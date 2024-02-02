Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Worldwide Manufacturing Confidence Improves As Factories Shrug Off Red Sea Concerns

Markit profile picture
Markit
3.01K Followers

Summary

  • Despite the supply concerns, manufacturers are looking to stronger demand and a shift in the inventory cycle to boost growth in 2024.
  • Average supplier delivery times lengthened worldwide in January for the first time in a year, with companies often linking delays to the diversion of shipping away from the Red Sea.
  • Input cost inflation picked up notably in the UK and the US, though further price falls were noted in the eurozone.

Consumer Confidence

Torsten Asmus/iStock via Getty Images

Global manufacturing supply chains lengthened in January for the first time in a year, according to PMI survey data. Disruptions to shipping in the Red Sea compounded supply delays linked to constrained traffic in the Panama

This article was written by

Markit profile picture
Markit
3.01K Followers
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
XLI--
Industrial Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF
VIS--
Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares
FIDU--
Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF
IYJ--
iShares U.S. Industrials ETF
FXR--
First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX® Fund ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.