Timberland Bancorp: Attractive At 1x TBV Thanks To Strong Loan Book

Uldis Zile/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) is a small regional bank in Washington state with less than $1.9B in assets on its balance sheet. I have been keeping an eye on this small regional bank for a few years now, as I'm charmed by the management’s "hands-on" approach. The total return since my initial article in 2020 is approximately 54% vs. the 41% return offered by the S&P 500 (SPY) over the same period.

Data by YCharts

After a robust FY 2023, Q1 2024 was pretty satisfying as well

The bank’s financial year ends in September, which means Timberland Bancorp recently released the results of the first quarter of its financial year, which ended in December 2023. The bank reported a QoQ increase of the interest and dividend income by approximately $1M while the interest expenses increased by $1.75M, resulting in a $0.8M reduction of the net interest income.

TSBK Investor Relations

TSBK also recorded a $2.8M non-interest income and a $10.6M non-interest expense for a total net non-interest expense of approximately $7.8M compared to $8M in the preceding quarter. Additionally, the bank reduced its loan loss provision by $150,000 on a QoQ basis which means the pre-tax income decrease remained limited to just over $0.4M. The bottom line indicates a net profit of $6.3M and divided over the current share count of just over 8.1M shares, the EPS came in at $0.78. Timberland Bancorp recently increased its quarterly dividend from $0.23 to $0.24 and with a payout ratio of just around 30%, the increased dividend remains well-covered. Based on the current share price of $27.80, the increased dividend now represents a yield of 3.45%. Definitely not the highest yield in the financial sector, but with a payout ratio of less than a third of the earnings,

Looking at the balance sheet, the bank still focuses on having plenty of liquid assets at hand. It has about $170M in cash and CDs while an additional $307M is held in securities held to maturity and securities available for sale. The loan book stood at $1.35B at the end of 2023, which is approximately $165M larger than the situation one year earlier. It's pretty clear the bank reduced its cash and securities position to further expand its loan book.

TSBK Investor Relations

I’m always interested in seeing how the loan book evolves, and I was a bit surprised to see the bank disclosed the ratio of non-performing assets to total assets jumped from 0.09% to 0.18% which is a pretty sudden move. TSBK hasn’t filed its detailed quarterly report yet, so I’ll have to wait for that filing to get a better understanding of what’s happening behind the scenes. I’m not too worried because as you can see below, the bank’s allowance for credit losses remains very high. The ratio of provisions vs. non-accrual loans is still a very respectable 495% while the total allowance for credit losses versus the total amount of loans receivable stands at 1.23%. And of course, it’s not because a loan has gone sour that the bank will lose 100% of its investment.

TSBK Investor Relations

The quarterly filing will be interesting to see the exact breakdown of the loan book and more importantly the non-accrual status of some of the loans, but I’m not expecting a lot of changes compared to the end of September. As you can see below, the bank has exposure to $410M of residential loans, while the $579M commercial loan book represents in excess of 40% of the entire loan book at the end of December.

TSBK Investor Relations

I’m not too worried about the commercial real estate loans. As you can see below, there’s only $65M of office exposure while I like the exposure to industrial warehouses and medical/dental offices, which represent 34% of the commercial real estate loan book on a combined basis.

TSBK Investor Relations

While the bank hasn’t disclosed the updated breakdown of where the non-accrual loans have increased, investors need to keep in mind that a non-performing asset ratio of 0.18% really represents just $3.5M in loans that are past due. A bunch of those loans will be secured against real estate, so the bank will very likely be able to keep its losses on those loans limited.

Investment thesis

At the end of December, Timberland Bancorp’s tangible book value per share was approximately $27.29 which means its stock is currently trading at approximately 1x TBV. Considering the current share price represents an earnings multiple of approximately 9 and considering the bank has a very strong CET1 capital ratio of 18.25%, I still think Timberland Bancorp is attractive at its current valuation. The dividend yield isn’t high, but it’s a nice compensation to wait for better times.

I currently have a small position in Timberland Bancorp.