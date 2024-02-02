jax10289

Two quarters have passed since I first covered Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) with a Buy rating. Those have been disappointing six months. The stock briefly touched above $6.5 at the end of FY'23, but started to slide down again once FY'24 started and have dipped even lower after the release of Q4 earnings. Note that Santander trades slightly above the price of my first article in BRL terms, meaning that excluding FX and including dividends it would likely be in line with the S&P 500. Although I may have been early on my Buy call, I still believe I'm right with my expectations, as we are still in the early days of Brazil's economic cycle.

In the beginning of my previous article, I highlighted four different reasons why Brazil's economy was likely turning a corner and that banks would be some of the major beneficiaries. First, I signaled that the Brazilian Central Bank (BACEN) was likely to start cutting rates in August - which it did, followed by other cuts in September, November, December and January, bringing the Interest Rate to 11.25% from 13.75%. Second, I expected that delinquency had peaked in the 1H'23 and that is confirmed by the graphs in this article. Third, that inflation would continue to slow after hitting 3.16% in June, but, unfortunately, this one didn't happen, and we closed 2023 at 4.62% of inflation. Fourth, that Brazil's GDP would be even stronger than initial projections, which is exactly what happened as Brazil is projected to have grown close to 3% in FY'23 versus less than 2% when I wrote my previous article.

The idea of this piece is to highlight Santander's Q4 earnings, update some of the graphs used in the first article to confirm major improvements in the last two quarters and check if my forecast continues to stand. I recommend reading my previous article, in case you haven't. In the end, I maintain my initial Buy based on the expected Interest Rate declines and the boost that will bring to Santander's Net Interest Margin ("NIM").

An Update on Q4'24 Earnings

It seems that what wasn't well received by the market was the earnings miss of R$ 650 million. That was also short of what I expected for Santander to end FY'23, but I expected R$ 9.8 billion, and it delivered R$ 9.3 billion, so my variance was a bit less than versus market expectations. However, note that this miss wasn't driven by Net Interest Income, which grew YoY by 4.6% and QoQ by 4.8%, but by Provision for Loan Losses that grew an unexpected 18.0% QoQ.

Santander Brasil P&L FY'23 (Santander IR)

It has been highlighted by management that a "specific case in Wholesale" was responsible for R$ 0.7 billion, making the adjusted number for the total Allowance for Loan Losses close to R$ 6.1 billion instead of the $ 6.8 billion reported. That is pretty much the size of the miss that drove the stock down after earnings. The Allowance for Loan losses would still be an increase compared to Q2'23 and Q3'23, but much lower than what we saw throughout 2022 and in Q1'23.

QoQ Allowance for Loan Losses and Write-Off Recovery (Santander IR)

On the positive developments, it's important to note that Net Interest Income with clients has grown YoY likely driven by lower interest rates, despite being flat throughout FY'23. The decrease in Interest Rates is significant for Santander because the bank draws a lot of its funding from operations with the market. A lower interest rate means Santander pays less for those funds, which can be seen in an improvement of Markets NII from R$ (1.3) billion in Q4'22 to $(0.2) billion in Q4'23. Thus, Net Interest Income improvement of R$ 1.5 billion YoY is driven by R$ 0.5 billion from more loans or better margins to/with customers and R$ 1.0 billion from lower costs with funding due to decreasing interest rates. This trend of low interest rate is not yet over as markets continue to forecast a 9.0% interest rate at the end of FY'24 which is a significant drop to the 11.25% just announced on January 31st.

Net Interest Income QoQ Trend (Santander IR)

Also, it's good to see that Santander has been able to achieve its goal of 1 million customers in its Select segment (e.g. better service for higher fees) as this was one of the key pillars I highlighted for future growth. Loan portfolio in Select segment also shows significant increase and is supposed to be of higher quality.

Key Performance Metrics of Santander Select (Santander IR)

The final positive development are Fees which have shown 8.0% growth YoY. Main drivers of growth were Credit Cards and I can confirm empirically that they have been very aggressive with credit card acquisition recently.

