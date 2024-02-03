Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Realty Income: Spirit Realty Capital Deal Adds To Valuation Headwinds

Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Realty Income's merger with Spirit Realty Capital adds a layer of risk to the company's credit profile.
  • The stock has been highly correlated with the bond market, with the current dividend yield spread implying shares are overvalued.
  • Uncertainty regarding the direction of interest rates alongside ongoing macro concerns will likely keep shares volatile.
real estate agent Explain house plans to view house plans and sales contracts, house purchase contracts with land and insurance with rental house concepts, business success.

ArLawKa AungTun

Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) has frustrated investors over the last several years with a poor stock price performance amid a volatile macro backdrop. Beyond the historic pandemic-era disruptions, the environment of climbing interest rates since 2022 has represented a

Analyst's Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (39)

M
MrSlate
Yesterday, 11:35 AM
Comments (1.87K)
Thanks for your thoughtful and nuanced analysis of O. Your comparison with treasury bond market yields provides an important insight. I tend to use the Green Street Real Estate Advisors benchmark for reits that have traded for the past 20 years at a total return of 1.8% above rate of return on corporate bonds, which is a somewhat higher hurdle rate than US treasury bonds and might be more appropriate for O after the SRC acquisition. Best Wishes.
F
Fero.
Yesterday, 8:47 AM
Comments (12.45K)
"There's no quick fix for Realty Income, which has essentially been dead money for the last several years." - not if you hold it for income and reinvest at lower prices at least part of it, which most do.
"Investors hoping that lower interest rates through 2024 will kick start a rally" - no sane income investor would hope for that. To those that do, I have a question. When do you sell? Because if the answer is never, it'd not be too smart to hope for price appreciation. And if you do sell, you should have sold when it was at the ATHs. If you did not, you need to revise your strategy. Just my 2c. I'm in again with a cost basis of 54.73 and can't wait to add. So let me see that 12% price decline. Better still, make it 22%.
B
Buerod34
Yesterday, 9:16 AM
Comments (331)
@Fero. I had held this for years now...I am retired....I just collect the income ( in theory it pays my gas and electric bill )...I plan on not selling and just collect the dividends...I am satisfied with that....I no longer have plans to chase trees that grow to the sky because by the time they do I will be dead...
jerryjc5 profile picture
jerryjc5
Yesterday, 10:11 AM
Comments (104)
@Fero. Great comment!
Xxfactor profile picture
Xxfactor
Yesterday, 7:18 AM
Comments (8.07K)
There's not going to be uncertainty over rates much longer. I believe PCE will come in below 2% within the next 2 meeting. That should quite the skeptics trying to go by everything but inflation
R
RayRay1000
03 Feb. 2024
Comments (1.41K)
Drip long term, try to avoid BS articles like this, understand the 10yr is the influencer, move forward. O should be a rock in every portfolio.
K
Kaptain Lou
03 Feb. 2024
Comments (1.03K)
Instead of chasing a dividend, investors should have bought true growth stocks. Like NVDA. Like GOOG. Like AMZN. Like AZO. You missed out.
TheGermanGuy profile picture
TheGermanGuy
Yesterday, 4:32 AM
Comments (1.74K)
@Kaptain Lou You missed out on the purpose of holding O, but keep on, no problem.
J
JGI
Yesterday, 5:11 AM
Comments (160)
@Kaptain Lou why not a combination of both? Diversification doesn‘t hurt. Also depends on your age, needs and strategy.
Zucks profile picture
Zucks
Yesterday, 11:52 AM
Comments (3.53K)
@JGI
Exactly. Basic Securities analysis 101. Diversification not only doesn’t hurt, it helps a portfolio to grow irregardless of the current darlings and avoided, which overtime reverses (yeah, in synch during height of bull and low of bears), the worst of which is missed by watching and adjusting.
C
CW - Hailstate
03 Feb. 2024
Comments (300)
LONG O and adding !!
siestadreamer profile picture
siestadreamer
03 Feb. 2024
Comments (2.42K)
Thank you for your look at O, @Dan Victor, CFA The charts comparing O’s price and yield to treasuries are enlightening. Do you see the same relationship with other REITs, or is O’s yield and monthly pay schedule what drives it?
b
brf69
03 Feb. 2024
Comments (2.04K)
I smell buying opportunity.
g
1gdanka
03 Feb. 2024
Comments (1.61K)
My cost basis is $50 = 6% yield over the past 5 years + cap gain of about 7%.
Not included is reinvested dividends in the portfolio. I would say I have about 7.5% growth per year. This is part of my income bucket, I am ok with it. I buy on dislocations and fully expect O to reach $75 by the end of the next interest lowering cycle. Thanks for your perspective, have to watch the integration of Spirit and other add-ons.
H
Humble_Modesty
03 Feb. 2024
Comments (1.34K)
All that said the industrial rent spreads will only contribute to cash flow and being able to issue debt in the high 4’s/low 5’s% will be highly accretive with IG tenant properties trading at 7-8% cap rates. Below IG is pushing 9%. At some point market will look past treasury rates and start pricing in these accretive spreads.
A
Arimnestos
03 Feb. 2024
Comments (2.37K)
@Humble_Modesty where have you seen such cap rates for IG rated tenants? Has O or one of its competitors disclosed recent activity? If they could get those sorts of spreads, I would think that O would be on every analyst's strong buy list.
H
Humble_Modesty
03 Feb. 2024
Comments (1.34K)
@Arimnestos Have seen a few Reits report 7%+. It’s going to keep climbing. Well capitalized Reits will continue having leverage when negotiating with private market sellers. That won’t change even when the fed eventually cuts 25-50bps.
TheGermanGuy profile picture
TheGermanGuy
03 Feb. 2024
Comments (1.74K)
@Arimnestos You should hear into the earnings call.
Bronco Fan profile picture
Bronco Fan
03 Feb. 2024
Comments (1.76K)
Spot on, many people have long positions and are biased and blind to the struggles O faces.

