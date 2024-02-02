Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

New Gold: A Brighter Year For Rainy River

Feb. 02, 2024 8:18 PM ETNew Gold Inc. (NGD) Stock, NGD:CA Stock
Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
28.11K Followers

Summary

  • New Gold's stock has fallen by ~25% from its highs despite trouncing production guidance, reversing a trend of record of under-delivering on promises in 2021/2022.
  • Meanwhile, the company is one year closer to a massive transformation that will see its costs drop below the industry average, with significant free cash flow on deck in 2025.
  • In this update, we'll dig into the Q4/FY2023 results, the forward outlook, and whether NGD is offering an adequate margin of safety after its recent pullback.

Gold Price, Commodities Investment

Olivier Le Moal

Just over six weeks ago, I wrote on New Gold (NYSE:NGD), noting that while the company was set up to beat 2023 guidance, the stock was well outside of its ideal buy zone at US$1.55

This article was written by

Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
28.11K Followers
"A bull market is when you check your stocks every day to see how much they went up. A bear market is when you don't bother to look anymore."- John Hammerslough - Disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading or investing.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for infor mational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing. Given the volatility in the precious metals sector, position sizing is critical, so when buying small-cap precious metals stocks, position sizes should be limited to 5% or less of one's portfolio.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About NGD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NGD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NGD
--
NGD:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.