Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Block: A Top Pick For 2024 As The Market Embraces Profits

Feb. 02, 2024 4:19 PM ETBlock, Inc. (SQ) Stock1 Comment
Julian Lin profile picture
Julian Lin
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Block has soared from recent lows, but there are more upsides ahead.
  • Block has paired resilient top-line growth with aggressive margin expansion.
  • Management has targeted even more margin expansion in 2024 as well as aggressive growth ambitions for 2026.
  • Between the cap on headcount and high insider ownership, Block is a compelling owner-operator investment.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Best Of Breed Growth Stocks get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey And Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg Testify To Senate Committee On Foreign Influence Operations

Drew Angerer

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) is finally starting to find its groove. The company was previously a poster child for the "growth at any cost" tech sector. Like many tech peers, the company has embraced the tough macro environment by increasing its full-year adjusted

Sign Up For My Premium Service "Best of Breed Growth Stocks"

After a historic valuation reset, the growth investing landscape has changed. Get my best research at your fingertips today. 

Get access to Best of Breed Growth Stocks:

  • My portfolio of the highest quality growth stocks.
  • My best deep-dive investment reports.
  • My investing strategy for the current market.
  • and much more

Subscribe to Best of Breed Growth Stocks Today!

This article was written by

Julian Lin profile picture
Julian Lin
31.97K Followers

Julian Lin is a financial analyst. He finds undervalued companies with secular growth that appreciate over time. His approach is to look for companies with strong balance sheets and management teams in sectors with long growth runways.

Julian is the leader of the investing group Best Of Breed Growth Stocks where he only shares positions in stocks which have a large probability of delivering large alpha relative to the S&P 500. He also combines growth-oriented principles with strict valuation hurdles to add an additional layer to the conventional margin of safety. Features include: exclusive access to Julian's highest conviction picks, full stock research reports, real-time trade alerts, macro market analysis, individual industry reports, a filtered watchlist, and community chat with access to Julian 24/7. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SQ, TOST, LSPD, PYPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long all positions in the Best of Breed Growth Stocks Portfolio.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

R
Rleaton
Today, 4:40 PM
Comments (1.76K)
Not sure where your getting the topline growth number of 20% from but management promised no such thing.

What they did promise was "at least 15% growth profit growth" (very different than top line growth) and "at least 25% operating margins", achieving the rule of 40.

They did leave room for upside on the gross profit growth number.

That being said, SQ is now my favorite play out of my "speculative growth" picks. Competition is fierce but PayPal is floundering SQ has much deeper pockets than light speed or Toast
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SQ Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SQ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SQ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.