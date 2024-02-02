imaginima

Introduction

With its slow evolution, the utility sector presents an interesting investment area for more conservative investors. We see a shift in the segment as the world pivots towards sustainable energy. Utility companies face the dual challenge of meeting growing energy demands while transitioning to greener sources. This period of transformation and uncertainty in the energy market opens up intriguing opportunities for certain companies while staying a regulated monopoly. Dominion Energy (NYSE:D), a prominent player in the electricity industry, is embracing the shift.

The company is focusing its business on electricity, shifting to greener sources, and shedding its natural gas business. Therefore, Dominion has been undergoing a strategic restructuring, focusing more on its regulated electricity business. I considered Dominion a HOLD about a year ago as it navigated through these substantial changes. The company has decided to divest parts of its gas business and invest more in renewable energy sources. This article will explain why the company is still a HOLD, as the dust hasn't settled following this change.

Seeking Alpha's company overview shows that:

Dominion Energy produces and distributes electricity in the United States. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. The Dominion Energy South Carolina segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 782,000 customers in the central, southern, and southwestern portions of South Carolina and distributes natural gas to approximately 435,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers in South Carolina.

Fundamentals

Over the last decade, Dominion Energy's sales have seen a 50% increase, primarily fueled by strategic mergers and acquisitions, notably the acquisition of SCANA in 2019. This expansion significantly expanded their electric business, especially in South Carolina. However, the sale of their gas business to Berkshire Hathaway in 2020 decreased sales. Moreover, the recent divestiture of natural gas assets in 2023 is expected to lead to a roughly 15% decrease in sales in 2023 compared to 2022. Analysts' consensus on Seeking Alpha forecast a steady growth in Dominion's sales at around 2% annually in the medium term, reflecting a cautious but steady growth trajectory post-restructuring.

Data by YCharts

Based on GAAP EPS, Dominion's EPS has experienced a 28% decrease over the past decade. However, the EPS remains relatively flat when considering non-GAAP EPS, which excludes one-time non-cash charges. This indicates the company's resilience amidst its restructuring phase and asset sales. Moving forward, analysts, as seen on Seeking Alpha, project a robust annual EPS growth rate of about 15%, as the company is expected to recover to its 2022 EPS levels, suggesting a rebound in profitability post-restructuring despite significant share issuance over that decade.

Data by YCharts

Dominion Energy has a longstanding history of paying dividends. However, when it comes to growing it, it has cut it during its restructuring phase following the sale of its gas assets in 2020. The company has a modest one-year track record for its dividend growth, with a high payout ratio of 80% (125% using GAAP EPS). While substantial dividend increases are unlikely in the near term, the current yield of 5.7% remains attractive to investors, providing a steady income stream. At the same time, the company grows EPS to make the payout ratio more convenient.

Data by YCharts

In addition to dividends, companies return capital to shareholders via buybacks. Dominion Energy has not been buying shares consistently. Over the last decade, the company's share count increased by 44%, primarily due to the SCANA acquisition. The company has refrained from aggressive buyback programs, focusing instead on issuing shares to support growth and raise capital. As Dominion undergoes restructuring, buybacks make little sense as the company is still stabilizing, and the dividend is likely to be the priority.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

Dominion Energy's P/E ratio, based on 2024 EPS estimates, stands at 15. This is the lowest P/E ratio we have seen in the last twelve months, reflecting investors' cautious stance as they await the results of the company's restructuring. If Dominion successfully executes its restructuring plan and achieves the EPS growth forecasted by analysts, the valuation appears attractive, but restructuring processes are long and complicated and may get prolonged.

Data by YCharts

The Fast Graphs analysis below further shows Dominion's investment appeal in an optimistic scenario. The company's average P/E ratio over the past 20 years has been 17, compared to the current P/E of 15. Additionally, with an average historical growth rate of 2% and a projected growth rate of 15%, Dominion presents a scenario of lower valuation coupled with faster growth, suggesting an undervalued position in the market. Yet again, the situation is still challenging as there is uncertainty until we see the result of the attempt to stabilize the business and achieve growth.

