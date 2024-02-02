Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
S&P 500 Earnings: Q4 '23 Upside Surprise Is +6.4% - Robust Again

Brian Gilmartin, CFA
Summary

  • The upside surprise for Q4 ’23 SP 500 EPS closed the week at +6.4%, versus the +7.2% from Q3 ’23.
  • The revenue upside surprise this week for Q4 ’23 S&P 500 improved to +1.2%, versus Q3 ’23’s +0.9%.
  • The forward 4-quarter estimate (FFQE) is $241.97 versus last week’s $242.61 and early January '24’s $243.98.

Even though the earnings reports from Amazon (AMZN), Meta (META) and Apple (AAPL) aren’t in the data because LSEG cuts off the earnings and market data as of Thursday night’s market close, the

Brian Gilmartin, CFA
Brian Gilmartin, is a portfolio manager at Trinity Asset Management, a firm he founded in May, 1995, catering to individual investors and institutions that werent getting the attention and service deserved, from larger firms. Brian started in the business as a fixed-income / credit analyst, with a Chicago broker-dealer, and then worked at Stein Roe & Farnham in Chicago, from 1992 - 1995, before striking out on his own and managing equity and balanced accounts for clients. Brian has a BSBA (Finance) from Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio, (1982) and an MBA (Finance) from Loyola University, Chicago, January, 1985. The CFA was awarded in 1994. Brian has been fortunate enough to write for the TheStreet.com from 2000 to 2012, and then the WallStreet AllStars from August 2011, to Spring, 2012. Brian also wrote for Minyanville.com, and has been quoted in numerous publications including the Wall Street Journal.

g
greedyfellow
Yesterday, 8:04 PM
The forward 4-quarter estimate keeps falling while the market's P/E keeps rising.
E
Emptynester fka mom1
Yesterday, 8:13 PM
@greedyfellow no better place to put global wealth.
