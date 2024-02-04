Kevork Djansezian

Introduction

If you were or are an avid player of video games now or back in the day, then you're probably somewhat familiar with the company Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA). I remember their logo flashing across the television screen when I was a younger kid playing videos games.

The company has been around for more than 40 years and is still going strong today. Although I play video games from time to time, the gaming industry has evolved significantly from my early days. But enjoying video games isn't what peaked my interest in the company recently. In this article I discuss why EA may be an attractive stock for dividend investors for the long term.

Brief History

Electronic Arts started back in 1982, 42 years ago in Santa Barbara, California. This was before my time but growing up I became very familiar with the company playing video games on a daily basis. Fast forward to 2024 and the company is a household name in the gaming industry.

EA is well-known throughout the world for their franchises like Need For Speed, Madden, FIFA, and several other popular sports games. Back in my days of playing video games, I remember walking into game stores and getting physical copies.

Now, the industry has evolved to where everything is seemingly digital. And I expect that the industry will continue to grow at a healthy pace for the foreseeable future. But this isn't what makes the company an attractive investment in my opinion.

Strong Cash Flows

As an income/dividend investor companies with strong, growing cash flows are what attracts me the most. As an investor who loves to collect dividends, growing and sustainable cash flows are what allow companies to either pay dividends for the long term, or grow their dividend at a healthy rate for the foreseeable future. Electronic Arts does just that.

The gaming giant currently has very strong cash flows with a very low earnings and FCF payout ratios in the teens. Most investors typically like to see these near or below 60%. Depending on the company or sector, these can be much higher, especially if you're a REIT or BDC investor like myself.

Lower payout ratios not only mean the company retains a lot of its cash, it also means they have ample room to continue growing their dividend. Although the company's FCF has declined since FY '21, it still safely covers the dividend by a sizable margin. Furthermore, the gaming behemoth brought in a record $2.16 billion in free cash flow on a trailing 12-month basis.

Author creation

Ample Room For Dividend Growth

Despite the slight decline in the last 3 years, I expect EA to continue growing their cash flows at a healthy pace. One reason is their focus on share repurchases.

Their current repurchase program expires in November this year and the company has been buying back a decent amount of shares over the past year. On a trailing 12-month basis EA has returned $376 million to shareholders in the form of dividends & buybacks.

They also decreased their share count year-over-year from 280 million shares outstanding to 273 million and repurchased an additional 2.5 million during the latest quarter. YTD they bought back 10.4 million shares for $1.3 billion.

And I expect this to continue going forward. With an annual payout of $0.76 currently, the company only needs $208 million to cover the dividend. However, the current yield of less than 1% may not seem that attractive for dividend investors but the potential growth of the dividend makes it compelling.

Seeing by the record FCF on a TTM basis and the $1.2 billion during last quarter, EA has a significant amount of room to increase the dividend. Since going public, the company has only raised the dividend by $0.02. But as the share count continues to decrease and with a FCF payout ratio of roughly 10%, I expect the dividend will likely increase as well.

Healthy Balance Sheet

Despite the recent acquisition spree in lieu of the ever-changing gaming landscape, EA's balance sheet remains healthy. In 2021, the gaming giant acquired 3 companies with the largest being mobile gaming company, Glu for $2.4 billion. They also acquired Playdemic from Warner Bros. (WBD) for $1.4 billion.

Making these acquisitions allows EA to focus on growing their mobile gaming portfolio. This also puts the company in a more favorable position to compete with other gaming giants like Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) and Microsoft (MSFT), who recently closed on their deal with Activision back in October.

Their total cash & cash equivalents amount of $2.9 billion currently exceeds the company's total debt of roughly $1.4 billion. They've also managed to increase their cash balance quarter-over-quarter from $1.9 billion.

So, the company's financials and balance sheet remain strong despite the challenging economic backdrop and recent acquisitions. Furthermore, the company had $400 million worth of maturities due in 2026 but none due after that until 2031! These have a weighted-average interest rate of 4.80% and 1.85% respectively.

