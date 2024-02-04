Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
A 6%-Yielding Dividend Growth Portfolio For Passive Income

Feb. 04, 2024
High Yield Investor profile picture
High Yield Investor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Dividend growth investing can be one of the best ways to compound wealth over the long-term regardless of where you are in life right now.
  • We discuss the keys to successful dividend investing.
  • We also share a well-diversified portfolio with a sustainable 6%-yield that should also generate solid overall dividend growth for years to come.
Pink piggybank stuffed with dollar bills

MarsBars

Dividend growth investing is a powerful way to compound wealth over the long term, especially if you know what you are doing. In this article, we will discuss the why, the how, and the what of building a high yielding dividend growth portfolio

This article was written by

High Yield Investor profile picture
High Yield Investor
18.76K Followers

Samuel Smith is Vice President of Leonberg Capital, he has a diverse background that includes being lead analyst at several highly regarded dividend stock research firms. He is a Professional Engineer and Project Management Professional and holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering & Mathematics from the United States Military Academy at West Point and has a Masters in Engineering.

Samuel runs High Yield Investor investing group. Samuel teams up with Jussi Askola and Paul R. Drake where they focus on finding the right balance between safety, growth, yield, and value. High Yield Investor offers real-money core, retirement, and international portfolios. The services also features regular trade alert, educational content, and an active chat room of like minded investors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ET, EPD, TRP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

brocktune profile picture
brocktune
Yesterday, 7:49 PM
Comments (1.18K)
I like the sample portfolio and have 3/5 plus RLTY instead of RQI, and 10.4% allocation to ENLC and AM, instead of the midstream ETF. If I add my % allocation of SCHD/S&P/UTF plus RLTY and my two midstreams, that’s 21%. So, not the same concentration amount, but at least I’ve got these bases covered.

If holding for the long road, you may just want to play the percentages and law of big numbers and split SCHD with SCHG, whichever ratio you like. Granted you’re getting the Megamen in the S&P, but may as well take the easiest paper gains if long, and double weight them if possible.
Damon Judd profile picture
Damon Judd
Yesterday, 7:04 PM
Comments (5.51K)
That looks like a well constructed, simple and effective portfolio. I especially like AMLP right now.
siestadreamer profile picture
siestadreamer
Yesterday, 6:56 PM
Comments (2.42K)
Thanks for your article, @High Yield Investor. I like where you’re going with this portfolio, though I’d add both a preferred fund and a BDC fund.

You’ve served this up as a dividend growth portfolio, but I’m left wondering what the growth rate has been, as well as the price return. Have you done any back testing that you can share?
