I like linearly growing companies because linearity indicates resilience in business. If a company can grow its top line in different economic environments, that is an ideal situation because it's a defensive play along with growth, and not many can do it. ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) is one of those companies. Even in 2020, the COVID year, revenue only decreased by 3%. Also, in 2023, where guidance is at 15-16% growth in a year when companies look to cut costs, the CEO, Rohit Kapoor, explained it well in the Q3 earnings call.

ExlService revenue (finchat.io)

The slowdown in the macroeconomic growth environment is driving our clients to increase their focus on cost efficiency and improve productivity. As they make this pivot towards a lower cost operating structure, they are also looking to transform their operations. With EXL's technological capabilities of data, digital and AI, combined with our domain expertise, we are able to create significant impact for our clients in an accelerated manner and with much greater certainty than they can achieve on their own. This has led to a material increase in demand for integrated digital operations which plays to our strengths across both our Data Analytics and Digital Operations & Solutions businesses.

The growth is also higher than the 10-year CAGR of 13%. That means that ExlService has demand even in a high-interest environment, where companies look to cut costs. That's resilience in my view.

Other than that, I like the fact that the ROC numbers are growing, as well as the healthy balance sheet.

Another favorable factor is that this business is founder-led, with skin in the game.

Let's jump in.

The business

EXL is a services business, providing its services to top companies worldwide. It boasts clients from prominent sectors such as banking, sports, insurance, pharma, and more. This implies that their customers are of high quality, growing, and resilient. Consequently, EXL's revenues are more secure, given that a significant portion comes from recurring sources.

These revenues are primarily generated through long-term contracts spanning 4-5 years, with a high renewal rate (95%+), as well as enduring client relationships. The average tenure among their top 20 clients is over 10 years.

The high renewal rate holds significant importance in my view, serving as a leading indicator of the quality of services provided by EXL. While I may lack the technological ability to judge which data services supplier is the best, I can utilize indicators of past growth and renewal rates. It's noteworthy that not only do customers renew contracts, but they also expand their engagement by availing more services and signing larger deals.

Going forward, in terms of our double-digit growth, what we are seeing is we are seeing a very strong demand in the pipeline. We've seen our win rates increase. We've seen the size of the deals increase. And therefore, we have confidence in terms of being able to sustain double-digit growth.

The occurrence of such trends is a result of customers seeking increased offerings from ExlService, indicating the value they find in the services provided.

Our long-term relationships with our clients typically evolve from providing a single, discrete service or process into providing a series of complex, integrated processes across multiple business lines.

EXL divides its services into two segments: data analytics (46%) and the remaining portion is referred to as Digital Operations & Solutions. This segment is further divided into targeted markets, as depicted in the chart.

Segments (ExlService IR)

Digital operations and solutions, stemming from strategic business units specializing in Insurance, Healthcare, and Emerging Business, are designed to address complex industry challenges. This includes optimizing the insurance claims life cycle, processing financial transactions, and improving provider and member experiences. The implementation of digital technologies involves agile delivery models and interventions like hyper-automation, customer experience transformation, advanced automation, robotics, enterprise architecture, end-to-end business function management, and transformations. Administration and management of these functions for clients occur through longer-term arrangements or project-based engagements.

Here's an example to illustrate these concepts.

For example, we are implementing an automated digital quality assistant that provides real-time monitoring and dashboard reporting of all KPIs. Our solution also includes an AI-based coaching module, which provides guidance to individual advisers. We are also implementing EXL's smart data signals, which enables 100% real-time claim file review in a fully automated manner.

The Analytics strategic business unit assists clients in creating data-driven enterprises by deploying AI and advanced analytics solutions and services. Enhancing and updating both structured and unstructured data includes the use of advanced tools and techniques, incorporating in-house AI and ML capabilities, and leveraging generative AI as a key component of the solutions.

We are currently working with a leading global bank on a proof of concept to migrate close to 1 million lines of legacy SaaS code to Python. It will typically take many months to accomplish this. But with our solution, it can be accomplished in a few weeks, allowing our clients to focus on retiring their technical debt. This is an example of how generative AI is helping us penetrate new buying centers as we now have several more customers interested in this solution.

EXL has several tailwinds that will support its anticipated double-digit long-term growth. This includes the digitization of more businesses, integration of AI, and the transition to cloud computing-all of which EXL will assist its customers in implementing.

EXL believes that digital transformation is an enduring strategic commitment for companies, unaffected by cyclical spending or IT budget fluctuations. The rise in global demand, cost improvements in international communications, and the automation of various business services have created opportunities for digital operations providers with offshore delivery capabilities. Many companies are shifting certain office processes to providers with the capacity to perform these functions from overseas locations. EXL anticipates that the demand for digital operations and solutions will be primarily led by transaction-driven industries that require extensive customer interaction.

