Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ferrari: Digesting A Lewis Hamilton Bombshell And Another Earnings Beat

Feb. 02, 2024 4:53 PM ETFerrari N.V. (RACE) Stock1 Comment
Yuval Rotem profile picture
Yuval Rotem
1.85K Followers

Summary

  • Ferrari ended 2023 on a strong note. Its better-than-expected results are only overshadowed by the signing of racing icon Lewis Hamilton.
  • While 2024 is expected to showcase slower growth, it's a matter of an intentional decision by the management, rather than a sign of weakness.
  • The demand for Ferrari cars is very far from being satisfied, and for a company that truly controls how much profit it generates, Ferrari remains an attractive investment.
  • Despite the 82% surge since the end of 2022, I still believe investors will do well by adding Ferrari to their portfolios.
Day 3 - IWC At Watches And Wonders In Geneva

Remy Steiner/Getty Images Entertainment

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) sealed a marvelous 2023 with a great fourth quarter, but it seems that despite the impressive print, investors' and fans' attention was drawn away from the number onto a much shinier piece of news - the

This article was written by

Yuval Rotem profile picture
Yuval Rotem
1.85K Followers
I aim to invest in companies with perfect qualitative attributes, buy them at a reasonable price based on fundamentals, and hold them forever. I hope to publish articles covering such companies approximately 3 times per week, with extensive quarterly follow-ups and constant updates.I'm an MBA graduate with L.L.B in law and I work as a financial analyst at a large pension fund.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RACE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

kayak1 profile picture
kayak1
Today, 5:14 PM
Comments (379)
Nice job. Thank you
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About RACE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RACE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RACE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.