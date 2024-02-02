Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Lifco AB (publ) (LFABF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.66K Followers

Lifco AB (publ) (OTCPK:LFABF) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 2, 2024 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Per Waldemarson – Chief Executive Officer and President

Conference Call Participants

Zino Engdalen Ricciuti – Handelsbanken

Karl Bokvist – ABG Sundal Collier

Robert Redin – Carnegie

Per Waldemarson

Thank you, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to our Q4 Conference Call. We can directly move into Page number 2 in our investor presentation and just on a very high level, look at the Group's financial performance, where we had net sales growth in the quarter of 7%. We had an EBITA growth of 13%, obviously leading to better margins. And if we then look at the full year numbers, we grow sales with 13.5% and EBITA with 21.5%. If you look at the quarter specifically, we had an organic decline in sales of around 5%. We will come back a little bit later to reasons find out. We had a positive effect from foreign exchange of 2.5% and acquisitions contributed with 10% in the quarter.

If we look at the full year numbers, the organic sales development was flat, and we had a positive effect from foreign exchange of 4%, acquisition helped with 10%, and we had a slight negative effect from a divestment that took place in Q1 2022 of minus 1%. I can also – already here just mentioned, we publish every – on a yearly basis, the organic EBITA development and EBITA development organically was plus 6% for the year, which is basically in line with our strategy. It always focusing on the profitability and profits in our companies. So despite a flat year in organic sales, we are still developing our profit with 6% organically.

Just a short comment on the cash flow. We have a strong cash flow in

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About LFABF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LFABF

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.