ArLawKa AungTun

Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) has frustrated investors over the last several years with a poor stock price performance amid a volatile macro backdrop. Beyond the historic pandemic-era disruptions, the environment of climbing interest rates since 2022 has represented a major headwind.

We last covered O way back in 2018 with an article that took a bearish view citing our perception of a stretched valuation at the time. For what it's worth, shares are technically down over the period, but it's clear a lot has changed.

We're bringing attention today to the group's $9.3 billion acquisition of Spirit Realty Capital (SRC), in an all-stock transaction that recently closed. The rationale of capturing a new growth opportunity with some immediate accretion to earnings is sound, but we can make a case that the merger also adds a layer of risk and explains some of the ongoing weaknesses in shares.

Notably, O stock has traded highly correlated to Treasuries, effectively as a bond proxy considering its 5.6% dividend yield. While a rally in the bond market with declining rates going forward can represent a tailwind for the stock, there are also several reasons to believe that the connection to bonds could be breaking, leaving shares to underperform.

As we see it, the addition of SRC has weakened Realty Income's quality profile in an environment where the outlook for this segment of real estate remains uncertain. The expectation here is for continued volatility with risks titled for the stock to face more downside.

Data by YCharts

O As a Bond Proxy

O is recognized as the "Monthly Dividend Company" which is part of its official corporate branding. With a 29-year consecutive history of increasing dividends, the appeal is that the stock works as an alternative to bonds for a source of regular income.

The company's history of expanding its asset base with solid growth in adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per share over the last several decades has allowed the shares to outperform the S&P 500 since its 1994 IPO.

At the same time, the story since 2020 has been a surge of volatility, drilling some holes into the stock's bulletproof profile. So while O, benefited from the environment of low-interest rates last decade, the aggressive rate hiking cycle by the Fed and tighter credit conditions have represented a new challenge.

What we find is that O has worked as a bond proxy, but not the way investors would have liked. Since mid-2022, O shareholders have lost about -13%, nearly tracking the -10% loss in the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT), which we use as a benchmark for long-bonds as one of the most actively traded ETFs in the segment.

Data by YCharts

High Interest Rates Remain A Headwind For O

What's curious about this chart is the close correlation, with major turning points being closely followed by the performance of O stock. We can also see that through the dividend yield charted below against the actual Treasury yields.

The idea here is that as interest rates climb, "risk-free" Treasuries become relatively more attractive compared to the dividend yield from O. This has forced the stock to decline to offer a wider discount and higher yield.

While it is fair for some to assume that a scenario with declining bond yields into expected Fed rate cuts into 2024 should be bullish for O alongside bond prices, that dynamic playing out is far from certain.

Data by YCharts

Mixed Valuation Signals

We can point out that the current spread between O and the 10-Year Treasury Rate is around 1.5%, climbing over the past year, but still at a historically tight level, compared to an average closer to 2.5% over the past decade.

Our interpretation here is that O is overvalued with room for the yield to climb (and the share price to fall) for that spread to return to the longer-term average. In other words, the O dividend yield would need to climb above 6.5% to return toward that decade's average. This model implies a fair value for O stock around $48.00, or a modest -12% decline from the current level.

Data by YCharts

There are a few factors at play here. First, Realty Income has generated a strong AFFO in recent years as a reflection of rising rents through the resilient post-pandemic economy. This is a positive, but outbalanced by the macro picture, with the market focusing more on the long-term fallout of higher funding rates and weaker organic growth opportunities.

That being said, other metrics would suggest the stock is on firmer footing including the price to fund from operations multiple at 12x, well below the average closer to 18x over the last decade.

The other side to that argument is precisely that a larger discount is necessary in an environment where interest rates are at a multi-decade high with an uncertain path to drop significantly lower.

Data by YCharts

O Faces Subtle Credit Weakness

Another concern we have is that credit spreads on the side of investment-grade bonds are at multi-decade lows. Realty Income bonds are rated (A-) on the S&P/Fitch Ratings scale fall within that category and also suggest O is relatively expensive, as an indirect factor that has maintained the dividend yield artificially low.

