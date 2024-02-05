Invest With The Best: PDO

Pavel Muravev

Co-authored by Treading Softly.

Have you ever had the dream of spending time with someone you idolize?

For many of us, we will never meet the person who we idolize the most. Millions of Taylor Swift fans will never meet Taylor Swift in person outside of potentially a concert where they see her, and she doesn't see them.

For over two decades, Warren Buffett would auction off a single lunch with somebody, a chance to have a one-on-one sit down with him and discuss whatever you wanted. This was auctioned off on eBay. When Warren Buffett announced that it was going to be his last time doing this, the final bidder spent over $19 million to sit down with the famed investor, who's now in his 90s.

When it comes to the market, so many of us have had the dream of being able to walk hand in hand or side by side with famed investors like Benjamin Graham, Warren Buffett, Charlie Munger, or countless others who have done exceptionally well in the market by following very strict and rigid philosophies.

Many of us love to manage our own investments. Yet there are times when we benefit from investing alongside someone else. One way to do this is to use closed-end funds. We can gain instant diversification and exposure to an entire portfolio managed by specialists.

I've been pounding my drum that fixed income is going to provide massive opportunities and potential upside in 2024. Today, I want to highlight one fund that lets you invest alongside some of the very best in this sector while enjoying a huge amount of income every month. The investment team at PIMCO has an immense amount of knowledge and experience. Even the most seasoned investors could learn a lot by having lunch with them!

Let's dive in!

The Very Best

It is no secret that PIMCO has long been one of my favorite managers of bond funds. It is also no secret that I have been a big fan of buying fixed-income for most of the past year. This includes preferred equity, bonds, and funds that hold fixed income – including several PIMCO funds.

PIMCO has a long history of providing very competitive returns and providing high yields for income investors like us. Where PIMCO shines is in its collection of diversified bond funds. They invest in a wide variety of debt investments, many of which are not easily accessible to retail investors. PIMCO has demonstrated a willingness to jump into markets where others are fearful and sift to find the gems that are being left behind. For decades, retail investors have benefited from this expertise through PIMCO's closed-end funds.

PDO

PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO), yielding 11.7%, is a newer offering from PIMCO. PDO has roughly equal exposures to non-agency MBS and high-yield credit. It has also built a fairly sizable exposure to CMBS (commercial MBS). Source.

PDO Website

Note that PIMCO provides us with two numbers: MV% and DWE%. These are "Market Value" which is self-explanatory and "Duration Weighted Exposure" which might be a new concept for many. Duration is a measure of a holding's interest rate risk. The higher the duration, the more the price of the bond is expected to react to changes in interest rates.

Duration is measured in "years," and for each year of duration, a 1% change in rates would be expected to cause a 1% change in value. For example, a bond with 1 year of duration would be expected to go up 1% in value if rates fell 1%, and go down 1% in value if rates rose 1%. A bond with a duration of 5 years would be expected to see value change 5% for each 1% of rate movements. PIMCO explains duration here. PDO's portfolio duration is 3.86 years, implying that for each 1% change in interest rates, PDO's portfolio will increase or decrease in value 3.86%. Note, that this only measures the direct impact of interest rate changes, it does not account for other factors that might also change valuations like an increase or decrease in credit risk.

DWE is a measure of how much the assets are contributing to PDO's overall interest rate sensitivity. Generally, the further out the maturity date, the more sensitive a debt investment is to rate changes. Also, fixed-rate investment prices are naturally more influenced by rate changes than floating-rate investments.

So the non-agency mortgages are contributing nearly 60%, while CMBS is contributing only 2.28% to PDO's DWE, even though CMBS holdings are 15% of market value. The reason for the huge difference is that non-agency mortgages have distant maturity dates and are at fixed rates. Meanwhile, CMBS typically have a shorter term and are often floating-rate. It isn't that CMBS is better hedged or somehow lower risk and a less relevant part of the portfolio. It is that interest rate movements alone will play a large role in moving RMBS (Residential MBS) prices while CMBS prices are more influenced by factors other than interest rates.

What this table is telling us is that if interest rates decline, the RMBS segment of its portfolio will be the largest source of upside. The CMBS portion of the portfolio is expected to be relatively ambivalent to rate movements in either direction.

Rates Will Be Cut, It Is A Question Of When

As we sit here today, investors are arguing about how much the Fed will cut, and when. PDO is up over 20% from bottom in just a couple of months with the rumor that the Fed might cut in March. It has given back a little bit of that gain as the market has started to believe cuts won't happen until May. Does 2 months in when rate cuts start to make a huge difference in considering an investment in PDO? Not really. I intend on holding PDO for a lot longer than 2 months.

