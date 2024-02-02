Sean Anthony Eddy

Investment Thesis

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) is in a position to experience growth by taking advantage of operational leverage and capitalizing on market trends. The company’s strong financial performance, including revenue and earnings growth and a solid balance sheet showcases its solid position within its business segments. However it is important to exercise caution when investing in the construction sector due to its cyclical nature. Considering STRL’s projected 7% stock price CAGR, the current valuation suggests a hold and that it may be prudent for investors to wait for a more favorable opportunity before entering this stock. This highlights the need for investors to find a balance between STRLs growth prospects and the need for understanding where we are at in the construction industries market cycle.

Company Overview

Sterling Infrastructure operates in the construction industry. They specialize in infrastructure projects, across their E Infrastructure, Transportation and Building Solutions divisions. The company’s business strategy takes advantage of the increasing demand for infrastructure development by offering a range of services from planning to construction contracting. Sterling generates revenue by securing contracts and successfully completing projects within the public and private sectors. In terms of competition, AECOM (ACM) Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) and Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) are among the construction firms operating in areas of infrastructure development and maintenance. I believe Sterling’s strategic emphasis on vital infrastructure places it in a market that is experiencing growth where they can utilize their expertise, geographical reach and industry diversity to drive revenue growth and margin expansion.

STRL 2023 Investor Presentation

Margins to Expand Further

Sterling Infrastructure has made improvements that have resulted in growth across its key segments, particularly in terms of operational efficiencies and project selection. The E Infrastructure Solutions segment, being the largest and most profitable, showcases the company’s ability to target projects, with low risk and high returns, such as warehouse style developments. This approach has yielded profitable outcomes. Currently both the management team and I have observed a rise in onshoring trends, increased demand for data management and e-commerce. These factors are driving the need for generation manufacturing facilities, data centers, e commerce distribution centers and warehouses. Sterling is well positioned to meet this growing demand, especially since the margins within this segment have gotten better overtime to where these projects carry lower execution risk but offer better profit margins. In the short-term we did see margins drop a little to 13.4% in 2022 due to the Petillo acquisition, however we have seen margins recover back to 14.4% as of November 2023. Consequently, I see Sterling Infrastructure maintaining its growth trajectory in this highest margin segment as long as we do not see a sustainable economic decline. Moreover the company’s track record of delivering projects on time and cultivating long term customer relationships further solidifies its position in the market.

STRL 2023 Investor Presentation

Sterling Infrastructure's Transportation Solutions division is being propelled forward by support, from federal, state and local funding. This boost is further reinforced by the Infrastructure Bill, which designates $643 billion for transportation programs and an additional $25 billion for airport enhancements. With this influx of funding, demand for these transportation infrastructure jobs has increased while at the same time Sterling’s operations have become more efficient as demonstrated by the Transportation Solutions division’s operating margins going from 2.2% in 2020, to 6.5% by 2023. This was driven by their strategic focus on alternative delivery methods and focus on lower risk bidding that thereby reduces risk and helps increase margins.

STRL 2023 Investor Presentation

Sterling Infrastructure's Building Solutions segment is driven by a few factors. Firstly there is a demand, for single family homes in cities like Dallas, Houston and Phoenix. Additionally the company has gained market share in the newly entered Houston and Phoenix markets. To maintain and protect margins amidst fluctuating market demands and labor costs Sterling Infrastructure utilizes an outsourced labor model that enhances cost structure flexibility. This strategic approach helps the segment remain resilient against tougher macro conditions, contributing to a more stable margin profile for the company. Pending a recession, I expect operating margins for the building solutions segment to remain between 11-12%.

STRL 2023 Investor Presentation

Investors Must Be Careful of Cyclicality

Sterling Infrastructure's profitability within the construction industry is greatly influenced by operational leverage, which is the result of significant fixed costs related to expenses such as equipment and a skilled workforce. When economic conditions are favorable the company benefits from increased demand, while a lot of the overhead expenses remain the same. However during downturns the same operational leverage that was advantageous in good times becomes a challenge in bad times as the fixed costs remain even as revenues decline posing difficulties for the company’s margins.

