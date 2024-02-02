Lifco AB (publ) (LFABF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Lifco AB (publ) (OTCPK:LFABF) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 2, 2024 3:00 AM ET

Per Waldemarson – Chief Executive Officer and President

Zino Engdalen Ricciuti – Handelsbanken

Karl Bokvist – ABG Sundal Collier

Robert Redin – Carnegie

Per Waldemarson

Thank you, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to our Q4 Conference Call. We can directly move into Page number 2 in our investor presentation and just on a very high level, look at the Group's financial performance, where we had net sales growth in the quarter of 7%. We had an EBITA growth of 13%, obviously leading to better margins. And if we then look at the full year numbers, we grow sales with 13.5% and EBITA with 21.5%. If you look at the quarter specifically, we had an organic decline in sales of around 5%. We will come back a little bit later to reasons find out. We had a positive effect from foreign exchange of 2.5% and acquisitions contributed with 10% in the quarter.

If we look at the full year numbers, the organic sales development was flat, and we had a positive effect from foreign exchange of 4%, acquisition helped with 10%, and we had a slight negative effect from a divestment that took place in Q1 2022 of minus 1%. I can also – already here just mentioned, we publish every – on a yearly basis, the organic EBITA development and EBITA development organically was plus 6% for the year, which is basically in line with our strategy. It always focusing on the profitability and profits in our companies. So despite a flat year in organic sales, we are still developing our profit with 6% organically.

Just a short comment on the cash flow. We have a strong cash flow in the Q4 2022, also a good cash flow in this quarter. On the full year basis, we have a big improvement of 45%, mainly related to weaker cash flow in 2022 due to the material supply situation and the inventory situation that is now gradually reversing in the right direction for us. And with that, we can go into Page number 3 and look a little bit more specifically on the different business areas. If we start with dental, it's both a solid quarter and a solid year for dental. I would say, back to normality after a period of time where we had the COVID and, yes, mix effects happening due to external factors that are now being stabilized for us.

So both the quarter is developing strongly and as we wanted to do and – the same for the full year numbers. Basically, a combination of organic growth helped by acquisition and also we had foreign exchange contribution in this business area. If we then go further down to Demolition and Tools, we have a decline in sales in the quarter, and that is now the – basically the third quarter in a row with slight negative organic development, and we basically are facing weaker market conditions. We do have in Q4 some positive effects from, what we call, special orders that have slightly higher profitability than the normal orders. So that's helping us in the quarter, which also helps the margin development in the quarter. But overall, we can say now also on a more high-level perspective, that we had a period of time with very strong organic growth in this business area in 2021, 2022 and in the early part of 2023. And now we have now seen more of a weaker market conditions that we are currently in. But despite that, we end the year with 16% growth in profits, partly thanks to strong focus on profitability organically, but also helped by acquisitions.

And in the third area, Systems Solutions, we have a very strong full year development, where basically all areas organic development was positive, acquisition helped and also foreign exchange.

In the quarter, specifically, we have more of, I would say, more mixed market conditions. We have many companies doing very well. We have a few – and some companies having a little bit more challenging market conditions due to the business cycle that we're currently entering into. Also here, it's important to highlight that this is an area we also had very high organic growth in 2021 and 2022.

So with that, we can go into Page Number 4. And this is now a slide that we normally only look at year-end. So now we have summarized another year in Lifco. We follow the development of Lifco's growth in profits since the IPO. And you can see that 2023 was another very strong year for us, 22% EBITA growth, constituting of 12% coming from acquisitions. So that's basically in line with our average of this period since the IPO. We have been growing our company profit-wise from acquisition with average 12%, and we do the same in 2023.

When it comes to the organic development, we are, in 2023, growing 6%, which is slightly lower than the average, but we're also coming out of a period with extraordinary high organic growth in 2021 and 2022, as you can see in this slide, where we grew 21% in 2021 and 11% 2022. This year, we only grew 6%.

And we had also – if you look at the very left column here on this page, we can then conclude that the average of Lifco has then been 12%, acquisition growth 8% on average, every year 8% organic growth on average. And then we have been helped through the weak Swedish krona, you can say, during this long time period. Yes.

And with that, we can go to Page Number 5 and continue looking at some long-term development trends. We have been growing with a CAGR EBITA with 22% since the IPO. We have been growing earnings per share with 19%. We have basically reduced our net debt to EBITDA, which means that we had very strong cash flow generation during the period. And so we grow our interest-bearing net debt with 17%.

