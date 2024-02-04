Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Buffett's Famous Rules: Why So Many Misunderstand Them

Feb. 04, 2024 1:30 PM ET16 Comments
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Rule 1: Never Lose Money.
  • Rule 2: Refer to Rule no. 1.
  • So many misunderstand these simple rules and assume they're focused on capital preservation.
FORTUNE Most Powerful Women Summit - Day 2

Paul Morigi

Co-authored by Treading Softly

Depending on your walk of life, you may come across different names that epitomize success in their field. A handful will achieve so much success that they become easily recognizable to people who are on

This article was written by

Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
111.62K Followers

Rida Morwa is a former investment and commercial Banker, with over 35 years of experience. He has been advising individual and institutional clients on high-yield investment strategies since 1991.

Rida Morwa leads the investing group High Dividend Opportunities where he teams up with some of Seeking Alpha's top income investing analysts. The service focuses on sustainable income through a variety of high yield investments with a targeted safe +9% yield. Features include: model portfolio with buy/sell alerts, preferred and baby bond portfolios for more conservative investors, vibrant and active chat with access to the service’s leaders, dividend and portfolio trackers, and regular market updates. The service philosophy focuses on community, education, and the belief that nobody should invest alone. Lean More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Treading Softly, Beyond Saving, PendragonY, and Hidden Opportunities all are supporting contributors for High Dividend Opportunities.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (16)

12 over profile picture
12 over
Today, 2:59 PM
Comments (1.88K)
Buffett drove his first attempt into bankruptcy. A wiser man once told me that it was not a sin to go broke..it was a sin to stay broke. Buffett gets friends and family money together and tries again. Buys an insurance company (GEICO). Cash cow, with daily cash inflows. Hmm...
Buffett does not pay a dividend, but loves companies that do pay dividends...hmm.
Buffett buys airlines. Loses money. Buffett buys oil/gas companies. Loses money...the first time.
Buffett loans Vicki Hollub (OXY) $10 Billion at 10% and shares, when the Fed was giving money away. Hollub keeps her job...miraculously.
Buffett has several very smart people around him that also buy companies and other smart moves.
I guess I'm saying that Buffett had to go broke, before he got smart. And, even then, he's made mistakes. Cut the losers, run the winners. Oh, and find a cash cow (which now includes OXY) to fund it all.
g
glinsight
Today, 2:10 PM
Comments (2.82K)
There will always be short-term gyrations in the market, and we’ll all ‘lose money’ from time to time, at least on paper. I think what WB means is, don’t lose money in the long run. He has been known to sell companies that no longer meet his needs, some of them at a loss. “Don’t lose money” is an excellent goal, if somewhat aspirational.

Buffett clearly likes companies that pay dividends, with good reason, but that’s not an absolute requirement. And the average dividend he collects, as I recall, is well under a 2% yield. Buffett also keeps a large pile of cash so that he never ‘needs’ to sell for income.
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Today, 2:35 PM
Comments (34.62K)
@glinsight Thank you for sharing your views on the subject.
Phil in OKC profile picture
Phil in OKC
Today, 2:04 PM
Comments (5.74K)
@Rida Morwa and @Treading Softly
When I read some of the comments on HDO articles from a few, frequent naysayers, one can see their out of control emotions on display, as this paragraph says:

“What he highlights is that it's more about the emotional stability of the person. They need to be emotionally stable, not one who's highly reactionary, and who doesn't rely on the crowd to either love them or hate them to feel successful. They have to have a level of stability to be able to invest in the facts.”

Also, when I read comments claiming HDO investors are merely “yield chasers” or they “don’t care about price” then I would refer them to this article paragraph:

“An investor should always do their homework and research and understand the investment that they're going to make before they make it. The rationale for this is that if the market thinks your investment is of less value than when you bought it, you can still hold it or even add to it.”

I wonder is Mr. Buffet ever said, “When the income investor is ready, the teacher will come?” ha ha ha
Phil in OKC profile picture
Phil in OKC
Today, 2:06 PM
Comments (5.74K)
@Phil in OKC BTW, I meant to say this is another “HDO Hall of Fame” article going into my personal archive!
dimage54 profile picture
dimage54
Today, 1:52 PM
Comments (456)
I agree with Buffet. I guess that’s why I’m holding 2600 shares of MPW as I have lost money on paper but feel the company is worth more than its share price right now. I’ll keep collecting the dividends while I wait. So we will see what the future holds for MPW.
Dweckl profile picture
Dweckl
Today, 2:04 PM
Comments (270)
@dimage54 I am also a MPW bagholder. However, I'm not convinced that the company is worth more than its share price - maybe not right at this moment, but at some point. Management is super shady, and it's conceivable that they may run into serious financial problems down the road a bit. I was reminded recently by a fellow holder of the stock that the theoretical bottom is zero. I do believe it's possible.
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Today, 2:12 PM
Comments (34.62K)
@dimage54 we will collect those dividends and wait together. Thank you for commenting.
SteelyEyes profile picture
SteelyEyes
Today, 2:43 PM
Comments (159)
@dimage54 I was fortunate to get out before the carnage. Until MPW management and board is removed, this stock is uninvestable.
Skip Kapur profile picture
Skip Kapur
Today, 1:49 PM
Comments (2.47K)
Excellent article.

Some thoughts that define my approach
1. Manage volatility. A 25% drawdown takes a 33% gain just to get to breakeven.
2. Diversify. It takes about 15 companies across sectors at a minimum to be considered diversified
3. Own quality (free cash flow, operating margins, low debt). Watch Terry Smith on YouTube for his definition of quality
4. Don't market time. Buy when you have the cash.
5. Allow compounding to occur.
6. Never invest in locations that do not have the rule of law. Thus, China or Russia amongst others are out.
7. An asset produces something of value. Thus no gold or crypto.
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Today, 2:10 PM
Comments (34.62K)
@Skip Kapur Thank you for reading and sharing your approach. These are great points and we agree on several.
E
Empedokles
Today, 1:46 PM
Comments (31)
Great article. Lot of wisdom. Thank you! I‘m a big fan of yours, but I must say that some of the advice that‘s being given up and down stock markets is difficult to follow: You write:
An investor should always do their homework and research and understand the investment that they're going to make before they make it.
I don‘t understand BDCs, yet I buy them because you say so. I don‘t understand SMCI, but I was fortunate enough that some smart person told me to look into them. As a specialist in oncology, I have heavily invested in biotech and lost a fortune.
The reality is that the average Joe does not have the time nor the astuteness nor the education to understand and invest in the stock market. It takes years and years to find the gems among the sirens of Wall Street. Thousands of publication offer advice that is worthless. It took me twenty years to find sensible people that I can trust. One of them is you. That is the beauty of my income method. That is income investing!
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Today, 2:08 PM
Comments (34.62K)
@Empedokles thank you very much for your kind words of support. I'm glad to be of assistance in your income investing journey.
SteelyEyes profile picture
SteelyEyes
Today, 2:36 PM
Comments (159)
@Empedokles Even professional money managers have trouble "beating the market", especially after fees. This is why Buffet recommends that most should invest in an S&P 500 ETF and call it a day.
