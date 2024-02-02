da-kuk

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist.

FIRST TRUST HY OPPORTUNITIES 2027 TERM (NYSE:FTHY) packages together a portfolio of both high-yield fixed-income bonds and provides exposure to some senior loans. This combination can help it navigate both a higher rate environment and also help support the fund when rates are lower. The fund is primarily invested in high-yield corporate bonds at this time, which it has tended to favor since its launch.

Since our last update, the fund has delivered some respectable total returns. However, like most of the fixed-income (and even equity world), it most certainly wasn't a straight path there. The fund saw significant weakness in October 2023 before rallying back to produce the total returns we saw today.

FTHY Performance Since Prior Update (Seeking Alpha)

The fund continues to trade at a discount that makes it worth considering today. In fact, the discount currently is around where it was in our prior update.

FTHY Basics

1-Year Z-score: 1.28.

Discount: 10.08%.

Distribution Yield: 11%.

Expense Ratio: 1.82%.

Leverage: 15.82%.

Managed Assets: $688.879 million.

Structure: Term (anticipated liquidation around August 1st, 2027).

FTHY's investment objective is "to provide current income." They intend to do this by "investing at least 80% of its Managed Assets in high yield debt securities of any maturity that are rated below investment grade at the time of purchase or unrated securities determined by the Advisor to be of comparable quality. High-yield debt securities include the U.S. and non-U.S. corporate debt obligations and senior, secured floating-rate loans ("Senior Loans")."

As usual, with every update on FTHY, I like to highlight the fact that the fund's expense ratio is on the higher end. That being said, it has once again come down a touch from where it was at the end of fiscal year 2022 - at least on the operating expenses side of the equation. As rates rose, their borrowing costs also rose, and that caused the total expense ratio to climb to 3.42%. The fund pays at SOFR plus 1.05%, but thanks to its floating rate exposure, these higher borrowing costs are naturally hedged to some degree.

The fund is only modestly leveraged compared to its high yield peers, but that does add further volatility and risks, nonetheless. Any leverage amount will see amplified potential upsides but also amplified losses. It just so happens to be that those moves for FTHY could be milder, relatively speaking.

Discount Remains Attractive

The fund launched in mid-2020, and it enjoyed some strong results initially. However, that reversed when we entered into 2022, the higher rate environment. Against the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG), the fund was holding up on a total NAV return basis prior to that higher rate environment. As mentioned, this fund does carry some exposure to senior loans as well, but they have favored high-yield bonds. Still, I've included the Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) as a comparison to help provide some better context.

YCharts

The combination of higher expenses and different positioning were contributing factors. That said, leverage was likely the largest contributor to the detracting performance when looking at the results since inception. The fund had deleveraged through 2022, so some of those losses could essentially be considered to be 'locked in' at this point.

Now, in the last year, mostly when rates have stabilized, FTHY is once again competing with HYG. BKLN was also a solid performer as rates stay elevated, though the future outlook is for rates to be cut. When that happens, we could see the performances flip, instead favoring the fixed-income instruments over their floating rate counterparts.

YCharts

Overall, these are still high-yield instruments whether we are discussing fixed-rate or floating-rate. That means they are more sensitive to credit risks, and potential defaults ticking up could prove to be a headwind in the future. We've already seen the rate ticking up higher throughout 2023, with projections for those to rise.

Where FTHY can make more sense, and what HYG can't offer, is a substantial discount that FTHY is trading relative to its net asset value per share. That was the driving factor in terms of seeing total share price returns materially lower since inception.

YCharts

That is usually the case; a closed-end fund launches, and within a year or two - it seems almost no matter the sponsor or even what they are investing in - it sinks to a discount. That's even been the case when CEFs are launching their 2.0 structure, which FTHY is a part of. The 2.0 structure is the term structure where the fund has an anticipated liquidation date.

Attractive Distribution Rate But Keeping An Eye On Coverage

FTHY delivers a distribution rate of over 11%. On an NAV basis, the distribution rate comes to 9.89% - that would mean, thanks to the fund's discount, the underlying portfolio can earn less while investors receive a higher rate. They have made several adjustments to their payout in what is a relatively short period of time but seem to have mostly settled near the monthly $0.13 rate for now.