The operating cash flow has on average been growing with 21%.

And once again, I remind everyone we had some problems with cash flow during the raw material crisis, supply chain crisis in 2021, 2022 and now 2023, we are back to normality, again, which is very pleasing to see.

We've been growing our dividend with 17%. You can also here just mention that the recommended dividend from the Board to the shareholder meeting is a dividend of SEK 2.10 for 2024 dividend, which would then be decided in Annual Meeting in April.

On the bottom part of this page, there is a lot of data here, but we also put in a data for acquisition spend. And as you can see here, we don't put a CAGR on that because that's a more – it should be a more volatile number. It could go a little bit up and down between the years. But during the last year, we spent – we actually spent SEK 3.7 million and then the enterprise value of the acquired companies that we acquired were SEK 4.3 million. The difference there is obviously that we have some options agreement for future payments that will come in the next five to fifteen years on these companies.

And then we have then the estimated impact on EBITA of the acquired entities of SEK 659 million. Obviously, not everything coming in 2023, some, of course, coming in 2024, which you can see further information in our note in the Annual Report about acquisitions.

And then we can quickly go into Page Number 6. And this is another way of looking at cash flow. We have now break out – or broken out the cash flow – the free cash flow per share, where we actually also deduct CapEx. And the only thing that remains after that is done before dividends and acquisition. And if we look at this from the time of the IPO, the average growth of Lifco operational cash flow after CapEx has been 26%. So that's also a solid number. And you can see here also 2023 was a good comeback year in the cash flow.

And if we look then at Page number 7, when we are looking at our net debt and financial position, we have during the last three years, been on a very stable level, basically mean that we have used our cash flow generation and standard on acquisition and paying our annual dividend. So we're on a stable level. We sit at 1.7 net debt-to-EBITDA including all the IFRS 16, leasing items and also the future option agreements. If you look at purely the interest-bearing net debt, we are at 1.1x EBITDA.

So once again, we can conclude that there is plenty of financial rooms to continue looking for excellent acquisition when opportunities arise, which is a constant work within Lifco trying to find these great companies to buy.

And then on Page number 8, is once again an even longer-term perspective on Lifco, and we have been growing our earnings, both from very strong organic development in profits and also helped by acquisitions during the last decade. And as you can see also at the bottom of this page, we have been growing our margin every year since the IPO, and this is not a coincidence.

We strive for always improving our margin in our existing companies, and our appetite for very high-quality companies has basically increased. However, I would like to also here – we put a statement out that we are not necessarily in acquisitions – going to always have a higher margin on the acquisitions. Now we're on a level where we think there's companies that could be good enough for Lifco with slightly lower margins. So the outcome here can be quite – could be a little bit different in the next coming years.

However, we have a preference for very high-quality companies, so we still strive for that. And then we can look on Page number 9. There's not much to say when it comes to capital employed. We have a very solid numbers both in – included the goodwill at 22.6%. And also now where we see a little bit of release in our working capital. We are now getting our numbers back up when it comes to return on capital, excluding goodwill, sitting at 139% at year-end, which is also an explanation of why we have been able or constantly able to generate very strong cash flow, both in years with – also in years with very strong organic growth, we have been able to do normally high cash generation.

And then we can move all the way down to Page number 19 and just briefly look at the long-term development of Dental. As many of you know, we have been following – we had some turbulence in the Dental area for the first time in many, many years during COVID and the years following COVID. And now in 2023, we had more of a normal year, which is pleasing to see so the profit growth is back and also the margin is coming back to what we think is more normal levels. And then we can look at the similar graph on Page 21, where we have the Demolition Tools area, which has been, once again, the area with the highest organic growth historically. It's also the area where we have the highest cyclical exposure. As we mentioned earlier on in this call, we are now facing some slightly weaker market conditions, which is impacting the organic development on sales at Lifco. But we have also a very strong group of companies that are able to generate good profits over time with some cyclicality, of course, between quarters in that, but still sitting at a very good level in this area.

Page 23, we order. I’m just looking at the same gross [ph] from Systems Solutions, and this is the area where we had the biggest change of our business since the IPO. If you look back to 2013, it was a fairly low margin business, partly because of operational issues that were fixed over the years. So many of the companies we had back then, they are doing much better organically right now. So – and that’s thanks to great management in all these subsidiaries doing excellent work.

