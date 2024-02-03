Recent Stock Purchase January 2024

deepblue4you

With February already underway and the markets on a nice uptrend, I decided to add to some of my lagging existing positions.

I couldn’t resist these juicy yields, as a result of stock price declines, and decided to deploy a larger amount of cash this month when compared to my last quarter buys.

My preferred method has always been to dollar-cost average into stocks. I nibble here and there every month, no matter the market conditions.

Sometimes my dollars buy me quite a few shares, other times the same amount buys me less.

Either way, I am building up my positions and slowly increasing my passive income stream. With that being said, here are my buys for January:

Date Symbol Description Quantity Amount 01/10/2024 VZ Verizon Communications 5.1262 -$200.00 01/10/2024 MO Altria Group, Inc. 4.8655 -$200.00 01/10/2024 UGI UGI Corp. 4 -$97.84 01/11/2024 UGI UGI Corp. 4 -$95.55 01/11/2024 VZ Verizon Communications 5.2049 -$200.00 01/22/2024 LEG Leggett & Platt, Inc. 4 -$91.80 01/22/2024 PFE Pfizer Inc. 7.0705 -$200.00 01/22/2024 MO Altria Group, Inc. 4.9664 -$200.00 Total: $1,285.19 Click to enlarge

As you can see, I stuck to my January 2024 stock considerations list again with an additional small buy in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated and Pfizer Inc.

In all, almost $1,300 of fresh capital has been deployed in January as I set out to beat my 2023 annual dividend income. What have you been buying in January? Please let me know below.

Disclosure: Long VZ, MO, UGI, LEG, PFE

