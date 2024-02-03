Coprid/iStock via Getty Images

The Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP) is a passively managed vehicle offering exposure to about 50 worthiest hedge-fund picks selected using quarterly 13F filings. This is a relatively simplistic yet nonetheless potent strategy with a respectable track record, though, as it always happens in investing, not a completely flawless one. GVIP had a spectacular 2023 amid expectations for looser monetary conditions in the U.S., with momentum lasting into 2024 as it outperformed the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) by approximately 2.5% in January, notching its third month of gains in a row. Nevertheless, even assuming GVIP has a compelling factor mix with a surprising GARP tilt (there are arguments skeptics can leverage to refute that point), I would opt for a more neutral view on this vehicle, with the main concerns discussed in the article.

How does GVIP find hedge-fund favorites?

GVIP's investment strategy has the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP Index at its core. As clarified on its website, the index

... is constructed in accordance with a rules-based methodology derived from concepts previously developed by Goldman Sachs’ Global Investment Research division. The Index consists of fundamentally driven hedge fund managers’ “Very-Important-Positions,” which appear most frequently among their top 10 long equity holdings.

As said on page 10 of the prospectus:

The construction of the Index involves accessing the identifiers and share counts of U.S. equity holdings disclosed by hedge fund managers in their quarterly 13F filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

The index is composed of about 50 names; they are assigned equal weights at each quarterly rebalancing. As of January 31, the fund had 47 equity holdings.

What are the major issues with GVIP?

After scrutinizing the GVIP holdings dataset using, among other things, the Seeking Alpha Quant data, I can confidently conclude that the ETF is a relatively high-beta, definitely high-quality, growth-heavy portfolio. At least in the current iteration. And here comes the first issue: high turnover.

Elevated turnover

I have been watching for GVIP for quite some time, so I have a holdings dataset from July 6 downloaded from its website, and we can assess how considerable the basket composition changes have been since then. It turns out that stocks that were present in the portfolio back then now account for around 73% of the net assets (34 stocks out of 47). This might not look that significant at all. However, in the most recent prospectus, it is said that GVIP's

portfolio turnover rate for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2023 was 120% of the average value of its portfolio.

And this is huge. Why is this a concern? There are a few reasons. For instance, let us quote page 10 of the prospectus:

The Fund may pay transaction costs when it buys and sells securities or instruments (i.e., “turns over” its portfolio). A high rate of portfolio turnover may result in increased transaction costs, including brokerage commissions, which must be borne by the Fund and its shareholders, and is also likely to result in higher short-term capital gains for taxable shareholders.

Besides, high turnover actually negates the possibility of even cautiously forecasting potential returns using current factor data, as the mix can change in a blink of an eye.

GVIP factor mix might fluctuate over time

Another issue that is intimately intertwined with turnover is that the strategy is capable of producing rather peculiar factor mixes, with the reason being its disregard for factors; in short, its underlying index simply aggregates equities hedge funds are enamored of, regardless of their growth, value, or quality characteristics.

At this juncture, I should say the ETF has a GARP or GARP-ish tilt, as it comes from a fairly strong earnings yield and forward growth rates in the mid-to-high teens. However, there are a couple of nuances here. First, the growth at a reasonable price style enthusiasts prefer the PEG ratio as a gauge, favoring stocks with that metric below 1. In the case of GVIP, just 8 stocks (16.7% weight) have a forward PEG below 1.

Symbol Company Weight PEG FWD (VRT) Vertiv Holdings Co 2.48% 0.51 (BABA) Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 1.65% 0.51 (EQT) EQT Corp 1.70% 0.62 (PGR) Progressive Corporation 2.14% 0.70 (TMUS) T-Mobile US, Inc. 2.10% 0.78 (APO) Apollo Global Management, Inc. 2.20% 0.80 (PYPL) PayPal Holdings, Inc. 2.08% 0.84 (UBER) Uber Technologies, Inc. 2.32% 0.97 Click to enlarge

Data from Seeking Alpha and the fund

However, a less orthodox calculation based on the weighted-average Price/Earnings and forward EPS growth shows the portfolio-wise PEG at 0.8. This is a nice result, especially considering that an almost 20% EPS growth rate is supported by 14.3% revenue growth (which implies there might be a margin expansion story under the hood).

Metric 31-Jan Market cap $372.56 billion EY 6.4% P/S 6.65 EPS Fwd 19.5% Revenue Fwd 14.3% ROA 8.5% ROE 44.3% Quant Valuation B- or higher 16.6% Quant Valuation D+ or lower 71.6% Quant Profitability B- or higher 93.2% Quant Profitability D+ or lower 4.6% Quant Growth B- or higher 72.1% Quant Growth D+ or lower 18.2% Click to enlarge

The figures computed by the author using data from Seeking Alpha and GVIP; financial data as of February 1

On a side note, for a mix with a WA market cap of over $372 billion, a more than 6% EY is definitely an impressive result. Nevertheless, there are nuances here again. The figure is driven predominantly by the energy sector and one financial sector name; with their EYs reduced to zero, the portfolio-wise figure would drop to 3.5%.

Symbol Weight Sector EY Chesapeake Energy (CHK) 1.8% Energy 53.8% First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA) 2.0% Financials 51.6% Cheniere Energy (LNG) 1.8% Energy 31.8% EQT Corporation (EQT) 1.7% Energy 20.2% Click to enlarge

Data from Seeking Alpha and GVIP

Regarding quality, GVIP scores nicely against a set of metrics I often use in my ETF research, including a few profitability and capital efficiency indicators. Exposure to stocks with a Quant Profitability rating of B- or higher is also telling.

Created using data from Seeking Alpha and GVIP

The chart above covers 46 holdings, as LNG with its almost 860% ROE was removed to improve readability. For the following stocks with a missing ROE, the metric was replaced with 0%.

Symbol Weight Sector GoDaddy (GDDY) 2.3% Information Technology TransDigm Group (TDG) 2.1% Industrials Splunk (SPLK) 2.0% Information Technology Click to enlarge

Data from Seeking Alpha and GVIP

Still, there is obviously no guarantee that the fund will not become lighter in quality, value, or growth going forward.

High beta and other performance nuances

Looking at the risk & return data for GVIP, meticulous investors would certainly notice how strong its upside capture ratio is, at more than 106%, which means it was capable of delivering more when the U.S. market was going higher. Here, they would certainly point out that the strategy undoubtedly works and consequently should be considered regardless of the market environment. But I would riposte that this is just the tip of the iceberg.

Metric GVIP IVV Upside Capture Ratio (%) 106.26 100.71 Downside Capture Ratio (%) 106.23 97.23 Click to enlarge

Data from Portfolio Visualizer. The period is December 2016 - January 2024

The problem is that the downside capture ratio is on par at 106.23%, which implies the fund fell deeper than the market during the stress periods. Now, what about its annualized returns? Unfortunately, it underperformed both IVV and the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), though it solidly beat the Global X Guru Index ETF (GURU).

Portfolio GVIP IVV QQQ GURU Initial Balance $10,000 $10,000 $10,000 $10,000 Final Balance $24,381 $24,968 $37,434 $17,977 CAGR 13.24% 13.62% 20.22% 8.53% Stdev 19.60% 16.56% 19.90% 19.23% Best Year 44.11% 31.25% 54.85% 30.98% Worst Year -31.95% -18.16% -32.58% -27.95% Max. Drawdown -33.44% -23.93% -32.58% -36.87% Sharpe Ratio 0.64 0.75 0.94 0.43 Sortino Ratio 1.01 1.14 1.54 0.65 Market Correlation 0.94 1 0.92 0.95 Click to enlarge

Data from Portfolio Visualizer. The period is December 2016 - January 2024

The primary reason is that the fund had a disastrous 2022 when it dipped by almost 32% (vs. IVV's decline of around 18.2%), which might imply it offers little to no protection amid bear markets. Next, GVIP had a standard deviation more than 3% higher than IVV. This is something volatility-averse investors should remember. Besides, my calculations show the weighted-average 24-month beta of its portfolio at 1.16 and the 60-month beta at 1.2.

GVIP expense ratio: modest, yet can be a drag over the long term

Regarding expenses, GVIP has an edge over GURU.

Seeking Alpha (ERs highlighted by the author)

However, 45 bps is still fairly high compared to simpler passive alternatives like IVV and QQQ, especially considering GVIP underperformed both.

Does GVIP deserve a Buy rating?

GVIP is a minimalist portfolio packed with hedge-fund favorites. I am not confident that this vehicle will be capable of outperforming IVV in the near future, as its past performance has been mostly patchy. The fund has rather elevated turnover, a fluctuating factor mix that is impossible to even cautiously predict, performance nuances, and poor dividend characteristics (i.e., inconsistent distributions). Besides, it is worth quoting my April 2023 article on GURU:

I believe passive equity strategies capitalizing on stocks popular with institutional managers are more of a damp squib. The most likely reasons for that might be weighting and timing issues.

And GVIP has precisely the same problems. In sum, I would opt for a Hold rating today.