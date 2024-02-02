Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Altria: The Demise Of This Dividend King Is Overexaggerated, I'm Betting Big Now

Feb. 02, 2024 6:03 PM ETAltria Group, Inc. (MO) Stock
Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
3.45K Followers

Summary

  • Altria Group, Inc. is a dividend king with a market cap of $71 billion.
  • Despite its strong fundamentals, Altria yields close to 10%.
  • The issue is that the market overlooks the underlying fundamentals because of the declining top-line, which in essence is not what matters to shareholders.
  • I plot a bear case and contextualize that with several reasons that have also supported my decision to go long with this stock.

Philip Morris Changes Name To Altria

Mario Tama

Introduction

Altria Group, Inc.'s (NYSE:MO) is a well-known dividend king, which has paid growing dividends for already 54 years in a row. It has also a market cap of $71 billion, which means that MO is included in major U.S. equity indices

Roberts Berzins has over a decade of experience in the financial management helping top-tier corporates shape their financial strategies and execute large-scale financings. He has also made significant efforts to institutionalize REIT framework in Latvia to boost the liquidity of pan-Baltic capital markets. Other policy-level work includes the development of national SOE financing guidelines and framework for channeling private capital into affordable housing stock. Roberts is a CFA Charterholder, ESG investing certificate holder, has had an internship in Chicago board of trade (albeit, being resident and living in Latvia), and is actively involved in "thought-leadership" activities to support the development of pan-Baltic capital markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

J
Jlexus1953
Today, 6:40 PM
Comments (2.29K)
Despite my aversion to tobacco stocks I purchased some last year at $39.97 essentially garnering a 10% dividend and bought a bit more just recently at $40.05. Prospects for growth are disheartening and debt is 25 billion but they do have outside investments equal to around 12 billion in Anheuser- Bush and Cronos so they could sell and probably wipe out 8/9 billion of debt after taxes saving 500 million in interest or they could buy back around 200 million shares saving 800 million in dividends which could be used to reduce debt. Either way MO looks like a reasonable stock to place some cash and garner 10% of qualified dividends for a few years but I plan to watch it closely
E
EquiVest International
Today, 6:25 PM
Comments (170)
I agree with your thesis and have an alert set at $40.
b
boris gudonov
Today, 6:25 PM
Comments (446)
Once the Feds legalize Mary Jane it’s a huge celebratory wedding with Marlboro Man. The new prodgeny will keep the distribution channel stoked for decades.
M
MiTreats1
Today, 6:53 PM
Comments (140)
@boris gudonov If the feds do it, they should put a special Federal Tax on it and start closing down some of our budget gap. It's bringing in $3B for the states that tax it. Although it wouldn't be that much. "In FY 2023 total government spending was $6.13 trillion and total revenue was $4.44 trillion." Biden blows.
d
dlkid50
Today, 6:21 PM
Comments (1.37K)
Long MO since 2015
b
boris gudonov
Today, 6:17 PM
Comments (446)
I bought Altria first time in decades ; 10% yield with growing dividends and 45% upside potential next 12-18 months. Downside $38. Thank you for concurring