Fees QoQ Trend (Santander IR)

On a mixed note, delinquency can be seen with positive eyes due to its continued improvement in the 15 to 90 Days period across all segments, but with a stabilization in the Over 90 Days period. Usually, a 15 to 90 Days period is a leading indicator for future behavior in the Over 90 Days, so I'd still expect to see a continued downward trend in the Over 90 Days. However, the stabilization could likely show that renegotiations weren't very successful during Q4'23, which may be a negative sign on the economy.

15 to 90 Days Delinquency Ratio (Santander IR)

Over 90 Days Delinquency Ratio (Santander IR)

Updating My Valuation Model

After including the Q4 earnings into my model, I can update the same graph presented in my first article where I compare Santander's NIM, Funding Costs and Non-Performing Loans (NPL) with Brazil's Interest Rate. Note that Interest Rate has started to come down on a pace similar to 2016. When Interest Rate falls, NIM is expected to increase because Funding Costs are expected to go down. Although NIM hasn't shown a significant recovery from its bottom, Funding Costs have already started its downward trend.

Santander Brasil NIM, Funding Costs and NPL versus Interest Rate (Santander IR, BACEN, Author)

The reason why Funding Costs are so important for Santander is that a majority of its funding is not made by Deposits, but with transactions in the open market. Those transactions are priced in line with the Interest Rate and are much more expensive than paying interest on Deposits. So a decrease in Interest Rate automatically decreases Funding Costs for Santander and makes the bank more profitable. In the graph I use a rolling 12 months to calculate NIM, Funding Costs and NPL to smooth out any outlier, but if we review Funding Costs by quarter the Q4'23 showed 50.5% of Funding Costs as % of Revenue versus 60.9% in Q4'22 when Interest Rates peaked. In Q2'22, when rates were still hiking and in a level similar to where it is now, Funding Costs were less than 46%.

If Funding Costs continue its descent aligned with declining Interest Rates, its % as Revenue could decrease to levels similar to the 2018 and 2019 period, where it hovered around 40%. This 10% decrease, coupled with an improvement on NPL, could propel NIM close to 30% (again, similar to the 2018 and 2019 period). A 30% NIM would have meant almost R$ 6 billion improvement in Net Income on top of the R$ 9 billion reported in FY'23. This continues to be very similar to what I expect Santander to achieve during FY'25 as highlighted in the graph below.

Estimated Santander's Equity between FY'22 and FY'25 (Author)

This is the same graph shared in my first article and although FY'25 seems quite far, I don't expect the markets to rerate Santander only then. Once the quarterly earnings come out during FY'24 and point to this NIM improvement I'm forecasting, then Santander Brasil will accelerate its movement upwards. Note that I'm maintaining Net Income and Dividend in FY'23 as forecast, not Actuals, just to preserve my original argument. The Equity in FY'23 ended at R$ 86 billion, exactly what I used in my forecast.

If the investor buys Santander stock today, they will acquire a company with R$ 86 billion (as Q4'23) in Equity trading at 1.3 PB. If my expectations of a lower Interest Rate going forward are correct, then we may see an improvement of NIM, mainly in Santander's funding costs with the market, which would fuel Net Income, ROE, Dividend Yield and an appreciation in terms of PB. By using my R$ 95.4 billion estimate of Equity at the end of FY'25 and a PB of 2, market cap goes to almost R$ 200 billion - the equivalent of a 75% increase in the stock price or close to $10.3 USD at a USD/BRL of 5.0. When including the expected 8% to 10% of Dividend that investors may get, we arrive at almost 40% CAGR at the end of FY'25.

Final Thoughts

In August I highlighted several things that had to happen before Santander could improve its financials. Almost all of them have happened, but the stock has yet to make a significant and sustained movement upward. I expect this to happen during FY'24 as NIM improves due to falling Interest Rates. The market is still doubtful of Santander's recovery, but my take is that the first piece of recovery is due to macroeconomic factors and those are ongoing. The second piece, which would mean Santander pushing towards 18% to 20% ROE, is more internal and dependent on good results in FY'24. The main risks to this thesis are: