is quite healthy with net leverage of only about 1.8x, and well laddered debt.

Unfortunately the company will have to refinance some very low-cost debt this year, probably at a much higher rate, but it is planning on repaying about $100 million of it to mitigate the adverse impact. The next significant maturity is not until 2031, and part of the long-debt has a duration of 20+ years.

The combination of a strong balance sheet and healthy free cash flow has allowed the company to repurchase more than $1.35 billion in shares in the last four years, significantly reducing the number of shares outstanding. In 2023 Brunswick took advantage of what it considered significant undervaluation of the shares, and went on to repurchase about 3.5 million shares, or approximately 5% of the company, for roughly $275 million.

Dividends

Dividend growth investors should also take a look at Brunswick, which has been rapidly increasing the dividend the last few years. Despite of the significant growth in the quarterly dividend, the payout remains below 20%, so there is still room to continue with the increases, especially if the company meets its goal of reaching ~$15 dollars in earnings per share by 2027 and continues reducing the number of shares outstanding.

The current dividend yield is close to 2%, and the company already said during the most recent earnings call that it anticipates increasing the dividend in February for the 12th straight year. When combining the dividend and the share repurchases, the shareholder yield is quite significant, and that still leaves the company with money for reinvestment in the business.

Sustainability

Brunswick continues making progress with respect to its sustainability goals, reducing carbon intensity and with efforts to minimize waste sent to landfills. It now boasts five active on-site solar installations.

Outlook

Guidance for fiscal 2024 relatively weak, with the company expecting revenue to be between $6.0 and $6.2 billion, adjusted operating margins of between 12% and 13%, and adjusted EPS in the range of $7.00 to $8.00. This is a little disappointing, given that the company delivered diluted EPS of more than $10 in 2022, and about $8.8 in 2023.

At least the company has completed many of its CapEx investments and is seeing positive working capital trends, which means healthy free cash flow. The company anticipates generating more than $350 million in free cash flow this year. Considering the external environment, this is would not be a bad result in our opinion. The combination of inflation and much higher interest rates means that in the last few years the monthly payment for a boat has increased roughly 50%. At least it appears things have stabilized, even if headwinds remain significant.

We believe shareholders should look further ahead, as the company sees a path to $15 in earnings per share by 2027. During its 2023 investor day it reaffirmed its belief it can reach this level of earnings, although two years later compared to the expectation they had during the 2022 investor day. Their assumption is the market getting back to around 180,000 units, which they think should happen around 2027. They estimate they will be running an operating margin of about 16%, with roughly half the earnings coming from the propulsion segment, which now includes Avator and Flite.

Valuation

Looking at different valuation metrics, Brunswick shares appear significantly undervalued, despite having promising growth potential.

For example. its price to cash flow from operations per share is only about 8.3x, significantly lower than the 13.4x ten year average.

Similarly, its EV/EBITDA is only about a turn above its ten year minimum, and more than four turns lower when compared to the ten year average. Compared to the $15 FY27 target, shares are trading with a forward FY27 price/earnings multiple of less than 6x.

Risks

The biggest risk we see with Brunswick shares is that the company sells expensive discretionary items. This puts sales at risk when the economy is weak or undergoing a recession, as well as when financing is expensive, as a number of customers rely on financing when purchasing a boat.

These risks are mitigated by a cost structure with a significant part of expenses being variable or adjustable, a strong balance sheet with a long average debt maturity and very reasonable leverage, and a dominant market position in most of the segments in which it operates.

Conclusion

After reviewing the most recent earnings we have mixed feelings. Guidance was a bit lower compared to what we were expecting for FY24, and it does not look as if headwinds will dissipate any time soon. Still, the valuation remains extremely compelling, with the added benefit that this helps reduce share count even faster than if shares were trading at fair value. While there is risk in the fact that the company sells highly discretionary products, and many of its customers require financing, the company has a strong balance sheet and market position. For these reasons we maintain our 'Strong Buy' rating after analyzing the most recent quarterly results and FY24 guidance.