Management

Rohit Kapoor co-founded EXL in 1999 and has been leading it since. I have a preference for founder-led businesses. Usually, they have skin in the game, and this business is their baby, creating an emotional connection that can lead to great results. In our case, Rohit Kapoor does not have a substantial percentage of the company, only 2.5%, but I would bet that most of his fortune is in the company equity since he spent most of his professional career at ExlService.

Management incentives are pretty standard; more than 70% of executive compensation is in the form of equity, providing them with the incentives to boost the stock. However, this is a common practice. Performance metrics are also standard, but two metrics caught my eye: EBIT margin, incentivizing management to become more efficient, and, in the investor presentation, they noted that ROIC is also an important factor for them, which is very significant in my view.

The downside here is that EXL is paying a substantial amount in stock-based compensation. If not for the buybacks, this would dilute shareholders significantly. Twenty-seven percent of cash from operations is stock-based compensation, which is very high, similar to Google's numbers.

SBC (finchat.io)

Numbers

Why did I look at EXL in the first place? It's because it has a few important factors in the compounding machine. These include linear revenue growth with a long-lasting double-digit CAGR, and the CEO expects this CAGR to continue with the AI tailwinds.

For the past six quarters, we have averaged 20%-plus year-over-year pipeline growth. And both our win rates and average deal sizes have increased. Over the past 12 months, we have won several deals over $50 million in total contract value, including a few deals over $100 million of total contract value. This validates the value clients see in our end-to-end solutions and gives us confidence in our ability to generate sustained double-digit growth going forward.

The bonus is that this revenue is sustainable and recurring. As I've noted in the opener, even in tougher economic times when companies tighten budgets, they use EXL to become more efficient, which gives them growth when others don't. For example, I researched EPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM), a similar tech-driven service business, but saw they were definitely not resilient to spending cuts with revenue falling currently.

This top-line CAGR for EXL comes with minor margin improvements, as management expects a 10 to 20 basis points expansion in margins each year.

An important factor I observed here is the growth in the ROC numbers for EXL. A high and growing spread between a company's WACC and its ROIC is a great value creator according to Michael Maubossin.

ROC (fincaht.io)

EXL can easily cover its net debt, with free cash flow nearly covering all the net debt within one quarter.

Solvency (finchat.io)

Although EXL is not paying dividends, it buys a lot of shares to prevent dilution from the SBC, keeping the shares outstanding stagnant.

Risks

First, competition is intense in this space, with big players like Accenture plc (ACN) and International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) trying to gain market share. However, based on past growth, it seems like EXL is doing something right, as more and more customers choose them.

Another risk is that companies may choose to build more in-house solutions, which could hurt the demand for EXL. This might be easier as more and more companies understand the importance of AI.

Yet another risk is the potential loss of a top client. As we have seen with Yellow Corporation (OTC:YELLQ), which went bankrupt, EXL worked with them, and that had an impact in the last quarter. A meltdown of a top client or their switching services would be felt in the top line.

Overall, I don't see it as a highly disruptable business. Barriers to entry include reputation, and EXL has built up 25 years of it, making it challenging for new players to enter the game.

Valuation

This is what caught my eye. We have here a company with double-digit top-line growth, a high and growing ROC, and resilience to recession to some extent, all at 20 times NTM earnings. This is a reasonable price. It is also trading slightly under its past averages and below Accenture, which is growing slower. This seems to me like an opportunity for multiple expansions.

Data by YCharts

Looking at the DCF, spoiler alert, it looks fairly valued. Using a WACC of 8.2%, minor margin growth, top-line growth of around 12%, and terminal growth of 3%, we have a stock that is 23% overvalued. However, if we take a less conservative approach, with a 4% terminal growth, considering the huge global TAM, we have a perfectly valued company.

DCF (finchat.io) 4% terminal growth (fincaht.io) 3% terminal growth (finchat.io)

DCF is very tricky; it can suggest a stock is very expensive and be totally wrong. This is not a value play. It's not a stock that screams undervalued; rather, it might be one that tells us GARP - growing consistently at a price that's not too demanding. Usually, similar growth stocks are trading at higher multiples, but with less linearity.

Conclusions

Concluding here, I believe this is a relatively low-risk company with tailwinds and good management. I appreciate the fact that the ROC numbers are growing, and it shows resilience compared to other companies. I think it is fairly valued, and typically, that's sufficient for me with high-quality businesses.

Assessing the risk/reward here and the potential for multiple expansions, I rate it as a BUY.

I look forward to your comments.