Investment Thesis

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) delivered guidance with its Q4 results that implies the worst of the company's difficult period is now in the rearview mirror.

Previously, as discussed below, I was adamantly bearish on LendingClub's prospects and admittedly made a bad a call on this stock. Even though I do not believe it's clear sailing from this point forward, there's enough good news to put me on the sidelines.

Here, it's not only that LendingClub's guidance looks fair, but also, that its balance sheet has started to improve. Therefore, I'm now neutral on this stock.

Rapid Recap

Back in November, I made a terrible call. I was bearish on LendingClub and concluded my analysis with:

Despite the allure of an undervalued stock, the prevailing challenges, including declining key performance indicators, a questionable balance sheet, and uncertainties in the near-term prospects, underscore the inherent risks. As the market adage warns, "cheap stocks can always get cheaper," prompting a resounding recommendation to avoid investment in LendingClub at this juncture.

With the benefit of hindsight, this stock sizzled tremendously since I made this call.

Author's work on LC

As you can see above, the stock has outpaced the S&P 500 (SP500) in the same period. And while I do not believe this stock is out of the woods yet, there are some green shots that make it difficult to remain openly bearish on this stock.

LendingClub's Near-Term Prospects

LendingClub connects people who need loans with investors willing to lend money. It operates an online platform where borrowers request personal loans for various purposes. On the other side, investors looking to invest their money can fund these loans in exchange for potential returns.

Moving on, during LendingClub's recent earnings call, management openly discussed the challenges of the changing interest rate environment and how LendingClub is highly sensitive to interest rate fluctuations.

Even as LendingClub puts forward a sound narrative, the fact of the matter remains that its cost of funds remains an issue.

Accordingly, the balance between attracting borrowers and managing the cost of capital becomes crucial, especially as the Fed's stance on rates evolves. Additionally, the pressure on net interest margin, highlighted by the decrease from 6.9% to 6.4% in the most recent quarter, indicates the strain on profitability due to higher funding costs.

LC Q4 2023

Further, its three years since LendingClub acquired its National Bank Charter. This means that LendingClub cannot overleverage its balance sheet as it strives for growth, as LendingClub must satisfy certain regulatory obligations to remain compliant.

On a more positive note, consider the following graphic.

LC Q4 2023

What we see here is the first quarter in a while where LendingClub's ROA moved in a positive direction. It's difficult to call this a trend, but it's unquestionably a positive development.

Given this background, let's discuss its fundamentals.

2024 Should Stabilize, But is it Enough?

LC revenue growth rates

There are reasons to believe that Q4 2023 should be as bad as it gets for LendingClub's revenue growth rates. However, just because the worst of LendingClub's near-term prospects are now in the rearview mirror, this does not mean that all of a sudden this is a high-quality investment-worthy business.

Notwithstanding its low hurdles with Q1 2023, if we take the midpoint of LendingClub's loan origination guidance, in all likelihood, Q1 2024 will see negative 24% y/y revenue growth rates.

While that would clearly reinforce the thesis that LendingClub is now over the worst, is that truly enough reason to get behind this stock? I don't believe it is. Here's why.

SA Premium

Close followers of my work will know that I advocate steering clear of ''battleground'' stocks. This means taking a contrarian view on a stock, when the Street is steadily and consistently downward revising your company's revenue growth rates.

And yet, to be clear, to make money in the market one must have a contrarian view. However, my assertion is to get involved with stocks where analysts hold a generally favorable view of the company's prospects, but you have an even more optimistic view than what analysts expect.

This is easier if analysts' expectations are relatively muted or somewhat positive. In that event, you are swimming downhill rather than uphill. But to throw good money into a contentious stock just because of some prior commitment bias? No. That is not a suitable investment strategy.

After all, the market is never a place to satisfy one's ego. Rather, it's a place to deploy $1 of capital so that in the coming year it can be worth $1 of capital and slightly more.

Considering this context, let's explore LC's stock valuation.

LC Stock Valuation -- Less Than 1x Book

If LendingClub can stabilize its operations in 2024, then paying less than 1x book value is not expensive for this business. But the big question is whether LendingClub can truly stabilize its operations? And the answer to that question is highly uncertain.

Moreover, to further complicate matters, consider the following.

LC Q4 2023

LendingClub's total loans have come down, but only slightly, by 7% y/y. Indeed, it appears that LendingClub's loan book hasn't shrunk alongside its revenue base.

Therefore, when the macro environment improves and it comes time to increase its loan origination volume, given the starting point of its balance sheet at more than $4.5 billion, there won't be a lot of flexibility left to service that unmet demand.

The Bottom Line

As I reflect on LendingClub's recent developments, a sense of uncertainty looms over my thesis. While the company's guidance suggests a potential turnaround from a challenging period, this shift is not without reservations.

The improving balance sheet and positive movements in ROA provide some optimism, but I remain cautious about the road ahead. The upcoming year appears poised for stabilization, yet doubts persist about the company's ability to overcome the broader challenges it faces.

Even with a valuation below 1x book value, the question of true operational stability for LendingClub Corporation remains elusive.