Fast Graphs

Opportunities

Dominion Energy is strategically positioned to increase its market share in the regulated electricity sector. With the divestiture of its gas business, the company can focus more on expanding and modernizing its electric grid. This shift towards regulated electricity, a sector with stable revenue streams and growth potential, particularly in renewable energy, presents a significant growth opportunity as the company is already lobbying and trying to build a better grid with higher use of renewables.

"We supported bipartisan legislation in Virginia that puts our largest utility on solid and durable footing, which will enable our delivery of the reliable, affordable, and increasingly clean energy that powers our customers every day for decades to come."

(Bob Blue, President, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, Q3 2023 Conference Call)

Dominion's commitment to investing in renewable energy sources like wind and solar aligns with global sustainability goals and positions the company to take advantage of the growing demand for clean energy. These investments diversify Dominion's energy portfolio and enhance its appeal to environmentally-conscious investors and customers. The regulator will likely approve and accept these investments, allowing the company to increase prices.

"Starting with the offshore wind project. As I mentioned, the project is proceeding on time and on budget, consistent with the timelines and estimates previously provided. We continue to achieve significant milestones."

(Bob Blue, President, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, Q3 2023 Conference Call)

Another growth opportunity is investment in grid modernization. This is a key growth area for Dominion as more customers and higher demand due to the growing population require investments in transmission and distribution. By investing in smart grid technology and infrastructure improvements, Dominion can enhance energy efficiency, reduce operational costs, and improve service reliability, further solidifying its market position. Therefore, it will enjoy higher sales and also from lower expenses, supporting EPS growth.

We're making billions of dollars of investment and low to zero carbon generation resources, as well as transmission and distribution infrastructure that will work together to maintain critical grid reliability

(Bob Blue, President, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, Q3 2023 Conference Call)

Risks

When the company concentrates its business on the regulated electricity business, changes in energy policies and regulatory environments pose a significant risk. Dominion must navigate these shifts effectively to maintain profitability and align with new regulatory standards, especially those related to environmental and sustainability goals. While the company achieved regulatory approvals for its endeavors, as seen in the slide, there is still a risk that future projects will be delayed due to lagging rate increases.

Dominion Energy

The utility sector is susceptible to market and economic fluctuations. Dominion's financial performance could be impacted by changes in energy demand, commodity prices, and interest rates, requiring agile management and strategic planning. Right now, as the company's net debt to EBITDA stands at 5.5, it is almost forced to use the proceeds from asset sales for deleveraging, and it might miss growth opportunities.

"We applied the $3.3 billion of after-tax proceeds [from the sale of Cove Point] to reducing debt."

(Steven Ridge - Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Q3 2023 Conference Call)

The risk I am concerned with in the short term is the restructuring. Dominion's ongoing strategic shifts and restructuring efforts carry inherent execution risks. Successfully transitioning to a more regulated electricity focus while integrating renewable energy initiatives is crucial for the company's future success and will unlock much value for shareholders. However, the time frame is still uncertain, and investors cannot get the long-term outlook from the management. Therefore, the fogginess and the uncertainty pose a risk.

Dominion Energy

Conclusion

Dominion Energy stands at a pivotal point in its business journey. Its decision to focus more on regulated electricity and renewable energy represents a significant shift in strategy. This transition, reflected in its fundamentals, presents both challenges and opportunities. The company's sales growth, stable dividends, and EPS projections reflect cautious optimism. The opportunities to expand its market share in regulated electricity, investments in renewable energy, and grid modernization are promising, positioning Dominion as a potentially strong player in the evolving energy landscape.

However, the risks associated with regulatory changes, market volatility, and execution challenges cannot be overlooked. Combined with the current valuation analysis, these factors suggest a cautious approach. While Dominion's average P/E ratio over the past 20 years and its growth projections indicate an undervalued stock, the inherent risks and uncertainties in its strategic transformation justify a HOLD for now. Investors should closely monitor Dominion's progress in its restructuring efforts and consider a BUY when we see growing EPS.