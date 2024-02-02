Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 2, 2024 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Matt Farrell - President, Chief Executive Officer & Chairman

Rick Dierker - Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Head of Business Operations

Barry Bruno - Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer and President, Consumer Domestic

Surabhi Pokhriyal - Chief Digital Growth Officer

Mike Read - Executive Vice President, International

Carlen Hooker - Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer

Rick Spann - Executive Vice President, Chief Supply Chain Officer

Conference Call Participants

Steve Powers - Deutsche Bank

Dara Mohsenian - Morgan Stanley

Rupesh Parikh - Oppenheimer

Chris Carey - Wells Fargo

Andrea Teixeira - JPMorgan

Anna Lizzul - Bank of America

Kaumil Gajrawala - Jefferies

Filippo Falorni - Citi

Javier Escalante - Evercore

Olivia Tong - Raymond James

Matt Farrell

Okay gang. It's a little bit like the Academy Awards. We're going to be hearing cutlery and clinking of plates and whatnot. All right. Thank you. Welcome, everybody. This is our 2024 Analyst Day, and we got all of our sell-side analyst friends in the room and lots of major shareholders.

So, let's begin. We have a Safe Harbor statement. Encourage everybody to read that after class. And I'm going to start -- virtually the entire management team, one of the best-looking management teams in CPG. I'm sure you'll agree. And we've got kind of a packed agenda. I won't read it to you, but got a number of people coming up, are going to talk to you today about financials, our new products, digital and also our international story.

So, here's a quick look back to 2023. So, we had a great year for reported and also organic growth, our reported 9% and organic 5%. And we had gross margin expansion of 220 basis points. You can

