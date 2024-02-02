Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Meta Platforms: Still An Attractive GARP Play

Empyrean Research profile picture
Empyrean Research
235 Followers

Summary

  • In recent quarters, Meta Platforms, Inc. has demonstrated strong execution and cost discipline, which have significantly improved profitability and set the company up for sustained growth.
  • It has declared its first dividend and increased the share repurchase authorization by ~$50Bn.
  • While no longer cheap, we still see a considerable growth runway for Meta Platforms and opportunity to grow into its high multiples.

Social media, connection and woman typing on a phone for communication, app and chat. Web, search and corporate employee reading a conversation on a mobile, networking and texting on a mobile app

Delmaine Donson

Summary

In recent quarters, Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) has clearly demonstrated strong execution and decisive action on cost discipline, all of which have significantly raised its credibility in navigating a challenging economic and political environment and positioned

This article was written by

Empyrean Research profile picture
Empyrean Research
235 Followers
Empyrean Research's investment team employs a rigorous, bottom-up research approach to identify asymmetry, which we define as a disparity between a company's stock price and its intrinsic value, particularly in businesses we believe are misunderstood or neglected by the market. Our primary sector focus is real estate, though we occasionally find opportunities in other sectors.Our investment philosophy is predicated on the idea that risk and return can be inversely correlated and that the occurrence of asymmetric opportunities often aligns with market volatility. This means that time is our scarcest asset. Therefore, our most critical decision is selecting which companies warrant our sustained attention.While we take a long-term perspective, we recognize that price is the primary determinant of investment risk. Looking for investments with asymmetric return profiles and downside protection means we cannot simply "buy and hold." We strive to adjust our ratings as often as necessary based on price action and fundamentals to reflect the risk/return profile of the companies we cover.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

John Rhodes profile picture
John Rhodes
Today, 6:00 PM
Comments (6.22K)
Good review re: META.

I like GOOGL a bit more today.

Cheers.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About META Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on META

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
META
--
META:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.