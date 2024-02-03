Recent Stock Purchase January 2024

With February already underway and the markets on a nice uptrend, I decided to add to some of my lagging existing positions.
I couldn’t resist these juicy yields, as a result of stock price declines, and decided to deploy a larger amount of cash this month when compared to my last quarter buys.
My preferred method has always been to dollar-cost average into stocks. I nibble here and there every month, no matter the market conditions.
Sometimes my dollars buy me quite a few shares, other times the same amount buys me less.
Either way, I am building up my positions and slowly increasing my passive income stream. With that being said, here are my buys for January:
|Date
|Symbol
|Description
|Quantity
|Amount
|01/10/2024
|VZ
|Verizon Communications
|5.1262
|-$200.00
|01/10/2024
|MO
|Altria Group, Inc.
|4.8655
|-$200.00
|01/10/2024
|UGI
|UGI Corp.
|4
|-$97.84
|01/11/2024
|UGI
|UGI Corp.
|4
|-$95.55
|01/11/2024
|VZ
|Verizon Communications
|5.2049
|-$200.00
|01/22/2024
|LEG
|Leggett & Platt, Inc.
|4
|-$91.80
|01/22/2024
|PFE
|Pfizer Inc.
|7.0705
|-$200.00
|01/22/2024
|MO
|Altria Group, Inc.
|4.9664
|-$200.00
|Total:
|$1,285.19
As you can see, I stuck to my January 2024 stock considerations list again with an additional small buy in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated and Pfizer Inc.
In all, almost $1,300 of fresh capital has been deployed in January as I set out to beat my 2023 annual dividend income. What have you been buying in January? Please let me know below.
Disclosure: Long VZ, MO, UGI, LEG, PFE