The risk here is that we see a reversion of higher market credit spreads, dependent on how the macro picture evolves. This would likely be reflected in a higher dividend yield for the equity as a "bond proxy".

Data by YCharts

We bring this up because Spirit Reality, which O just acquired, was previously rated (BBB), essentially 2 levels lower on the same credit scale. With the merger, O assumes $4.1 billion of Spirit's debt in addition to an incremental $200 million term loan as part of the transaction. These amounts are on top of Realty Income's last reported $21 billion debt position.

So while all these figures remain well supported through an overall solid liquidity and underlying cash flow, it's fair to say that the combined group deserves a slight credit hit at the margin as the capital ratios get adjusted.

We're not suggesting O credit needs to be downgraded, but all else equal, taking on a lower-quality asset is a net negative. By this line of thinking, the new combined company should, in theory, feature a slightly wider credit translating to a wider valuation discount, or limited potential premium.

source: company IR

It's telling that over the past two weeks, the bond market has staged a strong rally, even as O shares are down over the period with a nearly 600 basis point performance spread.

This dynamic provides some evidence of our thesis playing out. O's stock price is undergoing a structural change as a technical consequence of the SRC transaction.

Data by YCharts

Implications Of Spirit Merger

Going through the Spirit transaction, it's fair to say there is room for synergies. Spirit brings a portfolio of properties that includes significant overlap among retail tenants including major corporations which O already has relationships with.

At the same time, the deal marks a large leap for O into the industrial segment which represented nearly 26% of Spirit's rental income. Spirit also brings over a portfolio of office buildings and other types of properties that are relatively new territory for O.

While the company is touting the diversification benefits, a consequence of that is a further shift from O's legacy core strength in retail assets.

source: company IR

The concern here is that industrial properties, particularly on the side of warehouses and logistics, can be more cyclical compared to O's traditional strong point of exposure to non-discretionary consumer staple clients. Office properties within the commercial space have been an area of weakness in the real estate sector overall.

Again, the shift is subtle, but the argument we make is that the attempt by O to grow and diversify has come at the expense of its valuation potential by essentially adding what would have been previously considered non-core assets.

source: Spirit Realty Capital Q2 2023 update

What's Next For Realty Income?

All eyes will be on the Q4 report set to be released on February 20th, later this month. Operationally, the expectation is for a continuation of Q3 trends where the same store rental revenue growth reached 2.2% with a rent recapture rate of 106.9% on properties re-leased.

The company previously issued full-year guidance for AFFO around $4.00, which if confirmed, would represent a climb of 2% over 2022. Monitoring points here will be the metrics covering occupancy rates and new investment activity.

More importantly, this earnings release will offer the opportunity for management to consolidate Spirit's financials into pro-forma data and provide some financial targets moving forward.

The big picture remains the high-level macro trends with the market thinking more about how interest rates will evolve and real estate conditions going forward.

We know economic data has outperformed, and stronger-than-expected consumer spending bodes well for retail. There is a thought, looming interest rate cuts by the Fed could spur a renaissance of activity while providing relief on the credit side.

That said, the other side considers that if the economy remains in this apparent goldilocks situation, long-term rates could remain higher even as the short end of the curve falls. This type of steepening would likely keep pressure on shares of O and the broader REITs sector.

There is also the risk that economic conditions simply deteriorate, signaled by a weakening labor market and unexpected downturn in activity. For O, the ability to maintain rent growth is key to its strategy which becomes difficult if tenants are facing financial challenges.

source: Finviz

Final Thoughts

There's no quick fix for Realty Income, which has essentially been dead money for the last several years. Investors hoping that lower interest rates through 2024 will kick start a rally in the share price could be in for a surprise as technical valuation factors limit a significant appreciation from the current level.

Ultimately we rate the stock as a hold, implying more of the same being ongoing volatility with a price target of $55.00 for the year ahead. On the upside, we'll want to see evidence of stronger "organic" growth reflected in higher AFFO momentum beyond the low single-digits which we believe will be a challenge in the current environment.