Pilbara Minerals: Lithium Price Drop To Cause Short-Term Pain (Rating Downgrade)

Ben Short
Summary

  • The price of lithium has fallen significantly in the past year, causing short-term pain for Pilbara.
  • Pilbara is investing in future expansions and positioning itself to capitalize on the rebound in lithium demand.
  • Despite the current challenges, Pilbara is still making a profit and is well-capitalized, with a strong focus on growth projects.
  • The shares may trade lower in the next quarter or two, while until the price of lithium rebounds.
  • There is growing lithium demand and uncertain supply, so the price of lithium should rebound at some point, perhaps beginning at the end of this year.
This article is a follow-up to my coverage of Pilbara Minerals (OTCPK:PILBF). There are two stories crisscrossing here. In the short term, the price of lithium has suffered more than I anticipated. I expect that there is further price downside in

I am a retail investor who spends a lot of reading about businesses and companies in my spare time. I have been researching semiconductors and lithium companies as my two areas of interest. Dad of three.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PILBF, SGML either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

A
A50Harold
03 Feb. 2024
Comments (1)
Pretty well written. Other than coupling the US price received with the Au CIF for your margin call % - nice read for someone looking to start DD into this phenomenally well run company.

Cheers 🍻
Aricool profile picture
Aricool
03 Feb. 2024
Comments (11.25K)
@Ben Short Excellent update report and analysis. Thanks! Tracks with most things my DD has sorted out. However, would be good if you could explore any credibility supporting the conspiracy theory that China is heavily subsidizing its unprofitable Lepidolite mining operations to force a much greater price drop on the upper quartile cost curve producers while China OEMs are destocking their massive bloated inventories from the massive CCP EV industry supply chain stimulus that they did, which drove up lithium prices in excess of $80,000 per ton.

One point of evidence supporting this conspiracy theory is that China has stated that his plans to double its Lepidolite production even though they are deeply in money losing at current and future lithium prices expected even for the next few years until 2027 according to one analyst reports which the Liontown bank debt deal was referencing in canceling their debt offering.

This would enable them to achieve to financially rewarding goals of restocking at far below market lithium prices, and acquiring lithium resource assets globally at far below market value, especially given that banks would have to stop providing any debt funding to tier 1 juniors like liontown and Atlas, thereby opening the door for big Chinese money to acquire them for pennies on the dollar. It will be interesting to see if we learn about any such behind-the-scenes deals that the Chinese are trying to make now as we speak.

Keep up your great work!
Ben Short profile picture
Ben Short
03 Feb. 2024
Comments (81)
@Aricool Hello - I was recently at a resource investor conference and pretty much every ceo I spoke to thought that China was actively manipulating the price.

Daniel Jimenez just went on the Rock Stock Channel and said he doesn’t believe, so much, in the conspiracy theory. www.youtube.com/...

He is a lot smarter than me and thinks this is more the case of different incentives to Western OEMs than out right manipulation. Benchmark did just put out an article that touches on lepidolite source.benchmarkminerals.com/... - but you need to pay to get it XD. This article talks about how the lepidolite is integrated into the battery supply chain. The OEMs need the material and so their willing to pay.

The thing is it is hard to get good information. I do think that the lepidolite should partly turn off soon. The idea that the lepidolite mines will save China is crazy - there is no way they can keep those operations going for much longer if they are loosing money. If you look in the past China has been through restocking and destocking cycles before.

Even if the conspiracy theory is true than we can draw a parallel to iron ore. Ken Brinsden did this. The price of iron ore has remained artificially high for many years. The Chinese economy needed the iron for their fast growing steel demand, so they paid for low quality high cost steel. This also had the effect of subsidizing the high quality mines - the Q1 Q2 cost curve iron ore company have been printing money years
tincupinhand profile picture
tincupinhand
03 Feb. 2024
Comments (618)
@Ben Short so CCP manipulating the price of lithium? Agree, but more newsworthy would be what aren't they manipulating these days? This is a replay of rare earths for which the bankruptcy of the only US miner was caused by the same monopolistic practices. However since there is a new major source of lithium found every few months in multiple countries, the resource will not be controlled by China for much longer. The upstream production facilities will need to be built in countries wishing to protect their long term battery quality resources to stop the blackmail.
Ben Short profile picture
Ben Short
03 Feb. 2024
Comments (81)
@tincupinhand Agree with this sentiment. There is currently major investment from many companies in buliding the US battery supply chain. There are lithium chemical plants, cathode plants and battery plants proposed.

The thing is that all this stuff will take time. China started their major investments in these things, including lithium hydroxide capacity, many years ago - 20 years. They have the institutional experience that takes both money and time. The West - EU and US - will get there, but it will take time.
