Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.66K Followers

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 2, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Lydia Kopylova - Head of Investor Relations

Douglas Dietrich - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Erik Aldag - Senior Vice President, Finance, Treasurer, and Chief Financial Officer

D.J. Monagle - Group President, Consumer & Specialties

Brett Argirakis - Group President, Engineered Solutions

Conference Call Participants

Daniel Moore - CJS Securities

Michael Harrison - Seaport Research Partners

David Silver - CL King

Kyle May - Sidoti & Company

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Fourth Quarter 2023 Minerals Technologies Earnings Call. Today's call is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Lydia Kopylova, Head of Investor Relations, for Minerals Technologies. Please go ahead, Ms. Kopylova.

Lydia Kopylova

Thank you, Charlie. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Today's call will be led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Doug Dietrich; and Chief Financial Officer, Erik Aldag.

Following Doug and Erik's prepared remarks, we'll open it up to questions. As a reminder, some of the statements made during this call may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws.

Please note the cautionary language about forward-looking statements contained in our earnings release and on these slides. Our SEC filings disclose certain risks and uncertainties which may cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

Please also note that some of our comments today refer to non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation to GAAP financial measures can be found in our earnings release and an appendix of this presentation which are posted on our website.

Now I will turn it over to Doug. Doug?

Douglas Dietrich

Thanks, Lydia. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining today. Let me start by giving

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About MTX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MTX

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.