For investors having an understanding of the nature of the construction industry is crucial when evaluating companies like Sterling Infrastructure. The timing of entering these kinds of stocks can be critical. Investing during industry downturns, when things seem bleak, usually leads to better opportunities since there is potential for an upswing when the economy improves. On the other hand investing at the peak of the cycle is risky as valuations are usually high and the market usually is not yet pricing in a downturn. Knowing that construction businesses are at the mercy of operational leverage, savvy investors should aim to enter these stocks when the economic condition looks bad.

While I acknowledge that Sterling Infrastructure's various segments show favorable demand prospects such as backlog in the E-Infrastructure segment and government funding in the Transportation Infrastructure segment, it is very difficult to know how long things can continue this way. While if things remain stable over the next few years, the business will likely perform well however it is advisable to exercise caution particularly in times a higher interest rates.

Financial Analysis

It is my belief that STRL has demonstrated solid performance from 2018 to 2023. The business grew revenue from $957.96 million in 2018 to $1,934.86 million over the last twelve months, a CAGR of 13.6%.

Created by Author

From my perspective, this was driven by secular growth trends such as increased government spending as well as a greater need for warehouses related to e-commerce, data centers and onshore manufacturing. Similarly, we saw an increase in earnings per share which increased from $0.43 to $3.84. Since earnings per share grew at a faster rate over this period, this suggests that net margin expansion has occurred within the business, showing that the firm has done a better job at managing risk over time while also being within a favorable construction cycle. Diluted shares outstanding also impacts earnings per share. It is seen that the diluted outstanding shares was 26.71 million in 2018 and has increased to 31.22 million in the past twelve months, therefore resulting in an annual compounded growth rate of 2.9%. This means that shareholders have been diluted. This suggests the management team are receiving stock-based compensation, hence decreasing shareholder ownership over time. It should be noted however that in the last couple of years the share count has remained almost flat.

Created by Author

Furthermore, Sterling Infrastructure’s book value went from $5.29 in 2018 to $18.59 in the past twelve months. This shows that the management team have been able to significantly grow book value over the past five years. In terms of free cash flow, it has compounded rapidly increasing from $13.59 million in 2018 to $357.36 million in the past twelve months. This illustrates that the business is delivering significantly more cash for shareholders once accounting for capital expenditures when compared to half a decade ago.

Created by Author

Regarding the balance sheet, the previous earnings report delivered cash and cash equivalents to the amount of $409.40 million. The long term debt that the company owes amounts to $321.06 million. As it stands, the cash on the balance sheet covers the entire debt load. Sterling Infrastructure’s current ratio stands at 1.28, meaning that the company can afford their current liabilities based off the amount of current assets found on the balance sheet. Overall, the financial well-being of the company is healthy, and the balance sheet is strong.

Valuation

As of Q3 2023 STRLs current TTM earnings per share stands at $9.15. Considering the long-term growth trends discussed in this article, I anticipate a growth rate of 12% for STRL's earnings per share over the next five years, assuming a continuation of the current construction industry cycle. Taking this growth into consideration it can be projected that STRL's earnings per share, by Q3 2028, would amount to $6.77.

Based on an exit multiple of 12 it is estimated that the stock’s price target in five years would reach $110.81. Consequently, if you decide to invest in STRL at its share price of $78.36, I believe you can expect a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 7% over the coming five years according to these calculations. Once again, investors must consider the cyclicality of this investment and if we enter a recession, the stock will likely fall dramatically. Hence given that a 7% return is in line with S&P500 averages, I think it is better that investors take a patient approach and wait for a better entry point. Therefore, at current valuations I see STRL as a hold.

Created by Author

Conclusion

Sterling Infrastructure's different business divisions have potential for further growth. This is due to their focus on improving efficiency selecting strategic low risk projects and benefiting from positive market trends such as government funding and demand for warehouses within onshore manufacturing, e-commerce and data centers. Despite the cyclicality, STRL has demonstrated good financial performance. They have achieved growth in their revenue and earnings along with an increase in free cash flow. These positive results have been supported by a healthy balance sheet with a cash balance that is greater than their total debt load. However, consider that the construction industry naturally goes through market cycles. Therefore, caution should be applied when considering investing in Sterling Infrastructure. While current valuations indicate a return of 7% per year, potential investors are recommended to wait for a better time to enter this stock and also advised to take into account the potential lag effect of the interest rate rises. Therefore, for now it is sensible to hold onto STRL shares while keeping an eye on the construction market for an opportunity, perhaps when market conditions become more challenging or uncertain.