Recent Earnings

Electronic Arts recently released their FY24 Q3 earnings missing on the top line but posting a beat on the bottom by $0.19. Bookings of $2.37 billion missed estimates by $30 million. But this grew more than 30% from Q2 showing some impressive growth in revenue. However, earnings per share was down more than 27% quarter-over-quarter from $1.47, but up 47% year-over-year.

Despite the drop in earnings, it was a strong Q3 for the gaming giant as EA Sports FC & EA Sports Madden NFL delivered amazing results. FC mobile also delivered strong numbers with daily active users up 29% in the past year, while FC online players grew by 20% over the same period.

Management expects net bookings for EA SPORTS FC to be in the mid to high single-digits for the full year and with online gaming industry expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% for the next 3 years according to Statista, I expect EA to do well capturing some of this growth. The company is also in a strong financial position to continue making acquisitions to keep up with peers like Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY).

Below you can see the global gaming industry is projected to be worth $321 billion in 2026, up more than 15% from $278.4 billion this year. So, I think EA is positioned to see growth for the foreseeable future. Since 2017 you can see the steady growth rate of the industry and this is expected to continue going forward. There are some risks however that could cause a disruption in industry growth which I discuss later in the article.

World Economic Forum

Valuation

At the time of writing the company's share price has impressively grown in the last year, up nearly 18%. Exactly a year ago the company was trading around $117 and now trades at $136 a share at the time of writing. Because of this, the current P/E of roughly 19x sits higher than the sector median's 13.71x.

But in comparison to peer, Take-Two Interactive's (TTWO) P/E of roughly 52.5x using the earnings estimate of $3.17, the stock seems like to be trading at good value currently. Furthermore, the stock offers decent upside to analysts' average price target.

Seeking Alpha

At $136 and their P/E currently below their 5-year average of 21.6x, this gives EA a fair value of $155 using the $7.14 consensus so currently the stock seems like a decent bargain.

Additionally, the company has seen double-digit growth of 11% year-over-year and seeing by the strong rise in users and expected mid to high single digit growth expected for the full year, I think the consensus is quite conservative. Also, with strong job growth and inflation seeming to decline, I think this will benefit EA allowing them to surpass the $1.55 estimate for Q4.

The stock dipped during the fall where they would have been a better entry price, and unless something drastic happens like a big sales miss or something impacting the gaming sector in particular, I suspect EA's share price to continue to climb slowly. If you're looking to buy I suggest DCA'ing here and adding on any signs of share price weakness.

Risks To Consider

Besides a recession which would impact the global economy and likely slow gaming sales, an additional risk Electronic Arts faces is competition from peers like Microsoft and mobile gaming company, NetEase (NTES).

Although EA has been making acquisitions, notably in mobile gaming, they still fall behind when it comes to ranking among the largest mobile gaming companies in the world like Tencent and NetEase.

If the economy does move into a recession, gaming sales will likely decline for a temporary period as job losses historically rise in the process. This would likely lead to downward pressure being placed on consumer's financials, in turn negatively affecting consumer confidence and spending.

A war could also cause a disruption in the industry as a whole, in turn affecting the company as well. With tensions rising with China, and them being the largest market by players, this could cause a temporary disruption in the industry, impacting overall revenue worldwide.

This could also affect EA's share price going forward, especially if earnings & sales disappoint in the coming quarters. Although gaming is a growing industry, a slowdown in the economy could cause temporary disruption for companies like EA and its peers.

Investor Takeaway

Electronic Arts is a well-known company and has been making accretive acquisitions to grow its mobile gaming portfolio to keep up with the growing gaming industry.

Additionally, the company's financials have remained resilient despite a challenging environment the last few years. Experiencing a decline in cash flows over the same period, this is expected to increase for the full fiscal year, which gives the company ample liquidity to continue buying back shares and grow the dividend for the foreseeable future.

Although the company seems hesitant on growing their dividend and prefers to reward shareholders with share repurchases, I think the dividend will see some slow, steady growth as the economy gets back to stable footing post interest rate hikes. If you're a long term investor who likes a company who rewards shareholders with buybacks and dividends, EA may be a stock to consider. Due to their growing portfolio, share buybacks, strong cash flows, and well-covered dividend, I rate Electronic Arts a buy.