PIMCO published a very interesting report covering their outlook for interest rates. They don't expect the Fed to cut rates until the middle of the year, noting that the Fed was 9 months late to start hiking, and is already too late to begin cutting based on a Taylor-type rule.

PIMCO Cyclical Outlook

The authors go on to note (emphasis added):

"Based on a sample of 140 rate-hiking cycles across 14 developed markets from the 1960s to today, central banks have tended to cut their respective policy rate by 500 basis points (bps), on average, when their economies are entering recession. During cutting cycles that didn’t coincide with recession, the central banks still cut by 200 bps on average in the first year of easing. This is twice the every-other-meeting pace of 25-bp cuts embedded in the Federal Open Market Committee’s ('FOMC') latest Summary of Economic Projections. Overall, the magnitude of the hiking cycle that came directly before has been a good indicator of the magnitude of an easing cycle."

In other words, PIMCO expects that the Fed will be very late in starting to cut, waiting for a recession to be underway. At which point they expect that the Fed will cut much more aggressively than really anyone is projecting at 200-500 bps within a year.

When we tie this macro outlook into PDO's "Quarterly Commentary" which outlines the strategy for PDO's fund in particular, we can see why PIMCO has allocated as it has.

"We expect to continue to focus on non-agency MBS and other high quality global structured products that offer attractive valuations and strong defensive qualities, as was demonstrated by their overall resilience during the pandemic induced market shock in 2020. Specifically, we are constructive on non-agency MBS as it remains supported by a strong U.S. housing market and underlying credit support. We continue to be selective within CMBS, relying on PIMCO’s capabilities to underwrite properties and the credit worthiness of the underlying tenants. Within corporate credit, we have primarily focused on senior securities with strong asset coverage. Elevated interest rates, a slowing economy, and tighter lending conditions will continue to create pressure for companies with floating rate debt and fragile balance sheets. We are strongly favoring corporate special situations opportunities where we can uncover value by being liquidity provider or a provider of rescue financing."

While non-agency MBS was crushed during the GFC which was sparked by a mortgage crisis, mortgages have historically been solid investments through recessions. In CMBS, PIMCO is taking an asset-driven approach – recognizing that the sector is weak and believing they can do a better job separating the CMBS that are likely to have poor recoveries from those that won't. In corporate credit, PIMCO is focusing on "special" situations, which again is driven by PIMCO's estimate of the value of the underlying assets. When corporations get in trouble and need liquidity to manage balance sheets that were weakened by high interest rates, PIMCO steps in, and provides secured funding at a high interest rate in situations where they are confident that they can recover value from the assets if the borrower can't pay.

The common thread is that PIMCO is taking a very asset-centric approach to its debt investments, as opposed to a credit-centric approach. This is an approach that PIMCO has executed well in the past. PDO didn't exist during the GFC, but sister fund PTY did. How did PTY fare through the GFC?

Data by YCharts

It wasn't immune to the "sell everything!!!" panic, however, it recovered a lot faster than the general market.

PDO is trading very close to NAV, instead of the large premium we see with many of PIMCO's older funds. This is likely because PDO is newer and it also has a termination date in 2033 when the assets will be bought at NAV.

PDO is a bond fund that will benefit greatly if the Fed manages to engineer a "soft landing." But at the same time, we can have a lot of confidence in the management team to navigate through a crash landing – a crash landing that PIMCO is already expecting and preparing for.

Conclusion

It's well known that when the market struggles, fixed income thrives. This is because investors will typically switch from one to the other. If they expect the market to do well, they leave fixed income to put on more risk but enjoy the potential upsides of common equity. Likewise, the inverse is true when they think the market is going to struggle; they'll risk off and go back over to bonds or other "safer" investments.

The beautiful thing about being an income investor is that we have a continual flow of cash into our portfolio that allows us to continue to buy what others find unattractive at the time. I would recommend loading up on fixed income today, so when others start running into it because they're scared of what the market is doing, you can enjoy the upside from all of the buying pressure they provide. In the meantime, you can enjoy outstanding income from heavily oversold bonds or other fixed-income investments.

When it comes to retirement, income is the answer to so many questions. How will you afford to eat? How are you going to pay this bill? How will you afford an unexpected medical expense? How will you be able to travel to see family? The answer to all of these is income.

That's the beauty of my Income Method. That's the beauty of income investing.