Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Great To Have A Good Job Market With Surging Wages, But Rate Cut Mania Takes A Hit, And We Fret About Inflation Reheating

Wolf Richter profile picture
Wolf Richter
4.43K Followers

Summary

  • The employment data (released on Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics) was as you’d expect from an economy that is growing at a good pace.
  • The acceleration can be seen in the three-month moving average, which irons out some of the month-to-month squiggles.
  • Average hourly earnings of all employees jumped by 0.55% in January from December, the biggest increase since March 2022.

Administration teamwork, office documents or people review financial data, finance funding or accounting statistics. Bookkeeping portfolio, tax analysis or accountant collaboration on bank compliance

LumiNola

The employment data on Friday poured some cold water on the raging Rate-Cut Mania: The 10-year yield spiked by 17 basis points within a couple of hours.

But surely, they're going to try to brush the employment data off too, like

This article was written by

Wolf Richter profile picture
Wolf Richter
4.43K Followers
Wolf Richter is the publisher of wolfstreet.com, a site focused on business, finance, and money. The site is free. In addition to the many years at wolfstreet.com and its predecessor site, he has 20 years of C-level operations and finance experience.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.