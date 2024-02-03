Humana: A Golden Buying Opportunity As Fears Potentially Peaked

RyanJLane

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) investors likely did not anticipate such a hammering in HUM over the past month, as it revisited lows not seen since January 2022. With HUM not priced as a typical value play even after the selloff ("D" valuation grade) or an income play (forward dividend yield of 1%), growth investors likely capitulated.

As a specialty health insurer focusing mainly on the core Medicare Advantage business, the worries over Humana's poor recent operating performance and shocking guidance in 2024 are justified. While it owns a growing vertically integrated healthcare provider in CenterWell, its revenue represents only about 18% of its health insurance segment in the fourth quarter.

As a result, the significant hit it took on its shares, as HUM fell nearly 30% (adjusted for dividends) from its January 2024 highs through last week's lows, shouldn't have surprised its holders. While Humana holds an 18% market share in Medical Advantage enrollment in 2023 (behind UnitedHealth Group (UNH)), UnitedHealth has a much better-diversified business, as I explained in a recent update. Consequently, given the more defensive expectations of healthcare investing, I believe the market is right to punish Humana's poor execution and forecasting, leading to unanticipated mispricing. As a result, the increased utilization over the past few months seems to have taken management by surprise, although the company highlighted that the challenges are industry-related.

Humana delivered a double whammy for investors. Not only did the specialty health insurer downgrade its 2024 outlook substantially, it also believes that the previous forecasts for 2025 is no longer viable. Accordingly, Humana revised its 2024 adjusted EPS guidance to $16, down almost 45% from previous analysts' estimates of $28.91. In addition, the internally projected $35 adjusted EPS for 2025 is "no longer achievable." Notably, the company highlighted that the utilization headwinds could persist through 2024, requiring these trends to be "factored into the 2025 Medicare Advantage pricing cycle."

As a result, it believes that while 2024 is expected to be a reset year, the company is confident that it could bottom out this year and see a 2025 margin inflection. Management indicated that it anticipates a further "$6 to $10 of adjusted EPS growth in 2025, and any outperformance in 2024 will be additional to this initial outlook."

Hence, the critical question facing Humana investors is whether they should see the recent plunge as a golden opportunity as it fell to a two-year low. Or should they wait for more clarity over pricing, which could be affected by negative rate revisions by the government?

Let's be clear. Humana's execution surprised the market, as evidenced by its "F" earnings revision grade. In addition, the lack of other equally prominent business segments has also increased concentration risks for such unanticipated changes, as seen in the utilization trends. Furthermore, the fixed payment risks from the government have also lowered the company's flexibility in adjusting near-term pricing to mitigate the impact of the cost increases. As a result, investors looking to capitalize on HUM's recent battering must consider whether the company can overcome these headwinds, notwithstanding its market leadership.

Based on HUM's FY25 adjusted EPS multiple of 14.5x, it suggests a significant undervaluation relative to its 10Y average of 19x. In other words, the market is likely not pricing in its recovery thesis, as it awaits more clarity in 2024. However, as investors, it's our job to try and anticipate a recovery to benefit from the most attractive risk/reward upside. By the time Humana manages to recover its treasured margin profile, I'm sure the market will have reflected it accordingly (since it is forward-looking).

HUM price chart (weekly, medium-term) (TradingView)

Based on HUM's price action analysis, I assessed the possibility of an astute bear trap (false downside breakdown), suggesting dip-buyers have returned this week. HUM's capitulation from its January 2024 highs has likely led to a quick exit as the market attempts to price in the significantly lowered outlook with haste. In other words, by the time you read this update from me, the selling intensity seems to have subsided, with a bullish reversal on the verge of forming.

I'm not a typical healthcare investor. However, I'm always looking for highly attractive potential turnaround plays. I see a significant opportunity in partaking in the anticipated recovery of one of the leaders in the Medicare Advantage business at well-discounted valuations, supported by robust price action.

Rating: Initiate Strong Buy.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Please always apply independent thinking and note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

