Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (BBU) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 2, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Alan Fleming - Head, IR

Cyrus Madon - Chief Executive Chairman

Anuj Ranjan - CEO

Denis Turcotte - COO

Jaspreet Dehl - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Geoffrey Kwan - RBC Capital Markets

Gary Ho - Desjardins Capital Markets

Devin Dodge - BMO Capital Markets

Jaeme Gloyn - National Bank

Nik Priebe - CIBC Capital Markets

Operator

Welcome to the Brookfield Business Partners Fourth Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call and Webcast [Operator Instructions]. The conference is being recorded [Operator Instructions].

Now, I'd like to turn the conference over to Alan Fleming, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, Mr. Fleming.

Alan Fleming

Thank you, operator, and good morning. Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that in responding to questions and talking about our growth initiatives and our financial and operating performance, we may make forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, and future results may differ materially. For further information on known risk factors, I encourage you to review our filings with the securities regulators in Canada and the U.S., both of which are available on our website.

We'll begin the call today with a few opening remarks from Cyrus Madon, our Chief Executive Chairman; Anuj Ranjan, our Chief Executive Officer, will then provide an update on our business performance and strategic initiatives. Anuj will then turn the call over to Denis Turcotte, our Chief Operating Officer, to share an update on operating environment and progress at Clarios. Jaspreet Dehl, our Chief Financial Officer, will finish with a discussion of our financial results. The team will then be available to take your questions.

I'd like to now pass the call over to Cyrus.

Cyrus Madon

Thank you, Alan, and

