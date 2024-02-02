The Jobs Report Does Not Take A March Rate Cut Off The Table

Nerthuz

Stocks swooned at the open on Friday after the Bureau of Labor Statistics announced that payrolls rose a stunning 353,000 in January, which was well above the consensus estimate of 185,000. The prior two months were revised up by 126,000 for a net gain of 479,000. Technology stocks bucked the trend, as Amazon (AMZN) and Meta Platforms (META) shined with the release of their fourth quarter results, but the average stock was lower, and the Russell 2000 small-cap index fell close to 2% early on. Bonds also were sharply lower, as the knee-jerk reaction to the news was that a rate cut in March is not a consideration with the strength exhibited by the labor market. Really?

Finviz

Admittedly, a new job produces additional income for the economy, which results in more demand for goods and services. That can be inflationary, which is what the Fed is trying to battle with higher interest rates. When you have a stunning 479,000 additional jobs created, that can put significant upward pressure on prices. Therefore, at first blush, it looks like the Fed needs to keep interest rates higher for longer to further cool the labor market.

TradingEconomics

That line of thinking becomes even more entrenched when we consider that wages rose 0.6% last month, which was double expectations for 0.3%.

TradingEconomics

That resulted in a sharp increase in the annualized rate of wage growth to 4.5%, which is the higher rate since last September. Clearly, this must concern the Fed. We have more workers earning higher pay, which means far more income in the economy to spend on goods and services. This must be inflationary.

TradingEconomics

Yet there's one more piece to this puzzle that did not get the attention it deserves. The number of hours worked fell sharply last month, resulting in an average workweek of 34.1 hours.

TradingEconomics

In fact, the length of the workweek has fallen consistently since inflation peaked at 9% in June of 2022. We are back to levels last seen at the beginning of 2020. This is the most important metric, because if the entire workforce of more than 167 million people worked 0.3% fewer hours last month, that completely negates the income created by an extra 479,000 workers, as well as the increase in wages for all.

TradingEconomcs

This jobs report was not inflationary at all, and it does not take a March rate cut out of the bigger picture. The next two inflation reports are far more important, and they should show that we are moving ever closer to the Fed’s 2% target.