January Employment: Strong Number, Mixed Bag, No Rate Cuts

Earlier today, the Bureau of Labor Statistics blew the lid off of everyone’s expectations by announcing that the economy had added 353,000 jobs in the month of January. The unemployment rate remained at 3.7%, which is below the Fed’s 2024 and long-term targets. With revisions in November and December’s data, the three-month average for job creation jumped to over 289,000 per month, which was well ahead of the average employment gains prior to the pandemic. While the January jobs report will not assist the rate cut narrative, there's considerable mixed messaging in the details that will require future reports to sort out.

The January jobs report comes on the heels of a robust job openings and labor turnover survey for the month of December, which was released earlier this week. This report showed the increase in the number of job openings outpacing the number of unemployed, which meant a growing labor shortage (based on December data). The job changes in the last two employment reports also broke a 12-month trend in back-to-back months for the first time since the height of the pandemic. From this level, everything in the labor market appears to be extremely robust, if not, hotter than normal.

Another area that continues to place pressure on the labor market is labor force participation. For the second straight month, labor force participation came in below the post-pandemic highs attained in late 2023. The labor force continues to be tightened by adults over the age of 55 leaving, as indicated in the prolonged drop in labor force participation among those age 55 and up at the onset of the pandemic. This places pressure on labor supply and can consequently put pressure on wages and inflation. While the number of adults not in the labor force dropped in January, it remained above 100 million for the second straight month reminiscent of early 2021.

The duration of unemployment statistics paints a somewhat muted picture. The average duration of unemployment dropped from 22.3 to 20.8 weeks in January, but that's approximately the average of all readings dating back to May 2022. Those unemployed over 27 weeks rose from 1.245 to nearly 1.28 million, which has remained elevated from early 2023 levels. It appears as if the data related to unemployment duration and those unemployed over 27 weeks is beginning to settle into a new normal.

An examination of the marginally employed begins to muddy the water a bit. The U6 rate, which is unemployment plus those working fewer hours than they want, rose to 7.2% in January. That matched where U6 was in October, and you have to go back to December 2021 to find a higher level. The U6U3 spread, which captures the size of the workforce that's marginally employed, rose to 3.5% in January, the highest level since November 2021. Oddly enough, full-time unemployment was down in January while part-time unemployment was up, leading me to believe that the economy is shifting towards more part-time labor.

The big number to catch everyone’s surprise in the January data was the big rise in average hourly earnings. In fact, January’s month-over-month increase was the highest since March 2022. With core inflation separating from earnings growth, economists must be concerned that earnings growth could reignite inflation, but there's one silver lining. Average hours worked dropped to 34.1, which is the lowest level since the start of the pandemic and the second lowest level since 2010. This drop indicates that while average hourly pay may have risen, hours worked dropped and worked to effectively mute total pay increases. Should average hours worked fall below 34 per week, it will be a clear indication of slack building in the labor market.

While the headline number of job creation took everyone by surprise in January, the overall picture of the labor market remains in a strong state with a very mixed outlook. Unemployment remains low, but marginal employment is up, while earnings and hours worked also head in two separate directions. The Fed is going to need more labor market reports before it can determine if the situation is truly softening. For now, I believe a March and May rate cut is off the table.