And then we have, as you also know, been constantly looking for better margin businesses with high differentiating factors. And the portfolio we have today, if you would do a pro forma back to 2013 – 2014 would be way, way much higher margin than we had back then. So there’s a portfolio that has a high margin generation also historically pro forma.

And with that we can move back all the way to Page 32 and just look a little bit about the acquisition. We had a solid and good acquisition year. We looked a little bit at the EBITDA generation before, but we actually had 18 transactions made during last year, and we found a great group of companies in different areas just like we want to do in Lifco.

For once again, reasonable valuation and very strong margin characteristics. So we are happy about that. And we, of course, continue to work very hard during acquisitions. But as I always mentioned in this call, the timing of acquisition is always unpredictable, and we only buy companies when we feel we have a good company for a reasonable valuation that we would like to own forever in Lifco. And therefore the timing should be a bit volatile when it comes to acquisition making. But the activity level remains very high and of course increases every year.

So that was my final comment. So with that, I can open up for any questions.

Zino Engdalen Ricciuti

Yes. Good morning, and thanks for taking our questions. Just to start off in Demolition & Tools, could you give some more background to the special orders and their impact on EBITDA and margins?

Per Waldemarson

Yes, we don’t give specifically any information around that, but we can say it was big enough to make a mentioning. We have these orders from time to time and sometimes they are more in the immaterial level. In this area – in this quarter, it was a little bit higher than normal and therefore we mentioned that.

But it is not super significant, but it has some impact on this. So it's more of a highlight for reminder of next year that the margins held up maybe a little bit better than they would have been otherwise without these orders.

If these orders would have been postponed one quarter, you had that effect in this quarter instead. But we're not talking about enormous amount of effect, but normally in the range of, let's say, it can be ranging from €2 million, €3 million, €4 million profit impact when we start commenting these type of things.

Zino Engdalen Ricciuti

Okay. And sticking to Demolition & Tools, could you talk just in general about the mix and I guess that it's more of the low margin product that has declined and also maybe how you view the environment ahead in terms of product mix.

Per Waldemarson

Yes, for Demolition & Tools, specifically, we have seen – it's basically a reversal effect where we saw the highest, strongest organic growth was in the areas where we have the indirect sales channel. So where we're selling through distributors and that's mainly related distributors or OEM, I should say, where we had a combination of very strong markets and also inventory buildups in our customer level.

And now we see them in the last, I would say, three quarters now, a reversal effect both due to market conditions and then partly due to probably stocking effects or destocking effects of this. So this is mainly related to our attachment business, which goes into truck cranes, to excavators, to forest machinery basically. These areas is where we saw the strongest organic growth in 2021, 2022 and early 2023 and here is also where we see the sort of reversal effect now in that area. And here – then the next question would be, so what's the exposure here? Partly, it's construction, but it's also infrastructure, material handling and recycling, other areas in that where we are exposed and of course forestry equipment.

Zino Engdalen Ricciuti

Okay, thanks. And just lastly, ending on dental, which is performing pretty well. How do you see the underlying demand for 2024?

Per Waldemarson

Well, first of all, we don’t – we are not better than anyone else in forecasting markets. But in general, I can say that, in dental is typically a very low growth stable market. That's the general statement always for dental. So we're talking about low single digit growth historically in this area. We don't – at this point in time, see any other situation in that.

Zino Engdalen Ricciuti

Okay, thanks. I'll get back in line.

Per Waldemarson

Thank you.

The next question comes from Karl Bokvist from ABG Sundal Collier. Please go ahead.

Karl Bokvist

Thank you. Good morning. My first one is on System Solutions. You mentioned that some areas saw a bit of weakening in their markets. But in the report, when you go through the segments, you say that most showed a good sales trend. I was just curious if it’s possible to say which mark – end markets or anything like that, where you see a bit of a weaker market condition.

Per Waldemarson

That’s a good reflection call. We have a large number of companies, and the clustering into the divisional areas is sometimes helpful. And in this quarter is actually maybe not so helpful because there’s a lot of things happening within each subdivision. So there are specific companies that are growing a lot, and there are specific companies that are declining a bit. So the aggregated picture here is maybe not so easy to say. And we will not go into individual companies in this area. It’s not something we historically have done.

But basically in a high level, you can say maybe it’s not the most relevant part to look at subdivisions. Maybe it’s better to look at the companies that are more CapEx oriented to the end customer are having a little bit more difficult time in general, just like we saw in the aftermath of COVID in 2020. So that’s the same effect. The higher interest rates are impacting some decisions, and also products that are more, I would say, indirect. Could be, for example, within environment, technology or other areas where you are able to a little bit wait and buy something later, whereas the companies will have more input material into a normal production chain, maybe are holding up quite well in this area. So it’s a lot of different things if you go further down.

