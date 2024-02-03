koto_feja

There's been a plethora of ETFs launched in the last couple of years that use an options overlay to generate income on a volatile underlying investment. Whether it's single stock ETFs or broad market based ones, investors seem to love that yield, independent of whether it actually hurts the total return profile in the long-term. One fund that's gotten some big interest using this approach is the Nationwide Nasdaq-100® Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI). With its unique investment strategy, it has become a popular choice among institutional investors and individual investors alike.

NUSI is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that aims to provide investors with a high monthly income. It employs a rules-based, options trading strategy that targets the Nasdaq-100® Index. In addition, it offers a measure of downside protection, thanks to its constant, fully financed market hedge. According to the nationwidefinancial.com website, "the Fund writes calls which can limit upside potential. The written call option may be closed prior to expiration, based on indications derived from the Fund's rules-based model, as a measure for potentially capturing gains or minimizing losses."

Investors can generate income through writing (selling) call options on stocks they own, which is known as a covered call strategy. When an investor writes a call, they grant the buyer the right, but not the obligation, to purchase the underlying stock at a specified price (the strike price) within a certain time frame. The investor collects a premium from the buyer for selling this right. This premium is the income earned, and it is kept by the investor regardless of whether the option is exercised. The strategy is particularly attractive in flat or slightly bullish markets where the stock price is not expected to increase significantly. By writing calls, investors can earn extra income on their holdings, which can help to offset any small declines in the stock price or enhance overall returns.

On the flip side, while writing calls can provide an immediate income through premiums, it does limit the upside potential of an investment. This is because if the stock's price rises above the strike price of the call option, the option buyer will likely exercise their right to buy the stock at the strike price. When this happens, the investor is obligated to sell the stock at the strike price, even if the market price is higher. Therefore, the investor misses out on any additional gains above the strike price that they would have realized if they had not written the call. This trade-off is a key consideration; investors use this strategy when they believe the stock will not significantly increase in price before the expiration of the option, thus willing to cap their upside potential in exchange for the premium income.

The fund does this on the Nasdaq-100 itself - which is why it's underperformed QQQ in such a strong up move over the last year.

stockcharts.com

Holdings

NUSI's holdings mainly include assets from the Nasdaq-100® Index. No surprises here.

nationwidefinancial.com

NUSI's sector composition is heavily tilted towards technology, consumer discretionary, and communication services sectors. These sectors are known for their consistent performance and high growth potential.

Peer Comparison

When compared to similar ETFs, NUSI stands out due to its unique risk-managed income strategy. This strategy allows the ETF to provide a higher monthly income, making it an attractive investment option for those seeking regular income. It also mitigates some of the downside risk should the Nasdaq break down given the options overlay.

Pros and Cons of Investing in NUSI

Like any investment, investing in NUSI comes with its own set of pros and cons. On the upside, NUSI offers a high monthly income, making it an attractive option for income-seeking investors. Furthermore, its risk management strategy provides a measure of downside protection, reducing the risk of significant losses.

On the downside, the ETF's focus on the Nasdaq-100® Index means it may lack the diversification found in other ETFs. Additionally, the ETF's use of options strategies may be complex for some investors to understand.

Conclusion

The Nationwide Nasdaq-100® Risk-Managed Income ETF can be a valuable addition to an investor's portfolio, especially for those seeking a high monthly income. However, potential investors should be aware of the ETF's focus on the Nasdaq-100® Index and its use of complex options strategies. I think given vulnerability here, if you're bullish on the Nasdaq, it's not a bad idea to tilt here.