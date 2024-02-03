February 2024 Perspective

Chonlatee Sangsawang

What’s New

Following a torrid rally to end the year, major US indices continued to melt higher in January, with the Nasdaq, Dow Jones Industrial Average, and S&P 500 all making gains.

The incremental strength in equity markets was set against a backdrop of a resilient, growing US economy. To that end, the first report from the Commerce Department unveiled fourth quarter GDP, which showed that the US economy grew at a robust – albeit decelerating – pace of 3.3% year-over-year. For context, economists were predicting 2%. Under the surface, the US consumer remained strong, with personal consumption growing 2.8%. This highlights that spending growth accelerated through the end of the year. US labor markets remain supportive of the consumer for now, and continue to do well, though we continue to see potential signs of weakness under the surface.

The relative strength of the economy likely contributed to the move we observed in sovereign yields, with bond prices moving lower on the month as yields on the 10-year Treasury finished the month slightly higher than where it started the year at 3.97%. Markets also repriced the odds of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates, with the bond market now pricing the first cut in May versus March to start the month and taking out a full cut for the year (now pricing five cuts instead of six).

On that note, January ended with the Federal Reserve’s first policy meeting of the year where Fed Chair Jerome Powell indicated that until there is more confidence that inflation is on track towards the 2% target, the Fed won’t lower rates. As of now, a March rate cut seems unlikely. Rates are currently between 5.25% and 5.5%, making it the highest level in more than two decades. The battle of inflation goes on.

Moving into the new year, we continue to remain concerned about the balance between risk and reward in equity markets. We find it unlikely that we end up in such a goldilocks scenario whereby the Fed can aggressively cut rates against a backdrop of a strong economy and weak inflation. As such, we continue to be cautious in our positioning while selectively seeking out investment opportunities.

Overall, in many ways, this environment of rising yields and equity markets grinding higher was like much of what we saw last year. As was the case then, performance under the surface was divergent. A select few industries, including insurance, software and services, telecommunication services, and semiconductors led the way, while most other industries delivered negative returns.

Our Perspective

This neatly captures the situation facing investors. While markets may continue to grind higher in the face of several risks we see, returns are likely to be harder to come by.

After all, we continue to see downside risks to the economy and valuations look unattractive. In such an environment, it is as important as ever to rely on our time-tested investment strategies and pricing discipline to take advantage of opportunities we see, while simultaneously seeking to mitigate risk in our portfolios.

2024 Outlook: Growing (with the) Pains

After a surprising and eventful 2023, eyes remain on the Fed and its ability to achieve a soft landing in the year ahead, equity market valuations and earnings growth potential, and fixed income’s potential to remain competitive to stocks – all amidst a slowing global economy and rising geopolitical tensions.

Given this environment, we believe that risk management takes priority. By promoting safety today when risks are elevated, we can preserve capital to deploy into more attractive opportunities when conditions are more supportive. Those risk-taking conditions will eventually emerge again, and you can be sure we will be there to capitalize when the moment is right.

This year promises to be no less eventful than 2023. Odds are good that there will be more noise than ever for investors to sort through amidst a presidential election at home and, unfortunately, rising geopolitical risks abroad. Our team of investment professionals is focused on seeking out the signal amongst this noise, on the lookout for not only risks, but opportunities as well.

Our View

Source: Wall Street Journal.

