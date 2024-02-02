Lee Hyuck

I rate POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX) [005490:KS] as a Hold. My earlier write-up published on August 31, 2023, was focused on PKX's share price outperformance between mid-June and end-August last year and the updated production guidance for its battery materials business.

In the current update, I draw attention to POSCO Holdings' latest quarterly financial results. PKX's recent fourth quarter operating income was -44% below expectations, and a turnaround in the company's operating profitability might take more time. This prompted me to lower my rating for POSCO Holdings to a Hold. However, I don't think that PKX deserves a Sell rating, as catalysts relating to better-than-expected capital return and an increase in contribution from the battery materials business are still likely to materialize in the medium term.

Recent Quarterly Operating Profit Was Significantly Lower Than Consensus Estimate

POSCO Holdings revealed the company's financial performance for the fourth quarter of the prior year with earnings presentation slides issued on January 31, 2024, after trading hours.

Operating income for PKX dropped by -75% QoQ from KRW1,200 billion in Q3 2023 to KRW304 billion for Q4 2023. This also meant that POSCO Holdings' operating margin contracted from 6.3% to 1.6% over the same time period. A YoY comparison isn't relevant, as the company suffered from an operating loss of -KRW425 billion in the final quarter of FY 2022.

More significantly, POSCO Holdings' actual Q4 2023 operating profit turned out to be a substantial -44% lower than the sell side analysts' consensus operating income projection of KRW544 billion (source: S&P Capital IQ). Its fourth quarter operating margin of 1.6% was also -400 basis points below the market's consensus estimate of 5.6%.

There were a number of factors contributing to PKX's massive operating earnings miss for the most recent quarter.

Firstly, the company's core steel business suffered from lower selling prices. Specifically, the average selling price for POSCO Holdings' carbon steel products decreased by -3% QoQ and -4% YoY in the fourth quarter of 2023 as indicated in its earnings presentation.

Secondly, POSCO E&C, the company's construction engineering business arm, witnessed a -39% QoQ fall in its Q4 2023 operating income. In PKX's fourth quarter earnings presentation, the company noted that POSCO E&C's operating profitability took a hit from "rising costs."

Thirdly, POSCO Future M, PKX's battery materials unit, turned loss-making in the latest quarter with a Q4 2023 operating loss of -KRW74 billion. On a full-year basis, operating income for POSCO Future M dropped from KRW166 billion for FY 2022 to KRW36 billion in FY 2023. The company highlighted at its Q4 2023 earnings call (transcript sourced from S&P Capital IQ) that "inventory impairments" hurt POSCO Future M's operating profitability for the fourth quarter.

Looking forward, a swift operating earnings recovery seems less likely. At its fourth quarter earnings briefing, POSCO Holdings emphasized that "the effort to raise our price (of steel products) will help to enhance the likelihood of our Q2 (second quarter of 2024) profit recovery", and acknowledged that the "first quarter will not be easy." In other words, there is a time lag between raw material cost increases and product price hikes for PKX's core steel business which represents 72% of FY 2023 operating profit. This implies that Q2 2024 is the earliest that one can expect a rebound in operating income for POSCO Holdings.

Key Medium-Term Catalysts Are Intact

PKX's financial outlook for the near term is poor as detailed in the previous section. But the stock's key catalysts for the mid-term have a good chance of materializing, taking into account recent updates.

In tandem with its fourth quarter results announcement, POSCO Holdings also announced that it will be distributing a Q4 2023 dividend per share of KRW2,500, which brings the full-year FY 2023 dividend distribution to KRW10,000 per share.

I previously mentioned in my June 16, 2023 article for POSCO Holdings that the company's shareholder capital return "for the FY 2023-2025 time frame will comprise of both the minimum KRW10,000 per share dividend, and additional distributions equivalent to 50%-60% of the company's yearly free cash flow" as per its new policy announced in late-April last year. It is encouraging to see that PKX has stuck to its earlier KRW100,000 per share dividend guidance, even though its net income attributable to shareholders decreased by -45% in FY 2023.

More importantly, there is upside to POSCO Holdings' future shareholder capital return. PKX stressed at its Q4 2023 results briefing that "we are not interested simply in paying out the dividends, but we will actively look into retiring our treasury stocks." Separately, a recent January 2024 commentary piece published in The Korea Times highlighted that Korea companies are "increasingly adopting shareholder-friendly practices, including the purchase of treasury stocks, influenced by the growing influence of activist funds and retail investors." Therefore it is realistic to expect that there is a good chance of POSCO Holdings returning a larger-than-expected proportion of excess capital to shareholders via initiatives like the repurchase of treasury shares.

Apart from an increase in shareholder capital return, the growth of POSCO Holdings' battery materials business will be another major re-rating catalyst for the stock.

The Expected Timeline For PKX's Battery Materials Projects Construction

PKX's Q4 2023 Earnings Presentation Slides

As indicated in the chart presented above, a significant number of battery materials projects are projected to be completed in 2024 and 2025. At its Q4 2023 results call, PKX also disclosed that it is "progressing with Phases 1 and 2 of the Argentine lithium brine project and the (Indonesian) nickel JV project" which are expected to bring the company "on a solid path into the EV (Electric Vehicle) supply chain."

As POSCO Holdings' revenue and operating earnings contribution from the battery materials business increases over time, it is highly probable that PKX will be able to trade at a higher valuation reflective of structural tailwinds for this growing business. I have noted in my prior August 31, 2023, update that the battery materials business boasts "tailwinds relating to the rising penetration of electric vehicles and the growing emphasis on the green economy."

In summary, higher capital return and a growing battery materials business are catalysts which I have identified for POSCO Holdings in the past. Recent disclosures by PKX suggests that these two intermediate-term catalysts are likely to be realized in due course.

Final Thoughts

PKX appears to trade at a fair valuation. As per the Gordon Growth Model, a stock deserves to be valued at a P/B ratio that is equal to [Return on Equity minus Perpetuity Growth Rate] divided by [Cost of Equity minus Perpetuity Growth Rate]. Using a 5% ROE (FY 2024 consensus estimate), an 8% Cost of Equity and a 0% Perpetuity Growth Rate as valuation assumptions, I arrive at a fair P/B metric of 0.63 times for POSCO Holdings, which is close to its current trailing P/B of 0.60 times.

A Hold rating for POSCO Holdings is fair for now in my opinion. The short-term prospects for PKX are unfavorable, but there are still visible mid-term catalysts for the stock.