So it’s difficult to give a sort of a general statement. But I think that’s the type of economical environment we’re in. We have a lot of companies also being supported by or some companies being supported by positive trends or general market trends that are growing very strongly, whereas others might still be having the same good exposure, but having more problems with interest rates and CapEx decisions and so forth. That’s more the explanation in this. And I think that in this area is very diversified. You have to keep in mind it’s almost a Lifco in itself, we can say in that area.

Karl Bokvist

Understood. And then on dental, I believe the commentary you made about, for example, the Chinese headwinds that were resolved quite some time ago, and yet dental profitability still keeps on going up. Is there anything in particular here worth highlighting just how we should think about dental in 2024? Or is it just stable volumes and you continue to do as you’ve always done in terms of pricing and so on?

Per Waldemarson

Yes, I think it’s pretty much business as usual, but the exact margin and the exact organic EBITDA growth can, of course, vary between quarters. It’s not always super stable. You have the calendar effects and different things coming into play. The only thing that we maybe could say that if you’re referring to the prosthetics business suffering in 2022 after the China locked down there early on. They are fully back and have a very good momentum right now.

So it’s actually growing also a little bit from previous levels, but it’s not so significant. And these type of trends are not – so in Dental, it’s – I would look at it as a stable low-growth area, if you look back the last 10 years. So we don’t see much difference. Of course, any given quarter, things can be a little bit more or lesser.

Karl Bokvist

Understood. And then on M&A, which we talked about this before, but full year kind of aggregate margin of what you’ve acquired at around 30%, very impressive. But is there any segment or division between Dental, Demolition and Systems in particular where you feel that, let’s say, some more of the high-margin companies, acquired this year, have been grouped into just how we should consider the M&A effects going into 2024?

Per Waldemarson

That’s a good question. I have to actually just be careful. Yes, I don’t jump too quick into conclusion. But I would say my immediate reaction is that we had a very strong year, if you look at that perspective, pretty much across the board. You can say all the companies we acquired were very high margin, except for maybe two, and I’m not going to go into details here in this call, but maybe two, there were more sort of linked to one of our existing business.

There, from time to time, we sometimes make more add-on type of acquisition where we could enter in a little bit lower margin position. What we do – and we do in all areas. We do fully, I would say, independent acquisitions that are really new sub-segment even within our business areas. And when we do that, we tend to be very careful and only acquire companies with very proven and strong margin track record.

It’s a way of actually limiting our risk also, having a very solid financial history in companies. And the only time we might compromise on that is on the exceptional more of add-on deals that are typically smaller in size as well. But I would say, if I look at this year, it was a year that all areas were a little bit helped by good margins in acquisitions. But it was – I think it was a record year when it comes to margin. So, I wouldn’t forecast that we, every year, will have this type of margin on the acquisition that we are getting.

Karl Bokvist

Understood. Thank you.

Per Waldemarson

Thank you.

The next question comes from [indiscernible] from Sawal GmbH. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, Per, congratulations to a fantastic result there. It’s very interesting to see what you paid for your acquisitions in total, and compare it to the profits, because your cash flow effect was SEK3.7 billion you paid and you acquired SEK659 million in rolling 12-month profits. So that indicates an EBIT multiple of like 5.6 or something like that. That’s fantastic. That’s 17.8% yield on your investment.

Per Waldemarson

Yes. Hello [indiscernible], thank you. But I think you have to look at the full enterprise value. We – the 3.7 is not – we also have some future depth of the difference between the 4.3 and the 3.7. But even with that…

Unidentified Analyst

That adds SEK600 million then.

Per Waldemarson

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. But that still puts you at the multiple of about six.

Per Waldemarson

Yes, it’s 6.6. Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes.

Per Waldemarson

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

So that’s acquisition.

Per Waldemarson

But as you know, it’s always a challenge, and every deal is unique, and there’s always hard work behind this. And it’s not just buying a company in a normal process that gets this result. We have to find the right type of sellers that appreciate Lifco model and the right companies that we…

Unidentified Analyst

I understand.

Per Waldemarson

Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

And then, as a shareholder, I’m a little bit dependent on the dividend, and I think you’re a little bit too cautious. You got very strong balance sheet and you continuously increase profits and cash flow by over 20%. But the shareholders are rewarded with a 16.6% increase.

