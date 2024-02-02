Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
U.S. Weekly FundFlows Insight Report: Short/Intermediate Government And Treasury ETFs Post Largest Outflow On Record

Feb. 02, 2024 9:51 PM ETTFLO, IUSB, TBIL, IBIT, IVV, IVE, QUAL, OEF
Summary

  • At the close of LSEG Lipper’s fund-flows week, U.S. broad-based equity indices reported mixed to negative returns.
  • On Thursday, January 25, the Department of Commerce reported that the U.S. economy grew faster than expected during the fourth quarter thanks to strong consumer spending and increased market optimism of a soft landing.
  • Conventional taxable-fixed income funds realized a weekly inflow of $5.5 billion—marking their fifth consecutive weekly inflow and largest weekly intake since the week ending January 5, 2022.

wooden cube with bitcoin icon standing with ETF text , Exchange Traded Fund, with blurred vintage and calendar. for business finance conceptual

Ratana21

The data sourced in the article below is derived from Lipper’s Global Fund Flows application. GFF can be found on LSEG Workspace (“FundFlows”).

During LSEG Lipper’s fund-flows week that ended January 31, 2024, investors were overall net purchasers of fund

Jack Fischer joined Refinitiv Lipper as a Senior Research Analyst in February 2021. He is involved in analysis and research contributing to the FundFlow Insight and Fixed Income FundMarket reports. Jack spent time playing professional baseball with the Detroit Tigers before working at Northern Trust and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management. Currently based in Chicago, his background includes fixed income fund analysis, credit market research, and ESG reporting. Jack earned his Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Wake Forest University.

