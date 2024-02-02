Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (WRTBF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCPK:WRTBF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript January 31, 2024 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Hanna-Maria Heikkinen - IR

Hakan Agnevall - CEO

Arjen Berends - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Vivek Midha - Citi

Daniela Costa - Goldman Sachs

Akash Gupta - JPMorgan

Max Yates - Morgan Stanley

Sven Weier - UBS

Johan Eliason - Kepler Cheuvreux

Antti Kansanen - SEB

Panu Laitinmaki - Danske Bank

Hanna-Maria Heikkinen

Hi, everybody, and welcome to this news conference for Wartsila Results 2023. My name is Hanna-Maria Heikkinen, and I'm in charge of Investor Relations. Today, our CEO, Hakan Agnevall, will start with the Group highlights, business performance. And after that, our CFO, Arjen Berends, will continue with the key financials. After the presentation, there is a possibility to ask questions. Please, Hakan, time to start.

Hakan Agnevall

Yes. Thank you, Hanna-Maria, and a warm welcome to today's session. Focusing on 2023, it was a good step in the right direction for Wartsila. We improved in many areas and we managed to have all-time high order intake, net sales, and cash flow. And we are improving our profitability. We have a clear path to our 12% operating margin target, but more about that. So order intake all-time high at over EUR7 billion, net sales at all-time high at over EUR6 billion, and we continue to see the good progress on the service business, where the service order intake increased by 15%, and the net sales on services by 13%. Comparable operating results increased by 53%. So we are on our journey. And cash flow, you will see, I'm smiling more than usual today. We had a fantastic cash flow with EUR822 million.

So let's look at the summary of the numbers and let's make some comments first, now zooming in a little