Per Waldemarson

Yes. We look that we think it’s a good balanced dividend payout ratio, and we also want to be able to continue doing acquisitions in the future. So the – in total, this is the recommendation from the Board. Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. But your debt level is super low, but in reality, 1.1 times. And if you take in all the debt, it’s 1.8. So there’s easily room to increase dividends more than 16%.

Per Waldemarson

Yes. Thank you for that input. We will take that into the full picture. Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Per, congratulations to the great results.

Per Waldemarson

Thank you.

The next question comes from Robert Redin from Carnegie. Please go ahead.

Robert Redin

Good morning. Hi. So I also did take a look at those EVs. There's a new line in that graph, and I calculated that you paid on average in the last three years on EV EBITA of 6.3, and in 2015 to 2020, so the prior six years, 7 times. And yes, in the prior period the EBITA margin on average of the acquired entities, I think, was about 22%, and in the last three years, 29% or 30%. So is it so that when times are good and when some kind of cyclical peak years, you get a 10% discount on your acquisitions for buying higher-margin businesses than in the past?

Per Waldemarson

Thank you, Robert. No, I think you cannot draw that conclusion. Every deal is unique. Every situation is unique. Here we are just mentioning a one-year estimated EBITA earnings. When we look at the company, we look at the financial history last 10 years, and we not value them on last quarter or last year's earnings. So every company is unique. Some companies that we've acquired are cyclical, some companies are super stable, is all different. So we cannot jump to that conclusion.

So I guess the question that you're also asking is so has the market changed? I actually don't think it has changed significantly. And we have also companies here that are performing very well in 2021, 2022, 2023. But when we acquire a company, we also look at it performed in 2017, 2018, 2019 and the multiple – and what we pay should also be justifiable based on those earnings. Maybe not, of course, on these levels that we're referring to here, but it should also be a company that we're happy to own the profit, for some reason, will be on the low earnings back then.

So we have a very long-term perspective and risk averse in acquisition making. And I think it's a little bit dangerous to jump to conclusion, looking at one-year earnings and the multiple. Because every company is unique and has different characteristics, and we value them very differently also based on that.

So basically, the market is not significantly easier for us to buy companies now than it was one or two or three or four years ago. It's very stable over this 10-year period, I would say. But our activity level is significantly higher now than it was only five, six years ago and it's increasing every year. We have to increase our activity level with – if we grow EBITA with 12% per year, we have to at least increase our activity with 12% per year, if we grow from acquisitions. So that's what we do.

Robert Redin

Yes. Because you would imagine in good clients, especially buying higher margin business than in the past that you’d paid more, but that capacity from Lifco side must have been increasing maybe faster than the 12% per year pace. You must have a stronger set up now than in the past.

Per Waldemarson

Yes, we have a significantly stronger setup than we had at the time of IPO. We had basically zero acquisition set up. And now we have a well-functioning, not a huge team but a very well-functioning team, yes. And a lot of the operational group manager is also contributing in this work.

It's not only the acquisition team itself. But the outcome of acquisition – sorry to interrupt here, but the outcome of acquisition is always unpredictable. It's always difficult to buy great companies at the recent evaluation is always a challenge. So we are constantly battling with this. We have done that for the last 10 years, and we continue to battle with that. It's never easy.

Robert Redin

Of course, of course. But you continue to scale that organization. You don't see that growing the capability is becoming harder and harder.

Per Waldemarson

No, I think we've said many times before that we want to grow Lifco from acquisition, not too quickly, obviously, not too slow either, but growing it in a reasonable amount of growth rate is very important because that's how we build our organic organization because taking care of all these great companies we acquire is based on a purely a channel of Lifco people growing up as many directors and gradually stepping into the Chairman of the Board position and that we don't want to stress that process.

But we have a significantly high number of people involved from the operations side that are gradually moving up in that – in those roles. But that's happening every year a little bit. It's not – and there, I think it's very wise to grow step by step and not to grow too much in one year because then you will have a different type of risk control and way of handling new business.

So we do that intentionally very gradually facing up people. And the bigger we are, the more opportunities we have with great people in the portfolio. That's something people also forget sometimes.

Robert Redin

Okay. Perfect. Thanks so much.

Per Waldemarson

Thank you.

Per Waldemarson

Thank you very much for listening, and I wish everyone a good Friday and eventually a nice weekend. Thank you.