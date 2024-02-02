Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Dominion Energy Is A Hold Until The Restructuring Dust Settles

Feb. 02, 2024 4:08 PM ETDominion Energy, Inc. (D) Stock3 Comments
Khen Elazar
Summary

  • Dominion Energy is undergoing a strategic restructuring, focusing on its regulated electricity business and divesting its natural gas assets.
  • Sales growth is expected to be steady at around 2% annually, while EPS is projected to rebound with a robust annual growth rate of about 15%.
  • Dominion Energy has opportunities for growth in the regulated electricity sector, renewable energy investments, and grid modernization, but faces risks from regulatory changes and execution challenges.

Introduction

With its slow evolution, the utility sector presents an interesting investment area for more conservative investors. We see a shift in the segment as the world pivots towards sustainable energy. Utility companies face the dual challenge of meeting growing energy

Khen Elazar
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

Youngguns40108
Today, 5:21 PM
Horrible, mismanagement bad decisions in the green scam energy equals hemorrhaging company
Harry Davidson
Today, 5:18 PM
"Shifting to greener sources," a known losing proposition! Illustrative of a company with a profitable product and a captive customer base and still can not make a profit, what is wrong with this picture? Dump the whole MESS of them and start anew, these people could not run a Hot Dog Stand!
Ishi Kenjo
Today, 5:18 PM
I used to enjoy this stock, Dominion. But things fundamentally changed. They no longer care about shareholder interests. So glad I sold all my shares. I made similar moves in long time holdings like Disney, Gillette, GE, and Bud. When business principles take a backseat to politics... I cut & run. There are always better investments. I have yet to regret selling losers. At worst I can usually get back in at a much cheaper price in case people haven't gotten the message. Then I get out again. Unless they change the corrupt boards or have an impactful activist investor things are likely to erode.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

