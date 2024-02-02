Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Saia, Inc. (SAIA) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 02, 2024 4:28 PM ETSaia, Inc. (SAIA) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.66K Followers

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 2, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Doug Col - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Fritz Holzgrefe - President and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jack Atkins - Stephens

Amit Mehrotra - Deutsche Bank

Chris Wetherbee - Citigroup

Scott Group - Wolfe Research

Jordan Alliger - Goldman Sachs

Jonathan Chappell - Evercore ISI

Ken Hoexter - Bank of America

James Monigan - Wells Fargo

Tom Wadewitz - UBS

Jason Seidl - TD Cowen

Bruce Chan - Stifel

Ravi Shanker - Morgan Stanley

Eric Morgan - Barclays

Stephanie Moore - Jefferies

Bascome Majors - Susquehanna

Tyler Brown - Raymond James

Operator

Thank you for standing by. My name is Eric, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Q4 2023 Saia Incorporated Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

I would now like to turn the call over to Doug Col, Saia's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

Doug Col

Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Saia's fourth quarter 2023 conference call.

With me for today's call is Saia's President and Chief Executive Officer, Fritz Holzgrefe.

Before we begin, you should know that during the call, we may make certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements and all other statements that might be made on this call that are not historical facts are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. We refer you to our press release and our SEC filings for more information on the exact risk factors that

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About SAIA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SAIA

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.