I own some O from the buyout of SRC as I bought SRC for a deep value play.

ADC is much better quality and have been selling O and buying ADC.
scottiebumich profile picture
scottiebumich
03 Feb. 2024
Comments (2.03K)
One more comment. As they get larger and larger they will not be able to reinvest 22% of their AFFO (which they are retaining for new deals). They may simply increase their dividend payout, which isn't too bad. Their AFFO yield is >7.3%. Assuming they STOP GROWING and simply manage their current portfolio and assuming only a 1.7% annual growth due to escalators, debt amortization, and releasing that still results in a ~9% annual return. Who is upset with that?
R
Rhoda711
03 Feb. 2024
Comments (5.13K)
@scottiebumich

Thanks for that breakdown.
R
Rhoda711
03 Feb. 2024
Comments (5.13K)
Thanks.

I’m holding O.

I think their data center idea is good.

Have they ever cut their dividend?

Thx
K
K89
03 Feb. 2024
Comments (278)
How did you manage to skip the 3 projected rate cuts that's coming? Probably starting in June.
Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
03 Feb. 2024
Comments (4.86K)
@K89 it's mentioned- "looming interest rate cuts by the Fed".. my bigger point is that move alone is not a game changer.. very possible we get a yield curve steepening- short term rates drop and +10YR stay elevated.. that doesn't help O
Rudester profile picture
Rudester
03 Feb. 2024
Comments (5.53K)
I didn't buy $O for share appreciation, I bought it for its consistently increasing dividend stream. Indeed, O's stable share price has allowed its dividend stream to buy me more shares (and increase my income stream) by DRIP'ing the dividends than a rapidly growing share price would,
scottiebumich profile picture
scottiebumich
03 Feb. 2024
Comments (2.03K)
Thank you for this, however I feel like your analysis left off some very key elements into the long-term growth drivers. Although they are issuing shares for acquisitions at lower prices they are still accretive. You have reinvestment risk for the interest payments on your bonds. realty income has 10-year contracts at current elevated cap rates and their new contracts have more aggressive rent escalators built into them. Furthermore bonds require you to pay federal income tax on 100% of interest payments while you only pay income tax on 80% of dividends received from REITs and that's only of the portion that is not return of capital. Also, unlike a 20-year bond which has a 20-year hold Realty income is able to release properties continually as contracts expire where they get a nice bump up in rent. Without growing their portfolio they should be able to sustain 3% affo growth given rent escalators and releasing and their operating Leverage. In summary their cap rate forever as they dropped and refinance and lower the cost of gas. As interesting rates have remain mostly near zero for a long time, these financings when they are able to do so we'll just really magnify their cash making ability and their higher cap rates now
Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
03 Feb. 2024
Comments (4.86K)
@scottiebumich good points! I appreciate the comment. I'd say I'm a bit more skeptical of that 3% AFFO benchmark.. go through the top 20 tenant list and some of these companies (not all) face generational growth challenges.. we could still see a retrenchment of physical retail convenience/drug stores
scottiebumich profile picture
scottiebumich
03 Feb. 2024
Comments (2.03K)
@Dan Victor, CFA I agree with generational growth challenges but realty income has attractively located properties so that they should be able to release them at a value above 100% of current rent. Or they can sell the land to a developer and have that rezoned. Ultimately they are in the business of land ownership. They don't have to re-lease the land to vet value from it. For all I care they can sell the corner spots to a developer/PE firm that wants to leverage it up and spin out some trendy cupcake store (or burger franchise). Ultimately it's the land that has value. Their tenants are strong enough that they are 'good' for the remainder of their leases...they may just not be able to keep on releasing. Luckily property/land prices have continued to rise in price, which is what retains much of the value of Realty Income's balance sheet. I have sold down my O position a bit and bought more EPRT. I only hold 7% of my entire portfolio split between O, WPC, EPRT, and VNQ (equivalent in a 529 plan). Not a huge component of my net worth as my largest holdings alone are 6%-11% each. I think 3% AFFO growth isn't unreasonable if you assume 1.75% by rent escalation alone (levered) and throw in reduced debt costs over time + opportunities asset sales. I am assuming inflation remains in the ~2.5% range going forward.

I would like to hear your thought on the following idea: they are locking in high(er) cap rates now but have to issue higher cost debt--however they recent debt raise of ~$1B was split into only 3 year and 7 year durations. That debt will ultimately roll over to lower rates. Just $500M at a 1.25% lower rate would result in a 0.2% growth in their AFFO/share. I know it's only a one time impact I just want to emphasize that their higher rate debt doesn't show up now but over time will be a headwind as it rolls off. If only they could issue callable bonds then we'd have a great tailwind.
Bronco Fan profile picture
Bronco Fan
03 Feb. 2024
Comments (1.76K)
@scottiebumich they are caught in a cycle of chasing lower quality in exchange for better spreads.
Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
03 Feb. 2024
Comments (11.77K)
Office is definitely not new to O , industrial yes , Office not
Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
03 Feb. 2024
Comments (4.86K)
@Income4ever aka Cyclenut its true O had some office and industrial (small) exposure - this is a bigger leap.. at this rate will start to blur the classification lines into a "diversified" REIT compared to retail
e
excarbuilder
03 Feb. 2024
Comments (210)
@Income4ever aka Cyclenut O spun off a bunch of office when they took over Verit. Ticker ONL. Has been a real dog of a stock.