FTHY Distribution History (CEFConnect)

So many adjustments like this probably hurt the fund in terms of investors' interest, but with a floating rate component for this fund, that could have been some of the reason as well. Floating rate funds often see a higher frequency of changes overall, as they are more sensitive to Fed rate changes. During the last two years, that has definitely helped out its pure floating-rate fund counterparts as they've seen their distributions rise substantially.

With all that said, FTHY does continue to pay out more than it earns. The higher borrowing costs have taken their toll. Having to deleverage also would have seen a reduction in the portfolio's income-generating capabilities. Still, thanks to the floating rate portion of their portfolio, the NII hit has been slowed down relative to fixed-rate-focused peers.

FTHY Semi-Annual Report (First Trust (highlights from author))

Given the above annualized $0.88 NII, we would be looking at distribution coverage of 56.4%. We would ideally like to see this at 100%+. This is also where having a high advisory fee of 1.35% has a negative impact. The standard advisory fee is 1%. Whatever the management team is taking directly reduces what NII is left to pay out to investors in terms of distribution coverage.

That said, with rates looking to head lower, besides a good chance of seeing life in its underlying portfolio, that should see NII heading back higher once again.

Given the focus of the fund on interest-generating debt securities, a large portion of the distribution is naturally going to be ordinary dividends. Of the $1.4238 paid out in 2023, $0.91 was considered ordinary. The remainder, $0.5138, was characterized as a return of capital. Of course, that results from the fund under-earning its current distribution.

FTHY's Portfolio

When we originally covered the fund, they started off with a bit more balance, carrying ~66% in high yield and ~33% in floating senior loans. That shifted to de-emphasize senior loan exposure to where it sits today.

FTHY Asset Allocation (First Trust)

The weighting to each asset category seems to primarily be driven by the need to hedge against borrowings and not consider the current interest rate environment.

So, this starts to make sense in terms of where asset allocation was moving in that context compared to what the rate environment was suggesting. As they leveraged aggressively initially near 30% but have come down to a more modest level, they've also taken down their senior loan exposure. This is not directly mentioned in their latest commentary, but it is somewhat implied:

The Fund strategically increased leverage from 17.84% of adjusted net assets (net assets plus borrowings) at the beginning of the reporting period to 19.29% at the end of the reporting period. The Fund continues to prudently manage the floating cost of leverage by investing in assets with sufficient returns and a floating rate.

The average effective duration of the portfolio comes to 3.09 years, which is fairly low but not insignificant. Besides the fund's discount to its own NAV per share, its underlying holdings also carry a discount. In this case, the average price comes to $92.84.

FTHY Portfolio Characteristics (First Trust)

Of course, as mentioned above, there are risks to consider. Part of this discount in the portfolio is going to be directly related to the anticipation that some of these instruments will default. Given the credit quality we are dealing with, it isn't really a question of "if" but only a "when" and how bad the defaults might be. For FTHY, they are carrying nearly 18% in CCC+ and below-rated debt, and that's a rating where it is only one or two rungs above debt that is already in default.

FTHY Credit Quality (First Trust)

Like most below-investment-grade focused funds, though, they take the approach of buying a bit of everything. CEFConnect lists 244 holdings in total, so it is highly unlikely that everything defaults in their portfolio. They are simply betting that they will have more winners than losers.

Where FTHY is a bit different is that despite the number of holdings, the top ten carry a rather commanding portion of the fund's assets. The allocation of the top ten here comes to nearly 31%.

FTHY Top Ten Holdings (First Trust)

For some context, HYG carries a weighting of 12.3% for its top ten holdings. The majority of HYG's holdings come to less than 1% weighting.

A more concentrated bet can sometimes lead to outperformance against a benchmark. On the other hand, less diversification can also mean higher risk because only a couple of your largest holdings have to fold, leading to a meaningful negative impact. You mix in leverage on this, and that negative impact can be magnified.

Conclusion

FTHY provides exposure to both high-yield bonds and senior loans. The senior loan sleeve seems to be where the fund is hedging its leverage costs on borrowings. Since its inception, the results haven't been great. However, that seemed to primarily be driven by a particularly bad 2022 for the fund. Otherwise, the fund has been able to keep pace closer to its ETF peer, HYG. At the same time, a meaningful discount is something that HYG doesn't offer, and FTHY can currently.